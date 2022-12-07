Anne Arundel 2022-23 high school wrestling preview: Chesapeake looks to repeat in county expecting parity

Chesapeake’s Delmar White returns for the Cougars as they look to repeat as state dual champion. (Paul W. Gillespie/Capital Gazette)

There are few words that can describe the void that Chesapeake’s graduating seniors left behind, especially since they’re all right in the middle of the lineup. That said, the Cougars are boosted top and bottom by experience.

“Despite losing several talented seniors to graduation, we will still be in the mix for one of the top county teams,” coach Randy Curtin said, “and compete at the regional and state level.”

Even if the Cougars do return to 2021-22 form, they’re unlikely to make an undefeated run due to increased parity in the county thanks in part to teeming numbers at November tryouts.

Northeast, loaded with experienced returners, lists 58 wrestlers on its roster. Southern coach Jeff Schrumm estimates 50 wrestlers are the most he’s welcomed in 21 years of coaching the Bulldogs.

“Unlike most years, I don’t believe one team stands out,” the coach said. “A few are very talented, but it’s not just one or two like in years past.”

Southern is likely to compete with every team in the county this season, despite its overall youth. Its girls especially, led by seasoned wrestler Megan Knapp (126) will “make some noise” in the girls bracket in the postseason.

Several coaches named Old Mill as another team to watch. The Patriots brought out 75 to tryouts, led by seasoned seniors up and down the lineup. That said, longtime coach Jim Grim believes this is one of the youngest squads he’s ever carried.

“It’s going to be a lot of fun. Our youth will not deter our goals,” Grim said. “It’s always the same at Old Mill: win counties, regions and states. I fully expect us to compete at that level.”

When Grim surveys the county, he sets his sights on Chesapeake and Broadneck.

The Bruins also turned out more than six-year coach Reid Bloomfield’s ever seen to a group that returns 11 and seven state qualifiers — such as senior Liam DeBaugh, Class 4A/3A runner-up at 126 pounds.

That senior-charged crew makes the coach “extremely excited,” as long as they don’t become complacent, he said.

Old Mill’s Bryan Arevelo defeats Leonardtown’s Jacen Mcleod during a Class 4A East Region Duals semifinal on Feb. 9. (Paul W. Gillespie/Capital Gazette)

Crofton coach Jason West is equally anticipating the season now that the Cardinals have the first-year hurdle behind them. Unlike last year, Crofton fills all 14 weight classes with returning members.

“Last year saw a significant change in the overall landscape of our county,” South River coach John Klessinger said. “Our county has gotten better and the separator between the top and the bottom shrunk.”

The Seahawks skew young this season and, for the first time in years, don’t have an obvious successor to its strong heavyweight class that it’s had for the last several seasons. The fact that the young wrestlers remaining work hard is satisfying enough for Klessinger. Annapolis also returns just two seniors, both experienced, but longtime coach Tom Sfakiyanudis looks forward to seeing what his up-and-coming wrestlers do. Arundel coach Dwayne Vogel also calls his upcoming season a “building year,” but expects his young crew to show promise.

Not everyone experienced tremendous turnout.

Glen Burnie is similarly young but much less stocked; longtime coach Kevin Cabradillia is concerned about filling the weight classes. Hoping to be competitive, the Gophers coach anticipates his squad will meet in the middle of the pack by county championships.

Severna Park is “shaping up nicely,” per coach Samuel Ziff, but also struggles to fill some weights. That said, Ziff expects some of his wrestlers will “shake things up” come postseason, especially given the Falcons are strong in the upper-middle weights.

In the MIAA A Conference, Archbishop Spalding placed third in the state tournament last year. This year, the Cavaliers aim to reach that rung or better. St. Mary’s is well-stocked with seniors as well as younger newcomers that coach Edwin Randall expects will propel them in the B Conference.

Severn put up an imposing performance both as teams and individuals last year. This year, the Admirals find themselves composed of mostly juniors in a deep B Conference.

“They have developed a strong wrestling skill set with good work ethic and will play a key role in our potential success,” Wheeler said. “We will need to be strategic with our lineup to put our best wrestlers on the mat while limiting forfeits.”

