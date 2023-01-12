Broadneck’s Sadie Wilkinson embraced duty in final season, is named 2022 Capital Gazette girls soccer Player of the Year

When Broadneck coach John Camm nominated Sadie Wilkinson before a committee of coaches from all around the state of Maryland, there was no statistic or explanation Camm could’ve given to sway them either way. Their minds were already made up.

Through flying plays and clever scoring on the pitch, each and every coach who met Wilkinson was left impacted by her. She of so few words spoke loudly through her 80 minutes of play each and every game this past fall.

Advertisement

Wilkinson amassed the third-most All-State votes, leaving no doubt in almost anyone’s mind who saw her that she was a living, walking and kicking real-deal. The two-time All-County selection fired game-winning goals seven times and netted the one that led to the Bruins’ county championship triumph. Every one of Broadneck’s goals in the postseason had Wilkinson’s mark; she was at the center of a near-perfect season for Broadneck, who finished 14-1-4.

Then there are the intangibles, the sheer pressure her presence carried that forced opposing coaches to draw the entire defensive plan around one person, right through the Class 4A state semifinals.

Advertisement

And for that, the Broadneck senior is the 2022 Capital Gazette girls soccer Player of the Year.

In watching the way Wilkinson operates, Camm would believe she’s psychic. She “telepathically” drops back if she senses Broadneck struggling in that part of the field. Her touch is soft, the coach said, her movements clever. She slips from pressure like a ghost slips from the grave, and finds the right path to move down at just the right moment.

“Some kids come along and they’re just kind of effortless,” Camm said. “She reminds me a little of [former Player of the Year, two-time state champion] Talia Gabarra in that regard. There’s no space too tight for her to get out of. There’s no path too difficult for her to make. And she does it with ease.”

“Last year, I felt I was a lot more selfish on the ball. I would always attack by myself. This year, I wasn’t really able to do that. I had so many people on me, so I had to learn to pass the ball, give it up. That contributed to a lot of our success and goal-scoring opportunities," Broadneck's Sadie Wilkinson said. (Paul W. Gillespie/Capital Gazette)

Wilkinson wasn’t expecting any postseason praise from other coaches; she won’t even speak of her own accomplishments without using “we.” She collected nine goals this fall, as well as 10 assists. While her numbers didn’t quite match those she posted as a junior, they came under much steeper circumstances.

Wilkinson arrived on Broadneck’s doorstep last year, a transfer looking to make an impact with her new team. She fell into a perfect symbiosis with the team star, Eva Mowery, last season’s Player of the Year. The two assisted each other’s goals, piled up similar numbers en route to the Class 4A state championship game. When Mowery exited the final due to an ACL tear, Wilkinson stepped up, putting everything she had in an effort to avenge her fallen partner.

Approaching this fall, Wilkinson knew she’d face different circumstances. She had other teammates, but no Mowery, and knew the door wouldn’t open to her shots as often.

“But she finished the ones she had, especially in big moments in games,” Camm said.

Advertisement

These are qualities Wilkinson adopted the qualities she needed to be successful at Broadneck. because she chose to play for Broadneck. She said her coaches always impressed into her to attack everything with every ounce of her being.

“‘Go out there and push people around,’” Wilkinson said. “And that’s how we were able to be successful throughout the season. I changed because I became a lot more aggressive.”

She began to adopt that mentality before regular season play even began, when the Bruins scrimmaged Walter Johnson — Wilkinson’s former school. Of all the opposition well-prepared to defend Wilkinson, no one was going to know how to do it better than the team that coached her for a year.

Wilkinson has felt she’s improved as a soccer player since coming to Broadneck. But the heavy guard opposing teams placed on her transformed her skills in a different way.

Advertisement

Simply put, she’s less selfish. If the shot wasn’t for her, Wilkinson looked for Maddie Capps or others and materialize chances for them instead.

“Last year, I felt I was a lot more selfish on the ball. I would always attack by myself,” Wilkinson said. “This year, I wasn’t really able to do that. I had so many people on me, so I had to learn to pass the ball, give it up. That contributed to a lot of our success and goal-scoring opportunities.”

There was, of course, an accomplishment Wilkinson wanted badly but could not reach. When Quince Orchard served revenge for last year’s state semifinal defeat against Broadneck on Nov. 12, Wilkinson’s hope of attaining a ring for the former seniors were dashed.

Advertisement

And yet now, that’s not how Wilkinson, who’s currently attracting Division I attention, contextualizes it. It’s not what she did, or didn’t do. It’s what she was able to accomplish with her team.

“We put our hardest out there. We weren’t able to come out with a win, but we were okay with that,” she said. “Obviously we wanted to get to states and beat Whitman; we had our second chance. But that wasn’t able to happen, so we had a really good last game of the season. We were proud of that.”

Crofton coach Travis Bonfigli, center, in the first half. The visiting Crofton Cardinals played the Southern Bulldogs in girls high school soccer, Thursday, October 7, 2021. (Paul W. Gillespie/Capital Gazette)

Coach of the Year

Travis Bonfigli, Crofton

There was no better way Bonfigli could have left the program he grew from its first steps into Anne Arundel County a few years ago. The Cardinals surged to their first Class 3A state title in program history against incredibly difficult competition, including defending champion Mt. Hebron, winning games numerous times in dramatic, late-goal fashion.

