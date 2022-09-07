Anne Arundel 2022 high school volleyball preview: Arundel and Broadneck may stay elite, some teams may disrupt the status quo

Arundel and Broadneck, shown during a match last season, are considered the teams to beat in Anne Arundel County this season. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Capital Gazette)

“Arundel is the two-time state champion, so they are the best team until someone proves otherwise.”

Severna Park coach Tim Dunbar’s statement will be put to the test this fall. Arundel graduated a Player of the Year in 2020 and turned around with another Class 4A crown the next season and another Player of the Year. Having now graduated Zaria Ragler and quite a few other significant players, the Wildcats anticipate change but still look to prove themselves.

One team is always hungry to assume that top spot: Broadneck.

The Bruins have been locked in a rivalry with the Wildcats over the past couple years, often meeting at least three times and splitting decisions in close contests.

“Broadneck should be very strong,” Arundel coach Ashley Yuscavage said. “Madeline Stewart and Bella Rubino are both very strong players on their team.”

And that is true, but per Bruins coach Tracey Regalbuto, Broadneck is going to look a bit different this fall.

“With only five returning players, the rest of the team consists of players new to varsity, including one transfer and five freshmen,” Regalbuto said. “Though we look different, we will still be very competitive.”

There’s another team eyeing a spot at the top: Glen Burnie.

“I expect my team to be the best team with the best players in the county,” coach Jordan Pickett said.

Many coaches, such as in other sports, view Crofton as a definite serious contender this season.

Led by All-County First-Team selects Cora Shafer and a plethora of other seniors, the Cardinals may just be the team that throws a wrench in the Arundel-Broadneck dual reign that’s existed now for the past several years.

Or at the very least – “I expect us to join the ranks of the elite four teams this year,” coach Greg LeGrand said.

Here’s more on each county team (Editor’s note: not all teams responded to requests for information):

AACS's Malani Martin hits the ball over to score in game one. Visiting St. Mary's defeated Annapolis Area Christian School in the IAAM B Conference volleyball semifinal, Wednesday, October 26, 2021. (Paul W. Gillespie/Capital Gazette)

Annapolis Area Christian School

Coach: Jennifer Murduck, first season

2021 record: 13-1

Top players: Senior Madi Donelson (DS); juniors Leah Hendrix (MB), Malani Martin (OH), Amanda Brookes (OH), Lauren Deputy (OH), Madison Sydney (S) and Elena Woody (L); sophomore Ellie Hansen (S)

Outlook: Many of the players that compiled the Eagles’ magical regular season run are gone now — eight to be exact. But many influential players are returning with a drive to return to a chance for glory, although in a new conference.

Annapolis

Coach: Kisha Taylor-Wallace, 15th season

2021 record: 9-4

Top players: Seniors Sophia Krause (all around), Grace McQuoid (S), Saniya Anderson (L), Emily Rodriguez (DS), Zariah Morgan (MH), Sophie Heyder (RS) and Kennedy Cornett (S); junior Indira Powers (MH)

Outlook: “We are basically returning the entire roster of girls that have played together since they were freshman. We expect to build on last year’s success and being challenged by the top teams in the county. The seniors bring experience, leadership and chemistry.”

Archbishop Spalding

Coach: Corby Lawrence, third season

2021 record: 12-7

Top players: Seniors Mariah Sanabia (MB), Kristen Burton, (S) and Sophie Vance (L); junior Maya Mauro (OH)

Outlook: “They have all played a lot of club volleyball so I want to make sure everyone is healthy and energized to compete at the highest levels every chance we get,” Lawrence said. “The players are ready and excited for the season.”

Arundel

2021 record: 19-1

Coach: Ashley Yuscavage, 16th season

Top players: Seniors Audrey Owens (OH) and Emily Liu (S); junior Payton Swinton (RS)

Outlook: “We expect that our offense will look very different than it did last year, but we are excited to try new things with new faces on the court,” Yuscavage said. “We have a lot of players who are eager to prove themselves, so we are looking forward to giving them the chance to do so.”

Broadneck's Hannah Waters hits the ball over the net in a match last season against Arundel. (Paul W. Gillespie/Capital Gazette)

Broadneck

Coach: Tracey Regalbuto, eighth season

2021 record: 15-2

Top players: Seniors Bella Rubino (OH), Madeline Stewart (S) and Hannah Waters (S); junior Casey Gish (OH)

Outlook: “We have a very talented group of seniors this year that have been starters since their freshman and sophomore years,” Regalbuto said.

Chesapeake Science Point

Coach: Taylor Combs, second season

2021 record: 6-9

Top players: Seniors Jasmin Azan (OH), Madeline Parks (S), Isabella Lora (S/L) and Amari Roberts (M)

Outlook: “We have a lot of seniors this year who have made this program what it is,” Combs said. “I have really high expectations for what they can do together, and I know they want to leave a mark before they graduate.”