Here’s a quick look at the Anne Arundel teams (Editor’s note, not every team responded to requests for information.):

Annapolis

Last season: N/A

Coach: Tom Sfakiyanudis, 16th season

Top wrestlers: Seniors Nik Antonelli and Kevin Van Biesen; juniors Rohan Keohan and Jack Nikka.

Archbishop Spalding

Last season: 12-2

Coach: Mike Laidley, 21st season

Top wrestlers: Juniors Vincent Paolucci and Charlie Gessford ; sophomore Sean Garretson.

Arundel's Jada Chaves beat Manchester Valley's Layla Lagunas girls 105-pound state championship match. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)

Arundel

Last season: 18-11

Coach: Dwayne Vogel, fifth season

Top wrestlers: Junior Jada Chaves (105).

Broadneck

Last season: 28-9

Coach: Reid Bloomfield, sixth season

Top wrestlers: Seniors Peter Saroch, Ben Durkin, Rylan Woodward, Max DeMella, Liam DeBaugh, Dax Avila and Jake Chambers; sophomores Brandon Whyte-Taylor, Cam Williams and Peyton Miller.

Chesapeake's Collin Lewis pins Springbrook's Grayson Wendel in last season's Class 3A state dual championship final. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Carroll County Times)

Chesapeake

Last season: 18-0, Anne Arundel County champion, Class 3A state champion

Coach: Randy Curtin, eighth season

Top wrestlers: Seniors Dylan Ritter, Dawson Hoover; juniors Collin Lewis, Michael Greenstreet; sophomores Delmar White and Braydon Ambrose.

Crofton

Last season: 11-19

Coach: Jason West, third season

Top wrestlers: Seniors Michael Gandy and Nick Eremita; juniors Jacob Speed and Paeton Norsworthy; sophomores Chris Coleman, Ayden Eremita and Lexy Pabon.

Glen Burnie

Last season: 7-24

Coach: Kevin Cabradillia, 15th season

Top wrestlers: Seniors Ethan Bergman, Kevin Blair and Omari Reeder-Brown; sophomore Noah Akers.

Northeast

Last season: 11-21

Coach: Chris Dyke, 11th season

Top wrestlers: Seniors Scott Czyz, Ayden Dyke, David Fish, Caleb Jacobs, Ti Mason and Max Updegraff; juniors Brody Burke, Braeden Cauffman, Anthony Mrozek, Gino Serio and Brooks Smith; sophomores Joseph Slattery, Tatum Isaacs, Scott Anderson, Giuseppi Baily, Dylan Fish and Trenton Lehnert; freshmen Sophia Hodges, Beau Schmidt, Benjamin Gonzales and Vincent Wang.

Old Mill

Last season: 28-4

Coach: Jim Grim, 18th season

Top wrestlers: Seniors Bryan Arevelo, Aiden Day, Logan Cookerly, Dryke Bunn and Christian Gulley.

Severn

Last season: 10-1; MIAA B Conference duals champions

Coach: Tom Wheeler, third season

Top wrestlers: Juniors Reid Gills and Aidan Shenck; sophomore Nicky Melfi.

Severna Park

Last season: N/A

Coach: Samuel Ziff, first season

Top wrestlers: Seniors Jake Fritz and Bobby Howe; junior Josh O’Donnell; sophomore Nolan Buhler.

South River’s Sam Ditmars, right, defeated Arundel’s Tevin Ly by decision in a 145-pound match during a dual last season. (Paul W. Gillespie/Capital Gazette)

South River

Last season: 29-4; Class 4A state champion

Coach: John Klessinger, 23rd season

Top wrestlers: Seniors Ismael Tamayo, Ben Travis and Sam Ditmars; juniors Cole Peeples, John Titow, Bryce Potter and Aidan Healey; sophomores Ben Ford and Sam Travis.

Southern

Last season: 9-5

Coach: Jeff Schrumm, 21st season

Top wrestlers: Seniors Joe Anastasi and Megan Knapp; juniors JC Wilson, Luke Ruel and Luke McCoy; sophomore Domenica Gladwell.

St. Mary’s

Coach: Edwin Randall, second season

Top wrestlers: Seniors Anthony Conte, Louie Geiger and Noah Cooper; junior Kevin Feldtose; freshman Jamal Epps.