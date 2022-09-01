Anne Arundel 2022 boys soccer preview: Broadneck and Severna Park enter as preseason favorites

Broadneck's Riley Erbe (9) goes for a header during last season's Anne Arundel boys soccer county championship game against Severna Park on Oct. 25. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Capital Gazette)

In a world where no one agrees on much, pretty much every coach in Anne Arundel County is unanimous in one prediction: Severna Park and Broadneck are the boys soccer teams to watch.

Bruins coach Sean Tettemer maintains a humble stance, for now. Broadneck returns just two starters after bidding farewell to nine that drove the Bruins to a county championship. Broadneck will now depend on a cache of juniors in the middle — Harlan Welsh and Tanner Boone — and the cage — Matt Tettemer — as well as two seniors up front — Jaden Smith and Riley Erbe — to maintain the program’s prosperity.

Then, of course, there’s the team that took the Bruins down in the playoffs last fall: Severna Park. But coach Ryan Parisi isn’t writing the Falcons’ 2022 story now.

Their 2021 season ended in surprisingly-quick fashion on a blustering November morning thanks to a well-timed and oddly-placed ball by Northwestern in overtime of the 4A state semifinals. Much of the talent that spearheaded that march has graduated. In their stead are plenty of key rising seniors, mostly on the defending and middle thirds. And with offensive questions and the face that Severna Park has only played one scrimmage, and quite a while ago now, Parisi wants to see proof before he can make plans for this November, too.

“There are a lot of returning guys in there that finished out the season,” Parisi said. “We have great potential. But until we get some real games in and earn it, you never know.”

As far as individuals go, several coaches have eyes on one player expected to emerge as the county’s best: Crofton’s Donik Elshani.

The Cardinals midfielder made first-team All-County in his varsity debut with seven goals and three assists to his name. Should he meet expectations, Elshani may help form a stronger Crofton system in this season under new coach Eric Biloude.

“Our goal is to bring a new identity,” Biloude said. “We’re going to play beautiful soccer.”

Another player some coaches anticipate trouble with is Old Mill junior defender JJ Condra. With Condra laying bricks in the backfield, the Patriots — which already improved tremendously as a program with a state quarterfinal berth in 2021 — may prove to be another tricky team for teams to score on.

On the private side, there should be no reason the well-matched St. Mary’s and Severn rivalry from last fall wouldn’t resume this one. Granted, the Admirals did lose tremendous contribution from Severn’s successful pursuit of the MIAA B Conference trophy, but in nine returning starters, many played serious roles in driving the Admirals last fall and should do so again.

Likewise, the Saints suffered losses but bring back key contributors such as Kam Ross and Charlie Roy among others to balance Severn on the pitch.

The only team from around here that might disrupt that balance is AACS, who is somewhat of an enigma after injuries clouded what last year’s team could have been.

Here’s more on each team from around the county:

Annapolis Area Christian School

2021 record: 7-11-2

Coach: Vaughn Ridings, ninth season

Top players: Senior Timmy Brophy (D), Lucas Popiel (M), Spencer Shwetz (F); Joey Schultz (M); sophomore Maks Taishoff (M); freshman Jack Beall (D)

Outlook: Injuries plagued last year’s Eagles, so keeping things healthy is a priority for AACS. Along the same lines, consistency is just as key. The team kept just one clean sheet, and none in the regular season, last year.

“Given a large part of our defensive unit is returning, my expectation would be to have a notable decrease in conceding goals,” Ridings said. “If that goes well, even moderate consistency in the attack will win us plenty of games to get back into the playoffs.”

Annapolis

Coach: Jake Shinn, fifth season

2021 record: 8-5-1

Top players: Seniors Kelvin Aguilar (M), Brian Guillen (F), Neto Ibe (M); Michael Capo (GK); junior Olvin Martinez (M/D/GK); freshman Alejandro Peña (F)

Outlook: “I expect our team to have another strong season. We graduated a few excellent players last year, but we have a great pipeline of young players coming through the system, thanks to some tremendous local coaches, like Kevin Streete, a former Annapolis High School coach,” Shinn said.

Archbishop Spalding

Coach: Fred Sporrer, first season

2021 record: 6-13-3

Top players: Seniors Mason Jones (GK), AJ Sisson (CB); Cole Miller, (F); juniors Declan Karney (CB), Cliff Nehman (GK); George Ogilve (M); sophomore Kyle Crawford (M)

Outlook: This year’s Cavaliers will derive their power from their defensive and middle thirds. Should that work as expected, expect low-scoring games from Spalding’s opponents.