Crofton

2021 record: 14-5

Coach: Greg LeGrand, third season

Top players: Seniors Lily Lagaras (OH), Cora Shafer (MH), Emily Gustie (OH), Christine Wang (S) and Katie Bell (OPPO); junior Jay Stewart (MH); sophomore Emily Hanna (L)

Outlook: “Hopefully [we will] compete at the highest level with some of the best teams in the county,” LeGrand said.

Crofton coach Greg LeGrand talks to his team during a match last season. (Paul W. Gillespie/Capital Gazette)

Glen Burnie

Coach: Jordan Pickett, fifth season

2021 record: N/A

Top players: Seniors Nia Williams (MB), Rylee Gardner (OH), Ehi Obinyan (MB) and Genevieve Allotey (S); juniors Emauri Ransome (MB/OPPO), Mia Gomez (OH) and Dre Afoa (S)

Outlook: “My team is going to be strong. They will have had now two seasons together as a team,” Pickett said. “I have a very junior and senior heavy squad with a lot of energy. These girls have put work in during and outside of season and all I can say is — expect the unexpected. We’re coming for a top spot.”

Indian Creek

Coach: Lizzy Murray, first season

2021 record: 6-6

Top players: Seniors Madison Yates (OH) and senior Anna Crum (MB); junior Autumn Berry (OH/MH); sophomores Anna Judge (S/RS) and Karissa Johnson (L/DS); freshman Mariah Smith (OH)

Outlook: “I am very hopeful for this upcoming season,” Murray said. “My girls are eager to learn and improve their technique. We don’t have many varsity returners but I see a lot of potential for growth this season from the team.”

Key

Coach: Jonathan Coslick, sixth season

2021 record: 3-10

Top players: Senior Jackie Mednick (OH); junior Carissa Pak (DS); sophomores Caroline Brown (L) and Lucy Glassman (S)

Outlook: “With a large number of upperclassmen this year, it’ll be great to have that leadership with our team,” Coslick said. “Many have been brought up through our JV team, so the added speed and complexity of the game will be a bit of a challenge. I believe that we will be competitive in our conference with several close games and lots of good competition for the team.”

North County

Coach: Steve Stiepler, eighth season

2021 record: 2-12

Top players: Senior Emily Poole; sophomore Jaden Rucker (OH)

Outlook: “We will enter the 2022 season with enthusiasm and hope,” Stiepler said. “The team is excited, with the addition of new players and improving returning players.”

Old Mill's Emily Gordon gets a block in a match last season against Arundel. (Paul W. Gillespie/Capital Gazette)

Old Mill

2021 record: 11-4

Coach: Bethany Hayden, fifth season

Top players: Seniors Emily Gordon (OH), Eva Moroug (OH/DS) and Isabella Shanley (OH); junior Morgan Daughters (MH); sophomores Brianna Hale (S), Kendall Lee (RS) and Cameron Rickard (L/DS)

Outlook: “Our options off the bench are bigger than ever before. Our other strength is the leadership we have. Not only in our three returning seniors but also in our juniors and sophomores,” Hayden said. “There aren’t any obvious or stand-out weaknesses for us this year but we do anticipate this year to be a challenge with no easy games because it seems like all high schools across the county have elevated their game as well.”

Severna Park

Coach: Tim Dunbar, 11th season

2021 record: 12-5

Top players: Seniors Ava Meadows (RSH/MH), Sydney Watts (L) and Taylor Stone (S); junior Perry Stevenson (OH) and Jackie Ball (MH/OH)

Outlook: “[We] are going to have to revamp our offensive and defensive systems to compete with the top tier in the county,” Dunbar said. “There is a lot to like right now, but there is also a lot of work ahead of us. I do expect that we will be highly competitive.”

South River

Coach: Maureen Carter, 28th season

Top players: Seniors Isabella Hogue (DS), Mia Keen (S/OH), Isabella Clarke (OH), Elizabeth Marks, (RS), and Lindsey Hutchins (OH)

Outlook: “The county is very strong this year,” Carter said. “We need to commit ourselves to the team and put in the hard work. If this happens, our chances of success will hopefully follow.”

St. Mary's celebrates a point during the IAAM 2021 B Conference championship match against St. John's Catholic Prep. (Paul W. Gillespie/Capital Gazette)

St. Mary’s

Coach: Sarah Heary, fourth season

2021 record: 11-6

Top players: Seniors Julia Kruesi (S), Marina McAteer (L), Tara Haffelfinger (RS/MB) and Kyra Obert (MB)

Outlook: “Once we figure out the right mix of talent that’s going to be successful on the court together I think we’ll be improving week to week,” Heary said. “It’s really just getting used to playing together and gaining experience in all the different situations that can happen on the court.”