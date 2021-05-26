Old Mill senior Allyna Threatt too much for Annapolis girls lacrosse in 16-6 victory

Every time Old Mill girls lacrosse steps on the field, there’s a Threatt on offense.
To Annapolis’ credit, few have the ability to stop it. Old Mill senior Allyna Threatt entered Tuesday leading Anne Arundel County in scoring and will likely keep that spot atop the leaderboard after another scoring binge.
The talented attacker poured in five goals and assisted three others to help guide the Patriots to a 16-6 win over the Panthers, bringing Old Mill (3-3) to the .500 mark on the season on its Senior Night.
“I think missing her junior season, she really came out ready to go. Her playing at the next level, we’ve really challenged her to up her game and be prepare for that — to close the gap between high school and college,” Old Mill coach Chelsea Hauswirth said of Threatt.
Senior attack Olivia Olin matched Threatt with five goals and the two were among seven Patriots that got on the board at least once.
“That’s one of the things that’s been huge for us — we play against teams and we scout them. We see they have two, three, four threats. We always want seven on the offense at all times, and the offense has really stepped up into that role,” Hauswirth said. “A lot of our underclassmen have done a great job keeping up with the leadership of our seniors.”
Threatt, whose eight point increased her season total to 41, can honestly say she’s never been on a team that cares about one another more than this Patriots squad. That, she says, has contributed to that widespread chemistry.
“We have such a good team aura at practice. We definitely like to keep the intensity up,” Threatt said. “We encourage each other no matter what. We’re always there for each other, especially when we have bad days because everyone has bad days.”
From the moment Threatt scooped up the team’s first won draw, the Patriots established rule on their home turf.
Threatt swooped in and buried her first of two goals of the first half just seconds after the firs whistle.
Her dual efforts were accompanied by Samantha Sobolewski, Kristen Wood and Olin, who scored on Threatt’s assist.
The Panthers (1-4) succeeded in rushing Old Mill’s possessions, even forcing a good amount of turnovers and pelleting goalkeeper Alana Remillard with shots. Sarah Ericson broke through, potting Annapolis’ lone goal of the first half.
Old Mill’s attacks could have struck more effectively, too, if not for Cora Williams. The Panthers goalkeeper stonewalled 13 shots.
“Before the game, we talked about how she likes to come out behind the goal. That obviously was a problem because she did have a few interceptions,” Threatt said. “After that, we did decide we’d spread out our offense a little more [in the second half] and work the ball around a little bit more instead of forcing it.”
No one was going to stop Old Mill senior Molly Sheridan when she got the itch to score.
The midfielder plucked a ground ball and ran about 60 yards toward goal as Panthers peeled off her like parts of a rocket in spaceflight. Sheridan became the fifth Patriots player to find the back of the net in the first half and made it 6-1.
Whereas Old Mill ruled the first half, Annapolis tried to own the second as it won draws and took advantage of turnovers.
Two Panthers — Elsa Skinner and Fiona Coleman — clawed away at the Patriots’ 7-1 lead with goals, cutting the margin to four.
That momentum withered on a new Patriots’ stick as Elaina Creekmore scored her first goal from a free position. Threatt and Olin completed their hat tricks soon after to put the game out of reach.
“We were working our motions around the offense,” Threatt said. “First half, we were going to do plays but then we decided that motion was the best for us because they were pressing out. Adjacent-wise, it was easier to get the ball around when we were doing motion.”
GOALS: OM — Allyna Threatt (5), Olivia Olin (5), Carsyn Smith (2), Kristen Wood (1), Samantha Sobolewski (1), Molly Sheridan (1), Elaina Creekmore (1); An — Fiona Coleman (2), Sarah Ericson (1), Elsa Skinner (1), Riley Gerrish (1), Camille Butler (1)