Anne Arundel 2022 football previews: As numbers increase, so does parity

If you’re looking for a sign that things are returning to normal, take a look at an Anne Arundel County football field. At nearly every school this fall, there are more kids than there were a year ago.

Meade is embracing the most radical of shifts. After suffering a debilitating situation with numbers hovering around the 20s in 2021, the Mustangs welcomed 132 hopefuls to the field this month. And that isn’t even the county’s biggest, or even second-biggest total.

Not many would expect Arundel to rebound so quickly after Crofton siphoned off numbers after opening in 2020. And yet, the Wildcats had the most prospective players in the county this month at 158.

Schools like Broadneck, South River, North County, Chesapeake, Severna Park, Northeast and Annapolis hovered between 90 to 130, most of which is more than the previous fall. Crofton, only in its second year, jumped from around 90 to 140.

Coaches like South River’s Steve Erxleben point to having a full offseason mostly free of COVID restrictions for these benefits.

“Last year, we couldn’t work out, we had no spring offseason stuff and we were not in shape,” Erxleben said.

Coaches like Chesapeake’s Rob Elliott also note the striking uptick in youth football numbers as well. And it’s not just the return of these opportunities that coaches think have sparked the uptick in participation, it’s the diminishing impact of COVID itself.

“A lot of students are getting their friends to come back out after long COVID years,” Annapolis coach Dewayne Hunt, who saw 110 kids try out, said. “We all played a full season last fall, but it was a rebound year. This a huge step in the right direction.”

If it were only the bigger schools restocking their rosters, you could chalk it up to the expected fruits of a large population. But it’s not just the 4A and 3A schools welcoming more members than anticipated.

St. Mary’s houses around 220 boys, 78 showed up at tryouts this month, which coach Jason Budroni believes is the most ever. It affords the Saints an opportunity most small schools don’t get: specializing players to just play one side of the ball and avoid a higher risk of injury.

Severn drew 51, 20 more than coach Demetrius Ballard expected. Southern, the smallest public school with a football team, drew 65.

“Our summer participation was better than it’s been since I got here,” Bulldogs coach Daniel Ripple said. “Numbers are up a little bit, but I think we’re getting the right kids out.”

But despite the thousand-plus players suiting up for Anne Arundel teams this fall, there’s not a lot of familiarity.

Hardly any team returns the same starting quarterback. Most aren’t returning many starters, period. Broadneck, who carried a four-year signal-caller in Josh Ehrlich and tons of experienced players around him, return only six starters. Severna Park brings back five, though is actually one of the few to return their quarterback.

The word every coach is thinking about more than numbers? Parity. But they go hand in hand, Severna Park coach Mike Wright said. Every team is bouncing back equally from coronavirus’ toll on participation.

“I think Crofton’s really going to step up,” Wright said. “I also think North County will bounce back. Meade will definitely bounce back.”

But even as top teams like Archbishop Spalding, Broadneck and Old Mill turn over their rosters, other coaches are sure it’ll still be those teams hanging around at the top of their leagues.

“They’re still gonna be really good,” Hunt said. “But I think the teams that might’ve been where people thought were in the middle or lower are going to start catching up.”

This is where teams like North County see an opening.

In the past, the Knights haven’t maintained a foothold in the upper echelon of the county. But this year, amid a sea of youth, North County is older and more experienced than its neighbors. Its entire offensive line save one is a senior. Its defense is well-stocked and its kicker is consistent. Its quarterback is a returning starter, its running back experienced and its top wide-out is fielding 16 Division I offers.

“Hopefully their experience is going to help them when we start facing some adversity,” coach Quinten Jones said. “That they stay consistent, just keep pushing and dominate late in the fourth quarter.”

Here’s more on each school individually:

Annapolis

Coach: Dewayne Hunt, second season

Last season: 5-5

Top players: Seniors Ian Brown (WR/CB), Shawn Cooper (RB/CB), Jack Simpson (C); junior Colin Bower (OLB), Blaine Gover (OL), Malik Tooles (FS); sophomore Darrian Carter (QB).

Outlook: The Panthers showed flashes of future power towards the end of last season and sent a kid off to Division I football. Now, Hunt sees his returning players poised to take those experiences and run with it this year.

The second-year coach believes the first three games — High Point, Glen Burnie and Crofton — will show his Panthers where they are now and where they want to be by the end of the year.

