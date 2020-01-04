Broadneck had the height on Annapolis with two players whose size looms over most of Anne Arundel County night to night.
But when the ball left the fingers of a Panther, Annapolis stood as tall as mountains.
Kemari Taylor sizes in at least a foot smaller than the two giants chasing him for the ball. That didn’t stop him from dropping three baskets from a game-energizing 3-pointer to a layup off a steal in under two minutes to stave off the Bruins, 60-46.
With the victory, Annapolis remains unbeaten in county play. An expiration date on that streak is uncertain for the Panthers (7-1), especially with another Anne Arundel conqueror, Northeast, just 11 days out.
The Panthers know what they need to do to extend the streak’s shelf life.
“We just got to bounce back from what happened last year,” senior guard Craig Pratt said.
“Play hard,” Taylor added.
With three fouls pinned on the Panthers’ most prolific shooters by the third quarter, Annapolis turned to their feisty sophomore, who lived up to his nickname, “Pocket,” by jamming into the inside to score eight of his team-high 14 points after the 1:42 minute mark in the fourth quarter.
“We have different guys step up different games – it’s not unusual for guys to step up – and tonight, it was his turn,” Annapolis coach Dan Smalley said.
Junior Demeiko Ross responded to Logan Vican’s opening layup with a floating 3-pointer that kicked off Annapolis’ 12-point unchallenged dash.
Then, as center Alex Seebachen flipped his stolen Broadneck goods to Pratt (12 points), the senior’s perimeter shot rolled the rim until it, too, dropped in.
It didn’t matter that the Bruins stripped their guests six times in the first eight minutes (primarily by sophomore guard Josh Ehrlich), because when it came to rebounds, Annapolis may as well have etched its name into the glass – because they owned it.
In a game that seemed to move at 2.5-times speed, players hurried shots more than they’d like – missing it meant turning the ball over into Panthers hands, led by senior captain Malik Carrol (12 rebounds) and junior Kevin Holland, Jr. (seven).
Part of what slowed the Bruins down into the second quarter was the boot Annapolis’ guards worked hard to clap on Vican, managing to push out a double-digit advantage.
But they couldn’t contain Vican (24 points), at 6-foot-9, forever.
The senior battled through his marks to continuously pop in field goals, supported by Ehrlich, who drilled a 3-pointer midway through the frame to keep Broadneck’s heads out of the water.
As the Bruins charged out of halftime just lagging by seven, they lit flames under Annapolis, quickly evident as Ross’ attempt to steal and layup was too rushed and resulted in a turnover.
“All of a sudden they change how they play defense against us; it’s happened in a couple games, where (teams realize), ‘Holy cow, they can shoot!’” Smalley said. “They just played better, Broadneck did, and challenged us and played a tough game against us.”
The Panthers continued to roll, for the moment, as Carrol swiped the ball and flung it to Demari Turner for the quick two points.
But as Broadneck shouldered its back way on the glass, it slowed Annapolis’ back-to-back production it had enjoyed in the first half.
After Vican dropped in a pair from the free throw line, he converted a steal for a layup.
“That big guy’s really good. It gets tiring, going up against those guys, and we got in foul trouble against them,” Smalley said. “We didn’t always have the best rebounding crew in there, but we scrapped.”
As the clock whittled down in the third and entered the fourth, the wheels began to pop off Annapolis’ train. Broadneck’s second big, Andrew Rose, lifted in two from the side, which Ehrlich followed up with a pair from the foul line. Vican laid in two points in the paint before Ehrlich stripped the Panthers and curled in his own layup – all while the Panthers missed shot after shot.
Ross hit two to widen the gap, but as time dipped below two minutes, Ehrlich danced behind the arc, settled in, and drained the bucket that moved Broadneck within six points of overtaking Annapolis.
The Panthers called for timeout, and huddled together.
“We had to play good team basketball,” Taylor said, “get stops on defense.”
As play resumed, it was as if the gymnasium lights dimmed all but for one, which bathed Taylor in its light.
First, the sophomore swiftly replied to Ehrlich’s trey with his own. Then, he picked a Bruin and curled in the layup, drawing a foul, off which he secured another point.
For his closing number, he darted across the court, away from all the other players, as a referee handed Ross the ball and whistled. Ross chucked it, flying across the floor, into the waiting hands of Taylor, who pocketed the final basket and pulled out the biggest Annapolis lead of the night – and the final score.
“Everybody’s got to contribute,” Pratt said.
Despite Taylor’s iron in the fire, Broadneck stoked more anxiety in Annapolis’ play down the stretch than the other county opponents so far, from the Panther’s own perspective.
“But we were fortunate against Southern and Arundel. All those teams have their strengths and weaknesses. I couldn’t tell you because it’s such a different look, but Broadneck plays awful good and they’re going to be even better when (Brendan Davis) gets back,” Smalley said of the gritty senior, who the Bruins hope will be cleared to play within two weeks.
The Panthers have noticed, as weeks have gone on and county teams have wisened up to their acrobatic style, scoring from the inside has gotten increasing harder.
To that, there’s an obvious solution.
“It’s gotten tougher; we gotta work hard in practice every day,” Pratt said. “Get better and better.”