Lucas Williams’ 10th goal lifts AACS boys lacrosse over Indian Creek, 15-14 in overtime

In a battle reminiscent of the old Larry Bird versus Magic Johnson Celtics-Lakers matchups, Lucas Williams from Annapolis Area Christian School and Will Mercer from Indian Creek each established personal records with 10 goals apiece on Tuesday.
But only one would come out victorious alongside his teammates, and in this case Williams got the last laugh.
Williams tallied his final goal off a feed from fellow senior Brian Hulsey just 43 seconds into overtime to lift AACS to a 15-14 victory over rival Indian Creek in Crownsville.
After sophomore goalkeeper Parrish Fleming made his 20th save of the contest, he threw a pass the length of the field to Hulsey, who charged the net and fed to Williams. The senior found the back of the net, setting off a jubilant celebration from the visiting AACS sideline.
“I got a lot of good passes from Brian Hulsey just to get a lot of fast breaks,” said Williams. “It all started with Cole [Parker] with the faceoffs. That just really helped us get all the momentum and led to the 10 goals for me. I always want the ball. That was the whole plan — for me to get the ball and take it to the goal.”
The opportunity wouldn’t have been possible without the play of Fleming, who stopped a Benny Carter shot early in the overtime. Fleming stopped 10 shots in the first half and another nine in the second half, but none were as critical as the last one.
“He was seeing the ball well. He’s been playing goalie for a number of years and he’s come a long way. He really stepped up,” AACS coach Luther Fleming said of his son. “He’s kind of taken a leadership role on the team and it shows. It shows with his defense. His defense respects him and responds very well to him. His communication is top notch and key to successful stops.”
Mercer tallied three of his goals in the first quarter to give the home team a 3-2 lead after 12 minutes of play. Williams and Nate Mona recorded the AACS goals in the frame.
Daniel Williams and Jack Rife tallied a goal apiece to start the second quarter, but Mercer got those goals back with a pair of strikes two minutes apart. Williams knotted the score, then after a Hulsey marker, Williams netted three straight over a 1:23 span to give AACS a 9-5 advantage at halftime.
Mona notched his second 39 seconds into the third quarter, but AACS (3-3 overall, 3-2 MIAA B), on another from Hulsey and two more from Williams, flew out to a 12-7 advantage with 8:57 left in the quarter. Mercer sandwiched a pair of goals around a Carter goal, but Williams had the last strike on the stanza with 4:14 to play, giving AACS a 13-10 lead going into the final frame.
Williams netted goal No. 9 just nine seconds into the fourth quarter, but Indian Creek started a furious comeback over a minute later on a goal by Cole Turner. Carter hit all net on an overhead crank shot to make it 14-12 with 5:08 remaining in regulation, and Turner netted another goal with 1:55 on the clock to make it 14-13. Mercer scored his final goal with 55 seconds to force overtime.
“This is my third year with Lucas. I’ve watched him grow up and follow in the footsteps of John Gage,” Fleming said. “He stepped up big time. He’s also taken on a leadership role with our offense and a lot of our offense runs through him. ... When you need something, he gives it his all.”
Indian Creek coach Jason Werner has been on Fleming’s side with a dramatic win, as Indian Creek (6-4, 2-4 MIAA B) defeated AACS in the Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association C Conference championship game in 2018. AACS repaid the favor in the 2019 campaign.
“We’re a much different team than the last time we played them, but the fact that some of the guys do know each other, that adds a little bit,” Werner said. “A team in county and in conference, it always adds a little bit of juice to the game.”
Mercer did everything in his power to give Indian Creek a chance at payback from his freshman year of play.
“Their goalie was good. They tried to lock me off but whenever I got the opportunity, I just thought I need to get to the net, get a goal and change the game,” the junior said. “My shots were hitting today and that was nice. I’ve never scored 10 goals in a game before. That’s pretty good.”