“They experienced winning and feeling a certain way and seeing the student body behind them, showing up to games, all that was missing for two years,” Hunt said.

Annapolis Area Christian School

Coach: Marcus Bell, first season

Last season: 2-6

Top players: Seniors Devin Ahmed (WR/DB), Andrew Fatusin (OL/DL), Carius McClain (RB/LB), Xavier Essex (QB); junior Zahire Mike (RB) and Mau Nwachukwu (OL/DL); sophomore Ethan Locker (K)

Outlook: Now is the time Bell, in his first season, truly believes his Eagles are coming together as a program.

“They’re starting to figure back out how to hold each other accountable, how to push themselves a little bit more,” Bell said. “So I think moving forward, you’ll be able to see that unity, that brotherhood and a real foundation of what makes football a special thing.”

With two running backs it can trust, AACS plans to run a pro-style set, but will adjust as necessary depending on how its defense fares. If it does well, the Eagles will transition into more of a spread offense, per Bell.

The Eagles have a budding brawl brewing with Severn, who now joins AACS in the C Conference.

“We’re fighting for some of the same things. And maybe, now, some of the same titles,” Bell said. “As long as we’re in it.”

Archbishop Spalding

Coach: Kyle Schmitt, 10th season

Last season: 10-1

Top players: Seniors Gio Boone (LB), Patrick Claborn (K), Dillon Jones (LT), Max Moss (WR), Gavin Scruggs (TB), Hakim Simms (TB); juniors Tyler Brown (DB), Kaden Curtis (TB), RJ Newton (WR), Jason Shipman (C), Caiden Leonard (T); and sophomore Malik Washington (QB)

Outlook: Spalding dominated Anne Arundel County and most of the MIAA last fall behind 16 Division I commits and other talented seniors. But those seniors are gone.

Washington, currently fielding offers for Division I football and basketball, will likely run a different-looking offense. Schmitt foresees the ball in the air more, but claims Washington’s skill-set is vast.

“There’ll definitely be wrinkles, but our core is still to be physical on offense,” Schmitt said. “It doesn’t matter if we’re throwing the football, running, we’re going to keep a lot of the core tenets of what we do in place and work around his skill-set.”

Defense is deep, Schmitt said, but mostly young with potential. They’re grow up quick with a tough early schedule.

“I think it hardens you. It can be challenging. If we’re 4-0 in mid-September, we’re really, really good. Better than I thought,” Schmitt said. “But if we’re not as good and we lose some games, I think it creates learning opportunities.”

Arundel

Coach: Jack Walsh, fifth season

Last season: 8-4

Top players: Seniors Brandon Andrews (DT), Cam Gilman (C), Porter Jensen (RT), Abraham Olugbemi (NT), Ahmad Taylor (RB), Abdul Yagoub (LG); juniors Nick Ferrari (RG), Gavin Kamachi (QB), Tyson Miller (QB); sophomore Tino Dispenza (RT), Brandon Matthews (DT), TJ Mordecai (RB), Laquan Upshur (RG); and freshman Dylan Scarborough (T)

Outlook: Arundel never felt quite certain who was going to play where last season. The same is not true in 2022. Much of the team that pushed the Wildcats all the way to the Class 4A/3A state semifinals returns, leaving really only one position – kicker – in flux.

“This year, it’s kind of more like we’re fine-tuning and tightening up the screw here and there,” Walsh said, “not digging through the bucket looking for the screw.”

Walsh foresees his two running backs battling for 95% of opportunities, but that doesn’t mean Arundel will be a pure rushing squad this fall. The Wildcats return five receivers that all put in minutes in 2021; the sixth moved to defensive back.

Eli Harris returns at wide receiver for Broadneck this season, though he'll have a few face throwing him the ball. (Paul W. Gillespie/Capital Gazette)

Broadneck

Coach: Rob Harris, 12th season

Last season: 8-2

Key players: Seniors Jalen Carter (FS), Camrin Catterton (QB), Machi Evans (WR), Anthony Hawkins (DB), Braden McCassie (LB), Khesean Porter (CB), Clark Ridenhour (T/LB), Jake Wanner (DB); juniors Chris Coleman (K/P), Caleb Collazo (OL), Cole Friedman (CB), Eli Harris (WR), Tyler Hicks (T/DE), Hayden Raymond (C); and sophomore Ian Mauldin (RB).

