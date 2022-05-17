Spalding softball ace Amaya Carroll is making an impact off the field on up-and-coming players

Spalding pitcher Amaya Carroll throws in the second inning. The Spalding Cavaliers defeated the visiting Mount de Sales Sailors, 21-1, in an IAAM A Conference softball semifinal game, May 12, 2022. (Paul W. Gillespie/Capital Gazette)

When Amaya Carroll pitches, sometimes younger girls approach her afterwards to offer praise. Archbishop Spalding softball coach Delaney Bell sees it with her 10- and 11-year-old pitchers from her travel team, who go on their own will to Carroll’s games.

It’s become one of the most important things Carroll feels she’s done in four — technically, three — years as Spalding’s ace, despite two rings and a possibility of a third in Tuesday’s Interscholastic Athletic Association of Maryland A Conference final. She’s never known a season to end in defeat and much of that has to do with her power from the mound.

But that is not the legacy Carroll, who may go down as one of the greatest pitchers in Anne Arundel County history, will choose to hold in her highest regard.

“A lot of those little kids tell me they’re thinking of going to Spalding now because of me and that’s huge to me,” Carroll said. “And just leaving the program better than it was, when we didn’t get a lot of recognition from the school. Giving it a better reputation, people actually knowing what’s going on with our program.”

Which is not to say Carroll is not competitive, or has not faced steep competition. McDonogh was unbeaten when she struck out 12 in a shutout during last year’s final. She was only a freshman, and spent half the spring injured, too, when she beat John Carroll, 7-1, in Spalding’s 2019 championship. Against top-tier opponents across four states, Carroll wields a 16-2 mark and a 0.587 earned-run average ahead of Tuesday’s championship – while also leading the team in RBIs, 23, and slugging percentage, .746.

Archbishop Spalding's Amaya Carroll is welcomed at home plate by her teammates after hitting a grand slam in the third inning against Mount de Sales on April 12. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media)

With Carroll remaining Spalding’s pitcher for four years, her primary opponents — McDonogh especially — have carried many of the same faces through the last couple years, too. Players who would find her pitching familiar by now and should be able to hit it, or pass along their knowledge to their teammates.

But they don’t. Many times she still strikes them out. She has 215 strikeouts this year. Despite missing most of her freshman season to injury and all of her sophomore season to the pandemic, Carroll still amassed more than 400 strikeouts in her high school career.

“I think they expect that her greatest strength is, say, her rise ball; I hear that all the time when we play,” Bell said. “They’ll say, ‘Lay off the high.’ But she has multiple pitches that are so good … and we adjust accordingly.”

That comes from hard work. But she always knew she’d have to work hard. Though it does not reflect the diversity of softball in America, the upper tier of great softball pitchers in Anne Arundel County, and Maryland, is predominantly white. Carroll is not.

“My parents always told me some of the hate I might get from other people is not just because I may be good, but also because of my skin color,” Carroll said. “Which helped me push myself even harder, to prove I also deserve to be on the field with everybody else.”

Some of the little girls who come up to Carroll after games are Black girls, too. Even Crofton pitcher Kristin White, though only a year behind Carroll, admires her friend.

“That’s exactly what I want to tell them – keep working hard,” Carroll said. “And they can prove that they deserve to be on the field with everybody else, too.”

Understanding others’ opinions of her and how they could slide to extremes on both ends had a neutralizing effect on Carroll. Through her growth from a talented kid to one of the most dangerous pitchers in the state, Carroll never evolved into someone who boasts or flexes her skills.

Bell’s coached Carroll from the time she was 8; even then, she watched glimmers of her potential, still threading themselves together. In Carroll’s first year with Spalding — Bell’s first as coach — Carroll found herself surrounded by a team stocked with seniors. Though a pitcher is always a leader in some sense, there was an entire lineup of veterans who could steer ahead of her.

“It motivated her … she’s always been a hard worker, but it kicked it to another level,” Bell said. “She’s always been completely aware that she’s good, but not in a way you dislike her.”

Even her goals, or why she picked Spalding at all, were humble. Carroll chose Spalding because of the food. Bell, an alum, can attest — it’s very good food. But Carroll, a Howard County student, didn’t believe she would be someone to impact Spalding in any lasting way; she just wanted to play somewhere with good softball (and good food).

Though Carroll and everyone else lost her sophomore season to the pandemic in 2020, Carroll didn’t miss a step, arriving on her junior season capable of carrying a rebooted team through a jumbled schedule to a championship.

“She just continued to work. I think she really believes in herself, but it’s such a mental game that if you start to let any of that stuff get to your head, you’re not going to be successful. She doesn’t,” Bell said. “She has down days – whatever that means for her honestly – and instead of letting it get to her, she works harder.”

A down for Carroll — if you can call it that — came April 16. Carroll exited the first game of a tournament against Arundel early and watched in frustration as the Wildcats piled 12 runs on her team. By the time she came back in, it was too late to save her team’s perfect record. In the following game against Chesapeake, the Cougars hit her pitches and turned them into a 4-2 win.

Once they were over on the field, they were over for Carroll. She had bigger things on the road ahead she cared about. The girl who wears UMBC gear all the time, who fills her Twitter page with retweets of the UMBC softball account, has other days ahead.

“Not that she necessarily looks past high school, but as soon as [she] sees success in high school, in her junior year, in the championship, high stakes game, but know you’re playing at the next level, you just continue to work,” Bell said. “Because as successful as she is now, she wants to be just as successful as she moves forward.

“She checks a box off and has another one coming.”