Self-confidence propels Arundel senior Zaria Ragler to Capital Gazette volleyball Player of the Year

Zaria Ragler knew one thing and that’s that she wanted to play for Arundel volleyball.
Ragler and her family uprooted their lives in Prince George’s County to move to Gambrills so that she could attend Arundel High and try out for the volleyball team in 2019. It was a gamble in a sense, as coach Ashley Yuscavage could have simply cut the then-sophomore and all would have been for naught.
But Ragler was too talented to be relegated to a spot on junior varsity.
“I had the mindset: go in, take someone’s spot,” Ragler said. “No matter what I was going to make that team. Good thing I did.”
This fall as a senior, there was no player in Anne Arundel County more consistent and more instrumental to her team’s success than Ragler, who led the Wildcats to a 4A state title. Even with being pulled early in a handful of blowout matches, Ragler still racked up 227 kills, 77 blocks, 68 digs and 49 aces. Often she’d string all those stats together in back-to-back plays for a Wildcats’ team that finished 19-1.
In her four most important matches — two regular season Broadneck games, one county championship match against the Bruins and then in the state final against Leonardtown — the 6-foot-1 Ohio State commit showed up every time. Ragler landed nine kills and seven blocks in the championship, often to cut Raiders’ rallies short.
In the end, there could not be a better fit for the Capital Gazette 2021 Volleyball Player of the Year.
“It’s funny because when I hit balls, I just hit them,” Ragler said. “Regardless of where it goes, who it hits, I just hit that ball and I don’t care how hard it is. I hit and just try to get a point.”
Arundel toyed with the idea of having Ragler on the outside, but scrapped it. Most teams can target solid outside hitters, Yuscavage said, but not too many can stop a lights-out middle charged with protecting the net.
Nor did they.
“She thrived in that mindset of ‘this is my space, I will control what comes through the net.’ We saw that in states, semis,” Yuscavage said. “There were points where they’d swing three times, and she’d stop them.”
To Ragler, the Arundel and Broadneck rivalry hit home. For one, she played club with the Bruins’ Natalie Luscomb and wanted to beat her friend. For another, as a middle-schooler, Ragler didn’t make the cut for coach Tracey Regalbuto’s club team.
The Arundel senior, who ultimately competed for Metro Volleyball Club, proved just how valuable she could be offensively in those games that mattered to her the most.
“Confidence is contagious,” Yuscavage said. “Once one person makes a big play, other people want to do the same.”
Ragler continues a recent trend of great Arundel volleyball players. Brooke Watts claimed the Capital Gazette Player of the Year nod in 2019 and proved just as lethal in the five games of spring 2021. Watts’ image remains on Arundel’s gym doors.
Ragler walked through that door, of course, but she forged her own path from there.
“Compared to me, she was more vocal. With me, I was a leader by example,” Ragler said. “In practice, I make sure I’m focused, make sure the team laughs, make sure the team feels comfortable. I wanted my team to not feel stressed on the court.”
Admittedly, stress beat Ragler’s nerves raw before the Leonardtown championship match. But in those sets, serenity encased Ragler’s expression, from when she faced a serve to when she battered a nasty block down onto the Raiders’ side.
“When we have a good start, the nerves cool down and I start to play loose,” Ragler said. “When I start to play loose, everyone plays loose.”
Outside of a few seniors, underclassmen populated Arundel’s lineup. Yuscavage knew right away who her core senior leader needed to be.
But Ragler wasn’t wearing an Arundel uniform in the spring. The pandemic impounded her mental health away just like many, and club season was ongoing in the spring, too. She had to make a choice for her future.
“It helped,” she said, “because everyone’s mental [state] during that time was tough. It was tough trying to keep positive through every day. But then, I don’t know what came over me.”
Ragler’s love for volleyball, for her teammates, steered her back on track for academics and back on track for her emotional health. She knew she had to be ready come senior year.
“I knew I had weight on my shoulders,” she said.
The change in Ragler was visible to Yuscavage immediately.
“She is quick and athletic always, but her court awareness and her ability to make things happen was completely different,” Yuscavage said, “and her confidence was totally different. That was the biggest part of it.”