Outlook: Though the quarterback is new — and in a different uniform — he’s not unfamiliar. Catterton, who has the benefit of starting two years for South River already, played with scores of Broadneck players as a kid. For him, Harris said, it’ll be less about building bonds and more about acclimating him to the Bruins’ playbook.

“It’s more of a collaboration, and I will say, I think it’s coming along pretty well,” Harris said. “It’s just different and new. … I’ve known Cam forever. I know his personality. I know his good and bad. But I don’t know what his best plays are and what gets him grooving yet.”

With a new offense before him, Harris predicts Broadneck will operate a little more balanced. The offensive line returns just one starter and will need to grow up fast.

Chesapeake

Coach: Rob Elliott, 12th season

Last season: 10-3

Top players: Seniors Andrew Beal (DE), Logan Clark (TB), Jalen Gill (WR), Nick Shade (DB), Rushaun Tongue (ATH), Tyler Weber (QB); juniors Dakota Baublitz (MLB), Wyatt Ferguson (OT/DT), Charlie Hall (OLB), Larry Hurst (QB/DB), Tyler Jackson (LB), Colin Lewis (RB), Aaron Rhodes (QB); sophomores Delmar White (OT/DT) and Nathan Freeman (OT/DT)

Outlook: There’s no getting around it – a team cannot simply replace a generational athlete like Victor Listorti. The 2022 Male Athlete of the Year carried nearly every play. With Division I commit Rushaun Tongue now the leader, Chesapeake will focus more on throwing the ball more.

“Both of the quarterbacks we have are very intelligent. We need to make sure we have a scheme that takes care of their strengths,” Elliott said, “along with the strengths of our receivers. We’ll always, deep in our heart, run some power.”

Crofton

Coach: Todd Sommerville, second season

2021 record: 2-8

Top players: Seniors Le’Trell Bender (DB), Sam Dominguez (K), Mike Gandy (NT), Gavin Johnson (WR), Ian Lenkart (QB), Lotanna Oneykaba (OL), Andre Reed (OL), Antoine Reed (OL), Sam Ross (WR), Abraham Sani (MLB) and Shaun Smith (WR/DB)

Outlook:

Both Lenkart’s mechanics and trust in himself have developed tremendously, Somerville said, which will lead to good reads this season, surrounded by receivers who also grew in knowledge and experience. And despite the younger pieces absorbing experience, the defense is just as experienced and senior-loaded. The kicker, Dominguez, is capable of booting 50-yard field goals, the coach said.

“One day at a time, one game at a time – it’s the same thing we did last year. Except this year, we have greater numbers,” said the coach, who fielded 140 at tryouts. “Senior class taking leadership roles is something we lacked last year.”

Glen Burnie

Coach: Alec Lemon, third season

Advertisement

Top players: Seniors Collin Flannery (WR), Patrick Frazier (WR), Dionjra Hall (WR), Anthony Hinton (DL), Mike Quarles (RB), Omari Reeder (G), Keshaun Sloan (DL), Deon Temoney (RB/OLB); juniors Romeo Edmonds (QB), Kyle Purkey (T/DL), Tim Shadare (RB/K), J’Vonn Thompson (C); and sophomore Billy Miner (T)

Outlook:

Lemon credited new starting quarterback Edmonds’ athletic abilities, both in his run and ability to meet receivers, as well as the pieces around him. Lemon believes he can pull off a no-huddle offense with the Gophers this fall, but doesn’t want to harm his big guys.

“We’re gonna give our quarterback that option. He can run it or pull it. Just try to get the ball in your guys’ hands,” Lemon said, “let them do what they do best, and hopefully score a lot of touchdowns.”

Meade

Coach: Tanardo Sharps, first season

2021 record: 0-8

Top players: Seniors Diego Alarcon (G/K), Moses Gakodi (T), Boastes Kyei Kwabiah (C), Kyree Scott (HB/TE), Josh Tellez (T), Jayden Womble (RB), Darrell Walters (RB); juniors Devin Brown (LB), Brian Jamison (QB), Tyrique Jones (WR), Caleb Maye (FS), Cavell Morris (DB), Obina Onyeson (LB); and sophomore Kayvawn Simms-Rodgers (WR).

