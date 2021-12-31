Self-confidence propels Arundel senior Zaria Ragler to Capital Gazette volleyball Player of the Year

This fall as a senior, there was no player in Anne Arundel County more consistent and more instrumental to her team’s success than Ragler, who led the Wildcats to a 4A state title. Even with being pulled early in a handful of blowout matches, Ragler still racked up 227 kills, 77 blocks, 68 digs and 49 aces. Often she’d string all those stats together in back-to-back plays for a Wildcats’ team that finished 19-1.