“We are sorting out our attacking third with several options as leaders emerge,” Sporrer said.

The perennially-strong Broadneck boys soccer team is expected to contend for a championship again this year. (Kim Hairston/The Baltimore Sun )

Broadneck

Coach: Sean Tettemer, 21st season

2021 record: 14-2

Top players: Seniors Jaden Smith (M/F), Riley Erbe (F); juniors Matt Tettemer (GK), Harlan Welsh (M); Tanner Boone (M)

Outlook: “We are working hard to improve each day,” Tettemer said. “Hopefully we will become a better team and will be playing our best at the end of the season.”

Chesapeake

Coach: Ryan Keeter, first season

2021 record: 6-7-1

Top players: Seniors Jack Shawbell (F), Jacob Harmon (D), Garrett Haskell (M); juniors Caleb Adams (M), Daniel Adams (M), Keegan Laird (M); sophomore Caleb Ritter (M)

Outlook: Chesapeake is looking to the future. Unfortunately for the rest of the county, the future may start sooner than they’d like.

“We have a young team, but a lot of guys who are buying into our system,” Keeter said. “We have a great group of upperclassmen who are proving themselves to be great leaders on and off the field. Expecting to defend hard and surprise some teams.”

Chesapeake Science Point

2021 record: 0-11

Coach: Arif Albayrak, eighth season

Top players: Senior Saad Ahmad (D); junior Jadyn White (D); sophomores Kyle Strommer (DM), Liam Thomas (LW)

Outlook: This year’s team truly started from the ground, having only brought in six kids last August. The four mentioned above will be fixtures in leadership as the Tigers – now 24 players and a 1A program – is aiming to both improve and prove.

“Our final goal is to be ready for the Maryland finals,” Albayrak said. “Our team is a very technical team. We like to pass the ball and use every part of the field. One of the weaknesses is conditioning. We are working very hard on this, and we will be ready when the season games kick off.”

Crofton

Coach: Eric Biloude, first season

2021 record: 9-7

Top players: Seniors Donik Elshani (F), Alexander Vrbensky (CM), Fami Mejia (F), Dansu Chhetri (F), Nathaniel Akafia (D); juniors Jack Woods (F), Nate Woods (D)

Outlook: The Cardinals’ strength lies in every part of the field, but especially the attacking third.

“I think we’re going to be competitive,” Biloude said. “The boys have been working very hard. We’re very positive about the season. I think we’re going to take it one game at a time.”

Glen Burnie

Coach: Donald Gibson, fourth season

2021 record: 6-9

Top players: Seniors Jaiden Braun (M), King Remi (M); Chris Moreira (M); junior Donnie Powell (D); sophomore Nick Bezek (D)

Outlook: The Gophers are locked in with 12 seniors in their ranks and that leadership should elevate them in the treacherously-difficult county this fall.

“Glen Burnie will be a hard-working team striving to improve every practice,” Gibson said. “I think the experience of playing tough games last season will allow us to handle adversity through games this season.”

Indian Creek

Coach: Isaiah Noreiga, first season

2021 record: 3-7-2

Top players: Seniors Brad Spirt (M), Pat Smith (GK), Benny Carter (C); juniors Ty Spencer, Riley Handwerger

Outlook: With a sharp uptick in participation (40 at tryouts) and an aptitude for style as well as grit from this year’s group, the Eagles have high hopes this fall.

“We have a special squad this year,” Noreiga said. “A lot of talented players and players who have a strong winning mentality.”

Key

Coach: Fesseha Demessae, first season

2021 record: 9-3-1

Top players: Seniors Vincent Palmieri (D), Alex Barranco (D), Edward Bulmer (M), Dylan Barnes (F); junior Drew Barnes (M)

Outlook: The Obezags voyaged to the MIAA C Conference semifinals last fall, but after graduating 22 players in two seasons, they may be starting fairly anew this year. But that young talent currently on the roster is exactly what should make Key competitive.

Meade

Coach: Byron Ruiz, first season

2021 record: 4-7

Top players: Seniors Franklyn Duarte (GK), Justine Narine (M), Alexander Marx (M), Daniel Palacios (M); junior Sarpong Kwabiah (F)

Outlook: The Mustangs are well-stocked with 11 returners and aim for the success it experienced two seasons ago.

“The exceptions for this year will be to bring the county championship back home,” Ruiz said, “and to do the best in the state playoffs.”

