Annapolis softball beats Southern, 24-11, for first win since 2017

Annapolis softball scored a 24-11 win over Southern on Monday.

The scene that unfolded at the final out was something first-year coach Sophia Wilson will remember.

Advertisement

“It looked like we had won states,” Wilson said. “They all ran out onto the field, screaming. It was a really, really good vibe. They were smiling the entire way home.”

The last time the Panthers got a win was in 2017. At the time, that 11-1 victory over Meade had also been Annapolis’ first in about six years. That totals two wins in a decade.

Advertisement

Part of that is due to the sheer void of external softball development in the area. Compared to the abundance of club and travel ball in Pasadena, Gambrills and Crofton, Annapolis has nothing. A half-dozen current Panthers play softball recreationally. Only three do travel ball.

“I push them very hard in order to get to the level of the rest of the teams in our league,” Wilson said. “It’s going to take a lot of work, seeing as they’re brand new. They work hard even when they don’t want to. They’re the hardest working team I’ve ever coached or played with. I’m impressed by them every day.”

Varsity Highlights Weekly Get the latest high school sports stories, photos and video from around the region. >

Sophomore centerfielder Olivia Schulman led the hitting with a first-inning triple, scoring three runs before scoring five times herself. Junior catcher Gabrielle Cruz belted two doubles that plated three runs.

Sophomore pitcher Kylie Jones anchored the win from the circle.

“I’ve never met a pitcher that works harder than her,” Wilson said.

The victory is healing medicine to the Panthers that suffered a 31-0 defeat to Arundel in its previous game. Wilson said she was asked why she didn’t stop the game short.

“I’m trying to make these girls better. I knew that if we ended it early, they wouldn’t get from it what they needed,” Wilson said.

Afterwards, Annapolis’ players approached their coach and told her they wanted to practice harder, so that would never happen again. With that attitude, from Monday’s win and from surveying the general state of the county softball, Wilson is confident this won’t be the last win of the season, let alone the next six to seven years.

Advertisement

“I honestly think this is just the start to an amazing turn in the season,” Wilson said.