Ragler ended her Arundel career with 70 aces and 381 kills. Despite only playing for the Wildcats for two seasons, her 151 blocks ranks second all-time in Arundel High history.
“[Ohio State] is getting someone who is passionate and excited and will bring so much energy to their team,” Yuscavage said. “She will thrive in that environment.”
Coach of the Year: Cliff Rickard, Annapolis Area Christian School
Rickard arrived on the scene during the pandemic and began to prepare for the future, training his players outdoors on grass. All that effort led to an AACS volleyball season unlike any other. The Eagles delivered the first unbeaten regular season in program history, going 12-0, including important wins over rivals Archbishop Spalding and St. Mary’s. AACS went 10-0 in the Interscholastic Athletic Association of Maryland B Conference during the regular season.
The second-year coach, who treated his practices and games with an abundantly positive attitude, tasked his players with performing complicated moves no other opponents were doing and that separated AACS from the pack. His sophomores that had maybe five varsity games under their belts before this season posted numbers that rivaled the seniors.
The Eagles swept 11 of 15 non-tournament opponents.
One pressure-filled game and an ill-timed injury to a top player can doom a team, as it did the Eagles in the IAAM B Conference semifinals against St. Mary’s. However, that one loss would not detract from AACS’ historic season.
Three Eagles made All-County first or second team in addition to the IAAM’s All-Conference team.
First Team
Malani Martin, AACS, sophomore, outside hitter
40 aces, 28 digs, 15 blocks, 84 kills, 10 assists
Avery Walker, AACS, senior, outside hitter
45 aces, 34 digs, 5 blocks, 66 kills, 6 assists
Ashley Barnes, Arundel, senior, setter
35 aces, 64 kills, 226 assists, 27 blocks, 144 digs
Audrey Owens, Arundel, junior, outside hitter
39 aces, 121 kills, 24 assists, 7 blocks, 224 digs
Kaiya Walker, Arundel, senior, middle blocker
129 kills, 51 blocks, 28 dig, 51 blocks, 1 ace
Natalie Luscomb, Broadneck, senior, outside hitter
53 aces, 349 kills, 15 blocks, 167 digs
Bella Rubino, Broadneck junior, outside, hitter
126 service points, 43 aces, 177 kills, 12 blocks, 122 digs
Hannah Waters, Broadneck, junior, outside hitter/setter
161 service points, 41 aces, 82 kills, 14 blocks, 355 assists, 88 digs
Cora Shafer, Crofton, junior, middle hitter
88 kills, 23 digs, 64 blocks, six aces, 92% serving percentage
Laila Ivey, Indian Creek, senior, outside hitter
Maryland commit; 21 aces, 281 kills, 153 digs, 33 blocks
Maggie Sale, Severna Park, senior, outside hitter
208 kills, 38 aces, 122 digs
Sydney Watts, Severna Park, junior, libero
91 serving, 35 kills, 183 digs
Kristen Burton, Spalding, junior, setter
525 assists
Addison Collins, Spalding, junior, outside hitter
215 kills
Brooke Heary, St. Mary’s, senior, outside hitter
144 kills, 128 digs, 114 service points, 17 blocks, 38 aces
Second Team
Sophia Krause, Annapolis, junior, outside hitter
Grace McQuoid, Annapolis, junior, setter
Madison Sidney, AACS, sophomore, setter/opposite hitter
Abby Niles, Arundel, senior, setter
Alannah Quick, Arundel, senior, libero
Valleigh Brechtel, Broadneck, junior, libero
Madeline Stewart, Broadneck, junior, setter
Emily Gustie, Crofton, junior, outside hitter
Lily Lagaras, Crofton, junior, outside hitter
Christine Wang, Crofton, junior, setter
Ava Meadows, Severna Park, junior, right side hitter
Beth Marks, South River, junior, middle blocker
Maria Sanabia, Spalding, junior, middle blocker
Marina McAteer, St. Mary’s, junior, libero
Latest High School sports
Hannah Mendenhall, St. Mary’s, senior, setter