Anne Arundel 2022 softball preview: Make way for Crofton; Chesapeake, Spalding expected at the top once again

Chesapeake celebrates the win. The Chesapeake Cougars defeated the Reservoir Gators in the MPSSAA Class 3A softball championship final. (Paul W. Gillespie/Capital Gazette)

Look out for Crofton.

The newest varsity team on the scene is fresh off a 12-1 junior varsity season and present two pitchers — Kristin White and Lynsie Herman — that combined for 165 strikeouts last spring. Steered by Sarah Bible, a coach with multiple county and region titles and more than 300 wins, the Cardinals will put last year’s JV prowess to the test against a higher level of play.

“They realize they have the chance to make history and they are eager to do so,” Bible said, “Hopefully these kids will leave their mark.”

The one program that was able to take Crofton down last year? Chesapeake.

Coach Brittany Owen was the junior varsity coach of the undefeated Cougars team then that did it. Now, she takes the reigns from Don Ellenberger, who retired after 20 years as the Cougars’ head coach.

Her first varsity team should make it a smooth transition — the defending Class 3A champions return practically everyone from their title team, including nine seniors. But there is one key figure missing in ace pitcher and 2021 Player of the Year, Jerzie Nutile.

Senior Kendall Thomas will start in the circle. Thomas, who mostly played first base last spring, made four pitching performances as a junior.

“The ball’s gonna be in play more this year,” Owen said. “It’s gonna be more of a challenge.”

[ Chesapeke defeated Reservoir for the 2021 Class 3A state championship. ]

And what of Anne Arundel’s Class 4A state finalist?

North County, which fell short to Catonsville in the title game, graduated six starters from its lineup, including an irreplaceable hurler in Breanna Clayton. The regrowth will be anchored by junior Emma Sullivan, who led the squad with a .608 batting average last spring, as well as senior infielders Skylar Barton and Joey Sears.

Likewise, Glen Burnie bid farewell to its ace, Wynter Radcliffe, who led her team to the state final in 2019. Coach Dave Sauble noted the team has an improved sense of unity and that the Gophers are set to pitch, hit and defend well.

The crop of 4A Anne Arundel teams may lend to more traditional outcomes this year. After an atypically brief and more subdued 2021 for Severna Park, coach Meredith McAlister predicts her Falcons will return to a more familiar level this spring.

Last year, Severna Park had to learn to adjust since the graduation of an all-time great in two-time Player of the Year Campbell Kline (Maryland). Though McAlister expects her pitching will continue to evolve, a senior-heavy lineup will more than make up for it.

“Expect our offense to be explosive and put up runs to make for some fun games for our fans,” McAlister said.

South River took Severna Park to task last spring, but despite its solid senior core led by pitcher Brianna Ford, the Seahawks are still rebuilding as they face their first full schedule in two years. Old Mill will be similarly sprouting, though first-year coach Kevin McCoy believes the Patriots will prove to be the best defensive squad in Anne Arundel.

Arundel brings five veteran seniors to the table and will rely on unity as its strength, following the motto, “We over me.” Likewise, Broadneck carries a handful of experienced upperclassmen but will mostly cultivate that experience into improving the team’s record and culture among the younger players.

[ Spalding softball won the 2021 IAAM A Conference championship ]

Like Crofton, Northeast has no seniors this year. But what it does have is arguably one of the best players in the state in Maryland commit Caitlyn Cornwell.

Annapolis has one win in 11 years, and with a new coach this year, looks to change that.

“The girls are very focused and work harder than I’ve ever seen some girls work,” coach Sophia Wilson said. “The improvement I’ve seen since the first day of tryouts has been spectacular and I’m looking forward to what the season holds for us.”

Anne Arundel’s IAAM A champions, Archbishop Spalding, will be playing separately of the rest of the county until an intra-county tournament in mid-April. Led by UMBC commit Amaya Carroll in the circle and a chemistry coach Delaney Bell considers the “best” in four years, a somewhat young Spalding team hopes to repeat.

