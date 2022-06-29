Spalding’s Amaya Carroll dominated in the circle and offensively to be named 2022 Capital Gazette softball Player of the Year

When pitching coach Carly Martin got her hands on Amaya Carroll the winter before her junior season, she didn’t know what to do with her. Most trainees she’d get were blank canvases. With Carroll, she’d been handed a nearly-completed masterpiece.

But as dominant a pitcher as Carroll already was, she had goals beyond sustaining excellency. The Archbishop Spalding ace wanted her desired school, UMBC, to take her seriously as a pitcher instead of just a hitter, regardless of how good she was in that regard, too. She wanted to throw softball banners onto her school walls.

And just like her many strikeouts, Carroll completely hit the target.

Archbishop Spalding senior pitcher Amaya Carroll was nearly unhittable in the circle, as she struck out 215 batters in 107 1/3 innings on her way to becoming the 2022 Capital Gazette softball Player of the Year. (Paul W. Gillespie/Capital Gazette)

The 2022 Capital Gazette softball Player of the Year led her Cavaliers to their third Interscholastic Athletic Association of Maryland A Conference crown in three years. She stamped her 107 1/3 innings with 215 strikeouts and a 0.59 ERA against not only tough IAAM A Conference competition, but the best teams from Anne Arundel County and neighboring states.

Never one to let others do the work for her, the UMBC commit also ended her senior year as her team’s offensive leader in batting average (.429), slugging (.746), home runs (4) and RBIs (23).

“I’m very proud of myself. I didn’t expect any of it,” Carroll said. “My freshman year, I didn’t expect to come back from an injury and lead my team to a championship, and knowing I led everybody there [to three] just feels amazing knowing the legacy I left for all the sophomores and freshmen to carry on for future years.”

Very quickly after taking Carroll under her tutelage, Martin watched her influence spread like rays to other area pitchers. They watch videos of Carroll pitching and, the next time Martin sees them, they’ve adopted Carroll’s body language on the mound.

“Girls come and watch her because of the way she pitches. ‘How does she stay so controlled? How does she hit that speed?’” Martin recalled. “Amaya has such a great control of her pitches and that’s a hard thing to teach.”

It’s something Carroll always seemed to have. When she took to the mound in the 2019 championship game, she did so with limited experience, freshly recovered from an injury, just to pitch Spalding to a title. Confidence accompanied Carroll in every game she played. Though Carroll rarely had games where she lost control, you’d never know it from looking at her.

Only once did she let her expression slip — the last outs of her third championship win last month. Tears rolled down her face while Carroll delivered three-straight strikeouts to deliver the title win.

In addition to being a lights-out pitcher, Amaya Carroll, the 2022 Capital Gazette softball Player of the Year, also led Archbishop Spading in several offensive categories. (Paul W. Gillespie/Capital Gazette)

Her confidence flowed through to her teammates, too. If the team needed to have someone sit down and talk with a player, they turned to Carroll. The senior also led the organization of the team’s mental health night during the season.

“She definitely has everyone’s respect, but she doesn’t demand it,” Spalding coach Delaney Bell said. “She doesn’t say, ‘Hey, look at me, listen to me.’ In everything she does, she earns people’s respect as she goes. I think that is her biggest strength.”

Carroll’s confidence never strayed into arrogance. Carroll genuinely expected opposing hitters in her conference to catch onto her patterns and outhit her one day, but they never did.

There’s a relief that comes with knowing the central figure of your top competitor’s success is leaving. John Carroll softball coach Sherry Hudson had plenty of chances to build that appreciation over multiple meetings with Carroll, including two championship games.

“She can bring velocity. She can spin the ball. She could pretty much put the ball anywhere. She could back you off the plate and then go outside with it,” Hudson said. “She was always in control. She set the tone of that team.”

All of those skills Carroll achieved after pouring endless training through summer and winter before her final year. She put an emphasis on sharpening her speed, as well as her famous rise ball.

Opposing teams prepared for Carroll’s rise ball because they knew she had one. With Carroll, the ball moved like a balloon catching air, making it difficult for batters to read. This spring, unlike the past, Carroll’s rise ball didn’t drift too high. She’d worked to keep her rise ball low enough to work, and she did.

“That said, Amaya has a great drop ball, once she realizes the hitters are catching onto her rise,” Martin said. “She has a slew of other pitches she can go to.”

Carroll’s reliance on that arsenal comes back to trust in herself. But regardless of her stoicism through three years, Carroll did embark on a confidence journey. She knew she was a timid freshman, regardless of how bold her pitching was.

Much of that was mental for Carroll. As a younger player, she would fall into slumps, but not this year. She stumbled once the entire season, a loss to Chesapeake. She turned around and played four more games in three days, winning all but one. In the seven following games, she only allowed six runs total.

“I definitely grew as the years went on, gaining more confidence with my play, which helped with how I am now,” Carroll said. “If I didn’t have the confidence I have now, I don’t know if I’d be as good a pitcher as I am, as good a hitter. You have to believe in yourself.”

Coach Tim Williams and South River marched through the playoffs, bringing home its first regional title and making its first state semifinal appearance since 1994. (By Matthew Cole / Capital Gazette)

Coach of the Year

Tim Williams, South River

This was the pinnacle of what Williams built South River to be for a decade and a half. The Seahawks journeyed to the county championship for the first time in its history, taking down Anne Arundel’s best programs along the way, including Arundel and Severna Park in-season.

South River marched through the playoffs, bringing home its first regional title and making its first state semifinal appearance since 1994.

Williams credits his team’s togetherness for their success. Despite the fact that the Seahawks’ roster shrunk to its smallest in history, it could arguably be the closest.