North County

2021 record: 5-7-2

Coach: Shawn Behegan, seventh year

Top players: Seniors Jackson Behegan (M), Garrett Collett (M), Austin Carter (GK), DeShawn Alston (F), Israel Ogwu (F); junior Whakeem Foster (M); sophomore Nicholas Chincilla (D)

Outlook: Hard work characterizes the 2022 Knights and Behegan believes it’ll elevate them to where they want to be – playing their best soccer in October.

“This group has the edge to compete and the desire to want to get better each day,” Behegan said. “With a large number of experienced returners and the influx of new players into the group the dynamic is outstanding.”

Northeast

Coach: Cliff Buck, fifth season

2021 record: 5-8

Top players: Seniors Tanner Calzado (M), Tanner Stahl (M), Vinny Hynson (D), Eric Valdovinos (GK)

Outlook: With the best strength and quality of players in five years, Buck said the Eagles intend to capture more than half of their county games this fall with a hope to journey deep into the 2A playoffs.

“Our older players realize this year is different than the past and we won’t be outmatched most games, even in a schedule filled with 4A schools,” Buck said. “Their energy and attitude at practice has reflected their belief in themselves and this team.”

Old Mill

Coach: Bob Thomas, third season

2021 record: 11-4-2

Top players: Seniors Jose Guzman (CM), Aden Sabur (M), Dani Rodriguez (M), Quantz Ramsey (F); juniors JJ Condra (B), Haakon Hart (M); sophomore Evan Columbano (B)

Outlook: The Patriots became region champions and reached the state quarterfinals for the first time since 2003 last fall. Now, well-stocked with returners and numbers exploding (from 38 to 50 to 86 in three years), Old Mill will be a competitor the top teams will have a tough time with. The Patriots may even become one of those top teams.

“Our hopes are to improve on our success, but advance deeper into the playoffs,” Thomas said. “We know the teams in the county are getting better every year. However, we have our standards and goals set.”

The Severn boys soccer team poses with the MIAA B Conference championship plaque after beating St. Mary's, 2-0. (Glenn Graham)

Severn

2021 record: 18-1-0

Coach: Mike McCarthy, 14th season

Top players: Seniors Alan Tchamourliyski (M), Ammar Yusuf (D), Davis Cawlfield (F) and Kijana Lloyd (D); juniors Andrew Beard (F), Hudson Lamb (M) and William Hudson (GK)

Outlook: After last year’s MIAA B Conference title, the Admirals are seeking a new identity as they come together.

“We have a very solid group of experienced returning talent combined with a very eager and energetic group of newcomers with lots of ability,” McCarthy said.

Severna Park's Andrew Handen goes after the ball in the first half during a game last season against Broadneck. (Paul W. Gillespie/Capital Gazette)

Severna Park

Coach: Ryan Parisi, 11th season

2021 record: 15-2-1

Top players: Seniors Evan Souder (D), Owen Muldoon (D), Andrew Handen (M), Braden Vandenberg (M)

Outlook: Last fall’s state semifinalists will draw much of its strength from the defending third, at least, to start. Parisi believes there’s work still to be done to determine where this year’s Falcons will fall.

“I think our principles of what we like to do and how we like to play is always the same from year to year,” Parisi said. “That’s never changed.”

South River

Coach: Maryln Argueta, fourth season

2021 record: 7-5-3

Top players: Seniors Jay Jenkins (GK), Will Gervase (D), Neil Bhagat (D), Seth Dorr (M) and RJ Eubanks (D); juniors Cole Mastal (M) and Hunter Marsden (M)

Outlook: The Seahawks are loaded with eight returning starters, predominantly in the latter two-thirds. The question this year will be whether they can surpass the obstacle that cost them wins last fall.

“We struggled to score and get out of teams we should have won,” Argueta said. “This year, we have a lot of experience coming back and a lot of new talented players who will make an impact for us.”

St. Mary’s

Coach: Corey Childs, sixth season

2021 record: 10-2-4

Top players: Seniors Kam Ross (F), Jack Callaghan (D), Erik Chick (GK); junior Aaron Sides (D); sophomore Charlie Roy (M).

Outlook: Last year’s team came farther than ever and incredibly close to an MIAA B Conference title. Though the Saints did suffer some graduations of impact players, many who played important roles in last year’s championship run remain.

“[They] will look to grow on last year’s experiences while writing their own story this season,” Childs said. “Staying healthy, playing with team confidence, and having a competitive hunger will be keys for the team this year.”