Here’s more information on each Anne Arundel County softball team:

Annapolis

2021 record: no wins

Coach: Sophia Wilson, first

Top players: Senior Keneisha Gray (C); juniors Kennedy Cornett (MIF), Gabrielle Cruz (P/C/IF) and Kylie Jones (P/3B); sophomore Olivia Schulman (OF/P).

Archbishop Spalding

2021 record: 9-3, IAAM A Conference champions

Coach: Delaney Bell, fourth season

Top players: Seniors Amaya Carroll (P/SS) and Ashlyn Bishop (SS).

The Spalding softball team celebrates with the IAAM A Conference championship trophy after defeating McDonogh, 7-0, at Bachman Park in Glen Burnie last season. (Katherine Fominykh / Capital Gazette)

Arundel

2021 record: 5-5

Coach: Lisa Mills, ninth season

Top players: Seniors Kathryn Wisor (P), Sierra Williams (1B/OF), Savannah Brooks (3B/P), Sanaa Brown (OF/MIF) and Sasha Anderson (UTL).

Broadneck

2021 record: N/A

Coach: Beth Mackel, first season

Top players: Seniors Cori Bereznay (2B/C) and Grace Mozloom (2B/OF); juniors Adrianna Compofelice (1B/C), Addison Hurst (OF), Miranda Dameron (3B/2B), Julia Kouhl (OF) and Sam Sprouse (OF).

Chesapeake

2021 record: 16-1, Class 3A state champions

Coach: Brittany Owens, first season

Top players: Seniors Kendall Thomas (P), Ali Pollack (3B), Sophia Bianco (SS) and Norah Hart; junior Sam Larkin (C).

Crofton

2021 record: 12-1 (junior varsity only)

Coach: Sarah Bible, second season

Top players: Juniors Elinor Gentile, Kristin White (P), Simone Singleton and Bethany Steers; sophomores India Stokes, Lynsie Herman (P), Amaya Mullings and Mackenzie Davis; freshmen Marley Connor (P) and Alanna Yancey.

Glen Burnie

2021 record: 16-5

Coach: Dave Sauble, 15th season

Top players: Seniors Alexys Gardner (infield), Taylor Faw (outfield) and Madison Montroy (P); junior Rylee Gardner (C); sophomore Alexis Abrams (OF).

North County's Emma Sullivan scores against Sherwood in last year's Class 4A semifinals. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Capital Gazette)

North County

2021 record: 16-1, Class 4A East Region I champions, Class 4A state finalist

Coach: Kelly Guarnieri, eighth season

Top players: Seniors Skylar Barton (3B) and Joey Sears (1B); junior Emma Sullivan (OF/SS).

Northeast

2021 record: 8-5

Coach: Joe Hart, 12th season

Top players: Junior Caitlyn Cornwell (CF); sophomores Brooke Belange (IF); freshmen Kayleigh Fyffe (P), Julianna LeProhon (P), Taylor Castle (C) and McKenzie Weiland (IF).

Old Mill

2021 record: 6-6

Coach: Kevin McCoy, first season

Top players: Senior Brynn Mulzer (P); junior Reagan McCoy (SS); freshman Riley Kellner (OF).

Severna Park

2021 record: N/A, 4A East region quarterfinalists

Coach: Meredith McAlister, 15th season

Varsity Highlights Weekly

Top players: Seniors Livi Driver (3B), Viktoria Dorn (UTL.), Lily Becker (1B/P) and Sarah Smith (2B); juniors Savannah Drummond (CF/SS), Ally Weaver (SS), Olivia Edwards (OF), Alexa Jimeno (UTL) and Skyla Hailey (1B); sophomores Sally Trent (C) and Christina Ballagh (P); freshman Addison Bianco (OF).

South River

2021 record: 9-4

Coach: Tim Williams, 15th season

Top players: Seniors Brianna Ford (P), Gracie Solarz (SS), Erin Tebbe (C) Rose Riley (OF) and Sarah Brookman (OF).

Southern

2021 record: 1-11

Coach: Lionel Makell, 11th season

Top players: Juniors Rachel Miller (SS) and Kaylynn Brown (1B); sophomore Lily-Anna Buhaj (OF); freshman Kaycee Catterton (SS/P).