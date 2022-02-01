Consistency wins out as Broadneck boys basketball drops Annapolis, 77-59

In a season constantly disrupted by coronavirus and snow, there has been one thing separating teams into wins and losses — consistency.
Broadneck showed that in surplus. Consistency served the Bruins as a powerful boost when Annapolis withered and a helpful ally when the Panthers’ offense flared up. Ultimately, it gave the Bruins the keys to a dominating victory, 77-59, on a Monday make-up game in Annapolis.
Despite his inexperience at the start of the season, Broadneck senior Tromaine Jones broke out early as the Bruins’ most prolific scorer. Monday night proved no different.
Jones was the guy who gave the Bruins their first lead, maintained scoring for the Bruins when all others fell silent and led the stat sheet once again. He scored 20 points of his 28 points in the first half.
“He’s there every day. Works 9-to-5, checking in, doing all those things a coach is desperate to have on the floor,” Broadneck coach John Williams said. “The type of versatility he brings to our team is big-time: he can guard a point guard, a big and he’s got some incredible athleticism.”
When Broadneck’s offense melted for minutes, Jones was there, piloting through traffic and dropping baskets.
“Our team needed a leading scorer. So, I stepped up,” Jones said. “Coach, my point guard Josh [Ehrlich] puts me in the right position, so I give us the points.”
Unlike most of Anne Arundel County that suffered canceled holiday tournaments, Broadneck (12-4) played the week between Christmas and New Year’s. It’s never shut down for coronavirus, either.
The Panthers (4-9) have. They didn’t get their holiday games either. By Christmas, guys didn’t remember plays, Annapolis coach Dan Smalley said. He’s seen that with other teams too. Not a team like Broadneck, though.
“That’s bad,” Smalley said. “We had to start over on many of them. … All of these interruptions don’t help anybody and with a team like us, it hurts.”
Panthers crowded in a zone defense, but Broadneck had no trouble finding its feet on the perimeter. Twice, Jordan Brown scored buckets from behind the arc; coupled with Jones’ quick points and a turnover plucked from the air that became a layup from Ehrlich, and Broadneck leapt ahead by double-digits, 16-6.
The Bruins outbalanced Annapolis on just about everything, rebounding chief among them. Broadneck fairly quickly shook off its fear of pushing past Annapolis into the paint and found it fairly easy to loop layups in once it did. Both teams picked up the pace into transition, but only Broadneck landed subsequent baskets with consistency.
It upset Smalley to see his players brushing off scout reports, going for big blocks as Jones unleashed basket after basket. It had the opposite effect on Williams.
“He’s one of my favorite kids I’ve ever coached,” he said. “Brings the energy whether it’s a Monday or a Friday.”
For Annapolis, something had to stick. Why not steals?
Rha’Shad Turner and Kemari Taylor sparked a 14-7 Panthers run that all culminated with Kyle Williams popping the triple that narrowed the gap to two. It went to the second quarter 23-19.
Jones fueled Broadneck, but the whole of the Panthers’ crew powered Annapolis. Whether it was steals, assists, shots or rebounds, every Panther brought something to the potluck.
But that only worked when only Jones could get in for Broadneck. When the other Bruins woke up, Annapolis found itself scrambling yet again.
“We practice this,” Jones said, “where we’re down. We have to come back. We have to keep our composure, stay cool. So that’s what we do.”
Coach Williams is fully aware other teams might try to pinpoint Jones and wipe out the offense for a few minutes. He welcomes them to try.
“I hope that’s their approach. I feel there’s quite a few guys who can step up and score when needed,” he said.
Broadneck junior Kesean Porter helped push the lead to 39-30. Post-timeout, Broadneck’s lead escalated beyond double-digits.
That misfortune seemed to sink Annapolis back into bad habits: haphazard shot selection, missing boards. About the only thing remaining consistent was Annapolis’ sticky fingers, but even that wasn’t enough to deter the Bruins offense, often seeming like it moved at a different speed than the defense.
Brown’s third triple sealed a 49-36 halftime lead.
Bigman Alex Seebachen helped bring the Panthers back within single digits. But before long, it once again surged to a 10-point lead, then 11, 12. Frustration crackled on the Panthers’ faces as they lapsed yet again, incapable of matching the boys in black as their lead pushed to 15, 63-48 at quarter’s end.
They never really recovered that second-quarter life again. By Smalley’s estimate, you could maybe collect all of Annapolis’ good moments into less than one frame.
After, Smalley asked his players what went wrong, and they listed everything that did.
Latest High School sports
“They know it,” Smalley said. “It’s a matter of putting it from practice to implementation and that doesn’t happen overnight. We hope it clicks because at times, we looked pretty darn good.”