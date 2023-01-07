Annapolis girls basketball’s pair of freshmen lead 51-40 victory over Southern

Annapolis’ Syniah Harmon pulls a rebound away from Southern’s Jordan Wheeler and Angela Huggins in the first quarter. The Annapolis Panthers defeated the visiting Southern Bulldogs, 51-40, in girls high school basketball, Friday, January 6, 2023. (Paul W. Gillespie/Capital Gazette)

Beware the Annapolis freshman pair.

As the Panthers surged to become one of the county’s most prosperous girls basketball teams so far this seasn, their power has derived from two of their newest members: first-year guards Kiamyani Scott and McKenzie Fuller.

The two freshmen embodied the spirit of the Annapolis basketball renaissance through their physical play, slick ball-handling and passes and scoring.

The two combined for 38 points in Annapolis’ 51-40 triumph over Southern on Friday night, stretching the Panthers’ record to 9-1 and winning streak to six games.

“And we got many more to go,” Scott, who had 20 points, said.

That sort of success is not only a happy marvel to first-year coach Henry Meiklejohn, who served before as the program’s junior varsity coach and watched the team turn out losing records, even go winless last winter. So was the packed crowd attending specifically for the girls: an asset Meiklejohn had never seen before.

Annapolis’ McKenzie Fuller hits a layup going past Southern’s Gabrielle Tompkins in the first quarter of Friday's game. (Paul W. Gillespie/Capital Gazette)

“It’s exciting for the kids. It’s exciting for the school,” the coach said. “We’re getting a lot of community support, and we appreciate it.”

The Bulldogs found themselves collared by Annapolis’ oppressive defense at the rim. Even Ava Wooster, Southern’s best shooter with a double-double every game this winter, could hardly rattle off with Annapolis center Lindsey Lyman and a host of other Panthers smothering the moment she touched the ball.

Unluckily for Annapolis, not much could be made of this defensive prowess. Though the Panthers set their plays well through Fuller (18 points) and Scott, Southern hounded the box, swallowing each and every second-chance opportunity.

The winds began to shift toward the Panther’s net — and it flowed through those young point guards. Tied at 6 to start the second quarter, the Panthers rushed to an unanswered 8-0 run before Wooster stopped the bleeding.

It’s no accident the two freshmen exhibit the kind of chemistry usually seen in longtime teammates. That’s exactly what they are, before even hitting high school.

“Their basketball IQ is off the charts for being freshmen. They’ve been playing together for a long time, had that chemistry for a while,” Meiklejohn said. “We’re just glad to have them here.”

It seemed Southern had no move to counteract the damage. When senior guard Ashlynn Dean hit a 3-pointer, Fuller replied with her own.

Annapolis’ Kiamyani Scott steals the ball from Southern’s Charlotte Green in the third quarter of Friday's game. (Paul W. Gillespie/Capital Gazette)

Down 23-14 at the half, the Bulldogs stuck to their plan — keep on shooting those 3s.

Angelia Huggins flushed hers, then Dean — twice — all while the Bulldogs made sure they kept feeding Wooster at the rim. As their plan progressed, Southern chipped Annapolis’ once-expanding advantage to three.

Fuller and Scott swapped firepower, maintaining a 35-30 lead at the end of the third. The Panthers focused on tightening their defense, preventing the Bulldogs from fighting to the middle by trapping the corner.

“And taking our time,” Scott said.

For all the 3-pointers that rained down in the second half, none earned as loud applause as the one Scott drained with three minutes left in the fourth.

Hers quenched a scoring drought on both sides, in a moment where Annapolis needed to push ahead. She flung a pass downcourt to Fuller, who traced a path up the floor and found Scott at the tip of the arc.

Though Fuller’s ankle-breaker maneuver on her path to a layup certainly gave her counterpart a run for her money in terms of cheer volume.

“That feels great,” Scott said. “I got a lot of people supporting me, and I’m gonna show them what I can do.”

It was no perfect feat for the Panthers, but to expect that at their level of experience would be foolish. Meiklejohn knows what they have. And so long as they keep improving, he’s happy with it.

“They have a chance to grow, but we still have a long way to go,” Meiklejohn said. “We have to rebound better. We got to stay out of foul trouble, and we got to stay strong with the ball. But we’re progressing every game. That’s all that matters to me.”