Broadneck forward Eva Mowery achieves records on way to Capital Gazette girls soccer Player of the Year

With her “lucky” hot-pink headband, Broadneck’s Eva Mowery is easy to spot on a soccer field.
But bright attire is far from the only thing that stood out about Mowery this fall on the way to being named the Capital Gazette girls soccer Player of the Year.
The senior forward capped her career with three program records, including career goals (55), career assists (36) and goals in a season (25). She led the Bruins (17-1-1) to an unbeaten regular season, the county championship game and the Class 4A finals this fall.
“She really committed to the game. I think it was a goal of hers to be the best player in the region and county,” Broadneck coach John Camm said, “and she certainly attained it.”
Mowery was the top scorer in 10 of Broadneck’s games; there were only two games she did not score or assist in — the state semifinals, which ended in penalty kicks, and the final. Camm witnessed more of a command for Mowery on the ball, especially into the midfield when her team needed her there.
It’s hard to rank her in the history of Broadneck players, Camm said, but she’s high on the list.
“She’s skillful, she’s competitive, she’s driven, she’s got a will to win — she’s the total package with consistency through the four years,” Camm said.
Two games proved to Mowery how good Broadneck had become, and she was the catalyst in both contests. She netted the winning penalty kick against IAAM A Conference opponent Mercy on Sept. 18. She also had all three goals in a shutout win over Severna Park on Sept. 30, earning the team’s first victory over the Falcons in her four years.
Mowery began drawing attention from other coaches in the shortened spring season. Her coaches informed her in August that she would be heavily man-marked. It “lit a fire” under her, she said.
“It made me want to prove that it doesn’t matter,” she said. “I can still make a difference in the game.”
About midway through the second half of the Class 4A state final this fall, Broadneck trailed Walt Whitman by a score of 2-0. Mowery had not taken a single second off, battling hard to every ball each chance she got. When a Whitman player approached her with the ball on her toes, Mowery stepped in, trying to get a foot on it.
She planted her right leg to kick with her left.
Then, she felt her knee shift and then pop. And she fell. Her mother, Jennifer, knew something was truly wrong when Mowery laid on the ground sobbing.
She felt like she had let her team down because she had been the rallying force all year; Camm tasked her with jazzing the Bruins whenever they trailed.
From the sidelines, Mowery watched as junior Sadie Wilkinson stepped up and scored.
It was somewhat fitting since Wilkinson had been Mowery’s partner in crime all season.
“If [Sadie] wasn’t there for the serves I’d cross, I wouldn’t have gotten the assists record,” Mowery said. “If she didn’t assist in the Severna Park game, we wouldn’t have won and I wouldn’t have worked towards my goal record. She’s the Robin to my Batman.”
With such a close playing relationship, Wilkinson witnessed Mowery’s evolution.
“I feel like she definitely got more confident over the season,” Wilkinson said.
Mowery has hopes she’ll land with a Division I school, though her ACL tear has impacted that immensely. Mowery has some prospects, though, and believes the support of her friends, parents and medical staff will get her through this adversity.
“It made me feel so good knowing I have people to turn to when things do get rough ... and people to celebrate with when I start walking, running,” she said. “Day by day, there’s little moments to celebrate. Celebrating the little things will help me get closer to getting back on the field again. I have to maintain my confidence.”
Coach of the Year: Albert Oni, Severn
Oni guided the Admirals to their first Interscholastic Athletic Association of Maryland title since 2005. Severn capped off its 14-5 season with an IAAM B Conference crown — after the school opted out of athletic competition for fall sports in 2020. The Admirals battled to a 1-0 victory over Mount de Sales in overtime of the conference championship game.
First team
Elena Rogers, AACS, freshman, forward
13 goals, 3 assists
Carly Johnston, Broadneck, senior, defense
7 goals, 1 assist
Sadie Wilkinson, Broadneck, junior, forward
17 goals, 16 assists
Ella Shannon , Chesapeake, junior, midfield
14 goals, 11 assists
Abby Makela, Crofton, sophomore, goalkeeper
109 saves, 6 shutouts
Cassidy Nichols, Crofton, junior, midfield
11 goals, 5 assists
Meghan Piazza, Crofton, junior, forward
10 goals, 7 assists
Sydney Bollinger, North County, junior, midfield/forward
8 goals, 5 assists
Caitlyn Cornwell, Northeast, junior, forward
18 goals, 5 assists
Alina Valencia, Severn, senior, midfield
8 goals, 7 assists
Abby Witzel, Severn, senior, midfield
12 goals, 4 assists
Sofia Espinoza, Severna Park, senior, midfield
5 goals, 1 assist
Ava Schultz, Severna Park, junior, midfield/defense
Part of 10 shutouts
Skylar Williams, Southern, junior, midfield
15 goals, 7 assists
Reagan Malia, Spalding, senior, midfield
3 goals, 4 assists
Sophie Thiebeault, Spalding, junior, midfield
7 goals, 2 assists
Second team
Paige Rice, AACS, senior, defense
Joy Macris, Annapolis, senior, forward
Ella Quigley, Arundel, junior, midfield
Mary Moore, Broadneck, junior, midfield
Mason Smargissi, Broadneck, senior, goalkeeper
MaKenzie Boyd, Chesapeake, junior, forward
Alexandra Wilson, Chesapeake Science Point, freshman, midfield
Maddy Cook, Crofton, junior, midfield
McKenzie Gilbert, Glen Burnie, sophomore, defense
Chloe Underwood, Glen Burnie, sophomore, defense
Kensley Pierce, Meade, senior, forward
Reagan Chilton, Old Mill, sophomore, forward
Elliott Wienk, Severn, freshman, defense
Kendall Willis, Severn, senior, defense
Hannah Verreault, Severna Park, junior, midfielder
Anastasia Ippolito, South River, senior, forward
Alexa Ceci, Southern, senior, defense
Meaghan Bernetti, Spalding, junior, defense
Gabby Wisbeck, Spalding, sophomore, defense/midfield