Bonfigli led a team that was strong on all sides of the ball, resulting in a 15-3-1 record.

“This past season was absolutely amazing from beginning to end,” he said, “and you could not have scripted a more magical ending for the players, especially our seniors, the school and the Crofton community. I’m so grateful to have been a part of something so special.”

Advertisement

All-County first team

Makenzie Boyd, Chesapeake senior forward

The McDaniel commit, four-year starter and two-time captain registered 15 goals and four assists for Chesapeake, who competed in the county championship and finished the season 11-4-1. Boyd was also an honorable mention All-State.

Caitlyn Cornwell, Northeast, senior, forward

The Eagles were well-fed by Cornwell; a commit for Maryland softball, Cornwell put away 12 goals and five assists.

Sydney Holmes, Severna Park, senior, forward

The senior, who made second-team all-state, recorded eight goals and 14 assists for Severna Park, which were Class 4A East Region II finalists.

Advertisement

Anna Ippolitto, South River, senior, forward

A captain who coach Christine Flanagan describes as an “excellent leader,” Ippolitto was the top goal scorer for the Seahawks with five assists and four goals.

Cassidy Nichols, Crofton, senior, forward

Nichols launched the game-winner in the Class 3A state final against Mt. Hebron. She finished the Cardinals’ second-leading scorer with 15 goals and five assists.

Sydney Bolinger, North County, senior, midfielder

The Kentucky-bound senior compiled 15 goals and six assists in her final high school season.

Advertisement

Maddie Capps, Broadneck, junior, midfielder

Wilkinson’s right-hand girl, the honorable mention All-State selection collected nine goals and three assists this fall.

Meghan Piazza, Crofton, senior, midfielder

The game-winning assist in the championship was the icing to a spectacular final season for Piazza, who led her Cardinals in scoring goals with 21 and assists with 11.

Advertisement

Ella Shannon, Chesapeake, senior, midfielder

The four-year starter and two-time captain, a second-team all-state selection, was unselfish in her leadership. She made seven goals and 17 assists for the Cougars.

Sophie Thibeault, Archbishop Spalding, senior, midfielder

The first-team All-State and All-Conference member made seven goals and two assists. She led the Cavaliers in goals for the second year in a row.

Hanna Verreault, Severna Park, senior, midfielder

Verreault proved just as indomitable on offense as on defense, making six goals and seven assists while helping create 10 shutouts.

Advertisement

Skylar Williams, Southern, senior, midfielder

The Middle Tennessee commit was voted the second-best player in Anne Arundel and made first-team All-State. Williams amassed 12 goals and 12 assists for the Bulldogs.

Meghan Bernetti, Archbishop Spalding, senior, defender

The four-year varsity player and two-year captain excelled in shot-stopping, defending one-on-one and tallied a team-high five assists.

Ryn Feemster, Severna Park, junior, defender

Advertisement

The second-team All-State junior gave teams a hard time on both ends on the pitch, with five goals in the attacking end and contributing to 10 shutouts on the backline.

Ruby Shoots, Crofton, senior, defender

San Diego-bound Shoots was an absolute force in the backfield, responsible for the Cardinals ending the year with eight consecutive shutouts and 660 minutes without surrendering a goal in three regional games and three state tournament games. She tallied three goals and three assists.

Kyleigh Bland, Broadneck, junior, goalkeeper

An “imposing presence in the penalty box” per Camm, the second-team All-State keeper racked up 98 saves and 13 shutouts for the state semifinalists.

Advertisement

All-County second team

Reagan Chilton, Old Mill, junior, forward

Raegan Ogle, South River, sophomore, forward

Ella Quigley, Arundel, senior, forward

Anna Sis, Southern, sophomore, forward

Ella Benitez, Key junior midfielder/forward

Naveah Dowell, Broadneck, senior, midfielder

Advertisement

Meghan O’Hare, St. Mary’s, senior, midfielder

Eli Valencia, Severn, sophomore, midfielder

Ruby Whitaker, Annapolis, senior, midfielder

Francesca Dunoyer, Severna Park, junior, defender

Lilly Kelley, Broadneck, senior, defender

Jasmine Escobar, Glen Burnie, sophomore, defender/midfielder

Advertisement

Gabby Wisbeck, Archbishop Spalding, junior, defender/midfielder

Ashton Anderson, Annapolis, senior, goalkeeper

Abby Makela, Crofton, junior, goalkeeper

Zoee Stencil, Severn, senior, goalkeeper

Honorable Mention

Tenayie Jakovics, Arundel senior forward; Kasey Thompson, Severna Park junior forward; Ellie Portillo, Annapolis sophomore forward; Elena Rogers, AACS sophomore forward; Brynn Mitchell, Glen Burnie sophomore forward; Faith Spirt, Indian Creek senior midfielder/forward; Madison Watson, Severn sophomore midfielder; Alexandra Wilson, Chesapeake Science Point, sophomore midfielder; Aurora Nelson, Broadneck junior midfielder; Tina Tinelli, Chesapeake senior midfielder; Maisie White, Indian Creek sophomore midfielder; Rachel Oley, AACS junior defender; Caitlyn Boucher, Severna Park junior defender; Emerson Scott, Severna Park freshman defender; Trysta Thomas, Arundel senior goalkeeper; Jasmine Godinez, Meade senior goalkeeper