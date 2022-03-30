Anne Arundel 2022 track and field preview: Multiple teams set sights on becoming the best

Severna Park's Carson Sloat, right, and teammate Tyler Canaday competes in 1600 Meter Run at the 2021 4A East Region track meet at North County High School. (Kevin Richardson / Baltimore Sun)

Severna Park track and field knows exactly what it wants.

Both girls and boys teams have county championship glory in their sights, but the boys step out a bit further. Last year’s Class 4A state runner-up is thick with seniors in sprints, distance, middle distance, jumps and pole vault, and is hunting a triple crown — winning cross country, indoor and outdoor track state titles.

The sprint element is emerging as more of a contender, coach Josh Alcombright said, and the girls continue to get stronger.

Broadneck also looks to be a factor.

The girls program has impressed over past years in distance events, led by decorated senior Mollie Fenn, but is now padding at every other position.

“Pole vault boasts last year’s state champ plus indoor’s fourth-place finisher,” coach Josh Webster said. “Jumpers and long sprinters emerged in the indoor season to give us a well-rounded team.”

As for the Broadneck boys, the Bruins added much-needed depth in sprints, jumps and hurdles. Like the girls, the boys had a key event — throws — but with the best turnout in years, those other sections should continue to grow.

“Our entire team has bought into our philosophy and supports each other every day at practice and at meets,” Webster said. “We have the right group of athletes with the right approach at the right time in their careers to accomplish something special this spring.”

North County similarly aims to remain a top county program, especially with so many state qualifiers and titlists returning. But there’s more to it than that, coach Travis Wells said.

Their greatest strength? “Remaining a family on and off the track,” Wells said.

South River is strong in pole vault, especially among the boys: three can clear 10 feet, coach Hugh Harris said, and placed third, fourth and fifth at the indoor state meet.

Chesapeake Science Point accomplished much in Class 1A last spring, medaling eight of nine state qualifiers. Though the Tigers are young this year, coach Galen Watts credits how quickly the team assembled its depth. Its challenge comes in sharing practice space with Old Mill, but Watts said the Tiger runners try to make the best of it.

“Our future is very bright,” Watts said. “The program is trending up and will be the bright light in athletics at Chesapeake Science Point High for years to come.”

Crofton, likewise, splashed last spring, albeit as a junior varsity squad.

The Cardinals were 2021 outdoor region 2A champions on the girls side, many of whom went on to secure the 3A title at indoor regionals this winter.

“We are still a new school and thus a young team with only ninth, 10th and 11th graders,” coach Stacy Severtson said. “We are still developing and growing as a team with many returning athletes as well as several new faces to our program.”

Southern is young as well, but coach Leon Tucker believes that is the Bulldogs’ strength.

“I would say our greatest strength is our underclassmen who are ready to take on major roles,” Tucker said.

This is Indian Creek’s first full season with a track and field program and Casey Corkin, who also coaches girls basketball in the winter, couldn’t be more excited. St. Mary’s girls ruled the indoor season and now look to carry that energy outside, especially in distance and hurdles, where the Saints will be led by three All-Conference indoor athletes.

The only spots St. Mary’s must work on are sprints, where they either suffered graduation or athletes opting for lacrosse as their spring sport.

“We are almost a completely new team in the sprint events and the high jump,” coach Kyle Hewitt said. “To fill these events, we’ll need new athletes to step up and some experienced athletes to move down in distance or over from the hurdles.”

The boys benefitted from many football and basketball players trying out for the track team; only two runners have any past track experience.

“While athletes don’t need to know much more than ‘run hard and turn left’ to compete in their first track meet, there is much more to maximizing performances than that edict,” Hewitt said. “Track and field is still new for most of the athletes on our team and our athletes are still learning how to compete, especially in the field events.”

Severn track also brings forth a team of mostly new runners. Coach Andrew Otero considers that as exciting as it is challenging.

“With many new to the sport entirely, the team focuses its energy on developing an atmosphere of inclusion, belonging, and support throughout all disciplines,” Otero said. “With an unwavering growth mindset along with the support for one another, the team will prevail in all realms of life.”

Arundel deals with similar challenges as the Admirals. After a shortened 2021 season, the Wildcats consist predominantly of sophomores, but coach Eric Allen said the program is working hard to get the younger members up to speed.

“I am very impressed with the work ethic of the distance group and throwers [especially],” Allen said. “They are constantly working to get better.”

Here’s more on Anne Arundel’s track teams. Editor’s note: Not all schools responded to requests for information.