“Half of our team were seniors and they did a great job of leading by example and building relationships with our underclassmen,” Wiliams said. “The consistency of our coaching staff over the last several years and the efforts of our players the last several seasons played a significant role in our success as well. It was incredible for all of our players and coaches to be a part of such a memorable season.”

All-County first team

Jayda Betts, Spalding, sophomore, left fielder

Spalding sophomore Jayda Betts, center, cheers on her teammates against McDonogh on April 5. (Paul W. Gillespie/Capital Gazette)

The quick-footed leadoff batter led her champion Cavaliers in hits (29), steals (10) and runs (24). She was second behind Carroll with a .414 average. Betts also had seven doubles and 18 RBIs.

Caitlyn Cornwell, Northeast, junior, center fielder

The Maryland-bound Eagle swiped 39 bases this spring while also single-handedly scoring 37% of all Northeast runs this spring (169). The lead-off hitter collected a .563 batting average and an OPS of 1.397.

Marley Connor, Crofton, freshman, third baseman-pitcher

The freshman batted .484 with a .580 on-base percentage and 34 RBIs, 11 doubles, two triples and three homers. Connor was 6-0 in the circle as a starting pitcher.

Brianna Ford, South River, senior, pitcher

Ford finished with a 3.10 ERA and 17-4 mark, totaling 113 strikeouts, allowing 32 walks and 57 earned runs while limiting opposing batters to a .277 average. At the plate, the senior hit .493 with 39 hits, six doubles, a triple, two home runs, 30 runs scored and 26 RBIs.

Sam Larkin, Chesapeake, junior, first baseman

The Hood College commit tallied a .571 batting average and .632 on-base percentage, totaling 20 RBIs, 28 hits, four doubles, two triples, two homers and six stolen bases in 17 games.

Chesapeake's Ali Pollack, left, celebrates her two-run home run with teammate Samantha Larkin during a softball game against Crofton on March 30. (Brian Krista/Capital Gazette)

Ali Pollack, Chesapeake, senior, third baseman

Pollack hit a whopping 10 home runs on the spring — just one short of the school record. Her batting average skyrocketed to .574, boosted by 26 runs on 31 hits as well as 35 RBIs. She held down third base sustaining a .941 fielding percentage.

South River's Gracelyn Solarz has to avoid hitting Severna Park runner Sarah Smith as she throws home during a Class 4A state semifinal at Bachman Sports Complex on May 25. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)

Gracelyn Solarz, South River, senior, shortstop

The Seahawks’ leadoff hitter maintained a high .609 batting average on the spring, contributing to her numbers with 59 hits, 11 doubles, two triples, five home runs, 40 runs scored and 27 RBIs.

Emma Sullivan, North County, junior, shortstop

Sullivan batted .536 with 30 hits and 12 RBIs. She slugged .732 and had a .684 OBP. She struck out only once. In the field, she transitioned from center field to shortstop and collected a .902 fielding percentage.

Severna Park catcher Sally Trent forces out South River runner CJ Harris during a Class 4A state semifinal softball game at Bachman Sports Complex on May 25. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)

Sally Trent, Severna Park, sophomore, catcher

Trent amassed 109 putouts from behind the plate and caught 12 runners stealing with just one error. The sophomore hit .553, had a .583 on-base percentage and 1.039 slugging with 42 hits, 11 doubles and eight home runs, as well as 34 RBIs.

Kendall Thomas, Chesapeake, senior, pitcher

Thomas had a 0.750 ERA and 15-1 record while limiting players to 18 runs and eight walks. The AACC-bound ace dealt 42 strikeouts and allowed just 50 hits. She earned her program’s “Most Improved” award.

Alana Watts, Chesapeake, sophomore, left field

Watts led her team in on-base percentage (.729) and batting average (.639) from the leadoff spot. She collected 23 hits, 10 RBIs, four home runs, five doubles and three triples while stealing seven bases.

Sierra Williams, Arundel, senior, utility

Williams batted .475 with a .535 on-base percentage and .712 slugging percentage. She posted team highs in RBIs (21) and doubles (11) and hit a home run this spring.

Kristin White, Crofton, junior, pitcher

White splashed onto the scene, totaling 134 strikeouts in 82 innings. White went a perfect 8-0, allowing 48 hits, 36 runs — 18 earned — 28 walks and a .147 opposing batting average while maintaining a 1.54 ERA.

All-County second team

Alexis Abrams, Glen Burnie, junior, outfield

Sophia Bianco, Chesapeake, senior, shortstop

Ashlyn Bishop, Spalding, shortstop

Savannah Drummond, Severna Park, junior, outfielder

Ryleann Gardner, Glen Burnie, junior, catcher

CJ Harris, South River, freshman, third baseman

Norah Hart, Chesapeake, senior, second baseman

Lynsie Herman, Crofton, sophomore, pitcher

Courtney Little, South River, junior, first baseman

Reagan McCoy, Old Mill, junior, shortstop

Bria Sewell, Arundel, sophomore, outfielder

Erin Tebbe, South River, senior, catcher

Kathryn Wisor, Arundel, senior, pitcher

Honorable mention

Annapolis: Olivia Shulman, sophomore, outfielder. Arundel: Madison Hamolia, freshman, catcher; Sanaa Brown, senior, left fielder. Chesapeake: Kaitlyn Young, senior, outfielder; Devan Wenger, senior, catcher. Crofton: Simone Singleton, junior, catcher-utility. North County: Joey Sears, senior, first baseman; Alyssa Brown, senior, pitcher. Old Mill: Brynn Mulzer, senior, pitcher-first baseman. Severna Park: Viktoria Dorn, senior, second baseman; Addison Bianco, freshman, outfielder; Livi Driver, senior, infielder. South River: Hanna Grambo, freshman, outfielder.