Outlook: When other coaches think of who’s going to give them tough games this year, many have mentioned Meade. Numbers are the obvious reason, as Meade carries one of the largest squads this fall. But it’s the culture new coach Tanardo Sharps and his staff are installing that other coaches think will be a big key.

Sharps predicted from day one his team will run a spread offense, read options and run-pass option – not putting themselves in a box.

“If you’re gonna stop the run, we can attack you somewhere else. If you’re gonna stop the edge with the pass, we can attack somewhere else,” Sharps said. “It’s putting us in a position where everything is built in to attack certain areas on the field, based off what you give us or what you do well as a defense.”

North County

2021 record: 2-7

Coach: Quinten Jones, 6th season

Top offensive skill players: Senior Ibrahim Barry (WR/ATH), Maliq Diggs (DB/OLB), Malachi Murphy (LG), Anthony Remy (LT); juniors Nate Bedell (RB), Darius Burley (QB), Kaden Clea (WR/S), Nate Bedell (RB), Jake McCann (ILB) and sophomore Hayden Boyd (K)

Outlook: Burley collected 11 rushing touchdowns and 12 passing touchdowns in his debut season with the Knights in 2021. Coach Quinten Jones believes he’s just getting ready to explode this fall. And that’s the tone for North County in general. Now – buoyed by a heart-filled, older defense whom Jones considers his hardest working ever on one side and a senior-heavy offensive line protecting them, the Knights will lean on Bedell to handle 15 to 20 carries per game in what will be a heavy rushing season for the team.

“We’re trying not to worry about the expectations or final goal,” Jones said. “We’re just trying to enjoy the process and stack the good days. As long as we’re working hard here, the wins are going to take care of themselves.”

Ty Johnson is a returning playmaker at wide receiver for Northeast. (Paul W. Gillespie/Capital Gazette)

Northeast

Coach: Elwood Townsend, third season

2021 record: 4-6

Top players: Seniors David Fish (MLB), Ty Johnson (WR/CB), Dominick Hunt (WR); juniors Damien Bruce (OL), Karson Carmickle (WR), Jacob Jenkins (OL), Shamar Johnson (QB), Anthony Mrozek (OL), Brad White (OL); sophomores Scott Anderson (QB/LB), Mike Stewart (OL) and Zach Renfro (OL)

Outlook: This will be the season the Eagles see if they have a kingpin in their new starting quarterback. Townsend likens Johnson to Lamar Jackson: shifty and long-armed.

“Shamar’s one of those kids that don’t lack confidence. He has a chip on his shoulder and he wants to prove he can play at this level,” Townsend said. “It’s going to be exciting.”

Northeast will operate as an air-raid offense. What will reinforce that reliance on throwing the ball is the question-mark at running back — brothers Dylan and David Fish competing for the starting spot — and huge turnover on the offensive line.

Old Mill

Coach: Mike Pfisterer, second season

2021 record: 8-3

Top players: Seniors Aiden Day (QB), Keondre Green (RB), Keshawn Green (RB), Brandon Gulley (OL), Christian Gulley (DE), KJ Henson (DE/T), Aswin Johnson (C), Montrell Massey (CB), Jacob Nesbit (LB), AJ Oseo (S), Evan Pohlman (T), Jaiheem Ross (T), Demetrius Simmons (WR); juniors Warrington Coates (LT), Shyheim Eagleton (QB/WR), Torrian Jones (RB), Max Jones (RB/LB), Jordan Penn (WR), Deven Perry (OLB), Tre Rankin (T/DE), Titus Ware (WR/S); and sophomore XXaien Mackell (OL/DL)

Outlook: “Weight room’s been real big for us, and we’re feeding off that. With it being the second year, the kids now know the staff,” Pfisterer said. “The expectation was set last year and I think stuff will be a lot smoother.”

The Patriots suffered significant graduation in key roles like quarterback. Its strength, the coach said, lies in the defensive line, running backs and offensive line.

Severn

2021 record: 0-6

Coach: Demetrius Ballard, first season

Top offensive skill players: Seniors Jacob Todd (QB), Nick Sotiropoulos-Lawrence (RB/K) and Conner Mahan (WR); juniors Keshaun Baker (NT), Bo Fowler (OT/DT), Alan Sheffers (OL/DT), Jack Pumphrey (MLB); sophomores Daniel Growney (SB), Mike Hardman (CB); and freshman Julius Floyd (RB)

Outlook: With 14 new players, including several Division I lacrosse commits, and a new spot in the MIAA C Conference, the Admirals are on a new journey. Ballard’s primary directive is building numbers for years to come, but with this year’s bunch, he expects Severn will be garnering some wins this time.