Runners take off from the starting line at the 2021 4A East Region track meet at North County High School. (Kevin Richardson / Baltimore Sun)

Arundel

Coach: Eric Allen, first season

Top players: Kate Leddy (distance), Bryce Hatcher (sprints), Charisma Wardlaw (throws), Mya Murchenson (jumps) and Tucker Sangster (distance)

Broadneck

Coach: Josh Webster, third season

Top players: Seniors Mollie Fenn (distance), Grace Denius (distance), Katie Donnelly (pole vault/sprints), Chloe Boteler (sprints), Ayden Wheless (throws), Davion White (sprints) and Logan Browne (throws); juniors Emma Kerr (distance), Josilyn Magno (sprints/jumps), Safiya Stimely (throws), Bryce Clark (distance), Aidan Vanderbilt (sprints) and Collin Fitzgerald (sprints)

Chesapeake Science Point

Coach: Galen Watts, seventh season

Top players: Gabby Sanders (sprints/hurdles) and Josh Monterrosso (sprints/hurdles)

Crofton

Coach: Stacy Severtson, second season

Top players: Juniors Allen Gottlieb (sprints/relays/jumps), Tyler Vuong (hurdles/jumps), Jeremy Klasmeier (pole vault/middle distance), Victoria Marston (high jump), Alethia Carroll (throws), Emily Boniface (distance) and Elizabeth Collins (hurdles/pole vault/jumps); sophomore London Layton (distance); freshmen Jackson Lastowski and Charlotte DeForest (pole vault, sprints)

Indian Creek

Coach: Casey Corkin, second season

Top players: Senior Kermit Smith (sprints/middle distance); juniors Margot Ramsey (400m), Josh Cameron (sprints/middle distance) and Elena Tator (sprints/middle distance); sophomores Fredrick McCuiston (sprints/middle distance) and Skyla Houde (sprints/middle distance)

North County

Coach: Travis Wells, fourth season

Top players: Katie Bottoms (sprints/pole vaulter), Joshua McLaughlin (sprint), Micheal Rogers (sprint), Daveon Lionel (sprint), Tina Ni (sprint/middle distance), Iyana Hurley (sprint/middle distance), Andrew Pardoe (middle distance), Benard Hudson (middle distance/jumps/hurdles), GianLuca Zambrano (middle distance/long distance), GianCarlo Zambrano (middle distance and long distance) and Elijah Antonious (middle distance)

Severn

Coach: Andrew Otero, fourth season

Top players: Seniors Kendall Jenkins (sprints), Drew Powell (sprints/jumps) and Heili Poldmae (sprints/jumps); juniors Brendan Reilly (sprints/jumps), Madison Tryon (mid-distance), Patrick Clifford (throws) and Louis Lentz (distance); sophomores Ian Dabrowka (throws), Parker Collins (hurdles) and Erik Maltz (mid-distance)

Severna Park

Coach: Josh Alcombright, 24th season

Top players: Seniors Jack DeBaugh (long sprints), Tyler Canaday, (middle distance), Eddie Sullivan, (middle distance), James Glebocki, (distance), Mason Siebenhaar, (distance), Chris Kirchner, (long sprints), Brandon Kiefer, (jumps) and Ryan Laughlin, (pole vault); juniors Liam Hagerty, (distance), Cami Glebocki, (distance) and Katie Griffith, (sprints); sophomores Sallie Honeywell, (sprints), Kaylee Jenish, (middle distance), Taylor Denton, (middle distance) and Sydney Henson, (sprints)

St. Mary's girls indoor track captured its first Interscholastic Athletic Association of Maryland B Conference crown this winter.

South River

Coach: Hugh Harris, 12th season

Top players: Seniors Doran Ball, Zach Berritt, Andrew Lam, Mason Severtson, Ryan Smith and Ethan Solan; freshmen Colleen Creswell and Shannon Creswell

Southern

Coach: Leon Tucker, ninth season

Top players: Seniors: Hannah Burgee (middle distance), Hayden Myers (sprints), Charlotte Dove (throws), Gabe White (throws), Connor McKee (distance), Travis Groves (hurdles), Khalil Hawkins (sprints), Maria Love (sprints), Luke Clow (sprints) and Jacob DuCellier (mid-distance); juniors Alexia Ploss (sprints) and Chris Bingley (distance); sophomores Sidney Shaw (sprints) and Maggie Schiavone (sprints); freshmen Rebecca Burgee (mid-distance), Mackenzie Blundell (sprints); Eric Penkala (distance); Catherine Conry (sprints)

St. Mary’s

Coach: Kyle Hewitt, sixth season

Top players: Seniors Sean Cain (mid-distance) and Anthony Carr (throws); juniors Chloe McCarthy (distance), Reagan Cheramie (distance) and junior Gabby LaCroix (hurdles); freshman Isabella John (mid-distance)