“I got this kid, Jacob Todd, and I’m pretty sure he’s gonna be the best player in the whole league,” Ballard said. “I think he is special and he’s in the best shape of his life.”

Severna Park quarterback Seamus Patenaude passes in the third quarter. The Broadneck Bruins defeated the visiting Severna Park Falcons in the Raven's Rise football game of the week, Friday, October 15, 2021. (Paul W. Gillespie/Capital Gazette)

Severna Park

Coach: Michael Wright, fourth season

2021 record: 6-3

Top players: Seniors LJ Cooper (RB), Jack Gunther (DB), Talan Livingston (DL), Vincent Mench (T), Seamus Patenaude (QB), Tucker Smack (K), Danny Stack (MLB); and sophomore Jack Fish (RG)

Outlook: There are plenty of Falcons who saw time last year, but only five are starters. Luckily, they’re in pretty important roles: quarterback, running back and defense.

The Falcons will run the same-style offense with Patenaude and Cooper running it. But with a brand-new offensive line, the play selection will likely have to be different.

South River

Coach: Steve Erxleben, second season

2021 record: 6-5

Top offensive skill players: Seniors Garret Bates (RT/K), Jeremy Berger (WR/S), LJ Courson (CB), Caleb Herb (G/NT), Leo Knott (RB), Trashaun Timmons (QB); juniors Brady O’Neill (LT), JR Ritter (TE); and sophomore Tyrell Davis (RB)

Outlook: Timmons is technically a returning starter under center after stepping up into the quarterback role for the last six games of the year. With Timmons in the backfield, his coach is very confident in their options.

Facing a tough early schedule with Westminster and Broadneck, Erxleben believes his Seahawks have the chance to win every game, and at the very least compete. But to him, the wins are a byproduct of his actual goal.

Southern

Coach: Daniel Ripple, fourth season

2021 record: 2-7

Top offensive skill players: Seniors Cahdan Connor (QB), Connor Phipps (RB), Joell Simmons (WR/RB/DB), Kedrick Tongue (RT/DE), Kevin Vecchio (RG/DE/K), Zavion Williams (RB), Danny Wyvill (LT/DL/K); juniors Eric Brown (MLB), Andrew Cook (WR), Chris Fugon (WR), Tucker Pollard (WR); sophomores Daevon Crampton (WR), Ace Heinrichs (QB), Jackson Nieman (QB); and freshman LJ Evans (RB)

Outlook:

Though pretty much everyone will be playing at least two positions given the shortness of personnel, the thing that excites Ripple most about this team is his options. Kids duking it out for the starting role at practically every position is not exactly something Southern’s expected in the past.

“Everybody’s competing. That’s the biggest difference between now and the COVID season and 2019, when we were just trying to save the program,” Ripple said.

St. Mary's Patrick Cary runs the ball in the first quarter. The St. Mary's Saints host the visiting Calvert Hall Cardinals in high school football, Friday, October 8, 2021. (Paul W. Gillespie/Capital Gazette)

St. Mary’s

Coach: Jason Budroni, eighth season

2021 record: 6-4

Top offensive skill players: Seniors Pat Cary (RB), Casey Cavanaugh (OL), Wyatt Cotton (RB), Carson Petitbon (QB); junior Gabriel Berzins (OL), Ganon Cope (CB), Bruce Dent (RB); Logan Earl (DE), junior John Ferrer (DL), Davon Watkins (OL); and sophomore Devin Neurell (RB)

Outlook: St. Mary’s needed a quarterback once Rocco Abdinoor graduated. It’s quite happy with the kid who showed up on the doorstep. Petitbon left the brick-lined gridiron of Gonzaga behind to return to his home.

The Saints have stocked prolific runners in past years and Budroni doesn’t see that style changing.

“I like to run the ball. We’ll see how it goes, but we’re always a run-first team,” the coach said. “Carson can run the ball, too, but we can throw the ball. If we can stack the box, we can throw it around a little this year.”