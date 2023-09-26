St. Mary’s bids farewell to athletic director Allison Fondale, who will become assistant athletic director at Johns Hopkins

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Allison Fondale is moved by a tribute video for her. Fondale, the long time St. Mary's athletic director was thrown a surprise goodbye party by her school during Monday's field hockey game. Fondale recently announced she was leaving the school to accept a position at Johns Hopkins University. (Laura Johnson)

When 45 seconds remained in the first half of Monday’s field hockey game, St. Mary’s coach Karen Zarchin patted her departing athletic director Allison Fondale’s shoulder and said, “Just know you’re loved. I apologize in advance.”

Fondale mistakenly thought her celebration was over. The balloons, “FONDale Farewell” posters and crowds that awaited her at Pascal Field on Monday afternoon tipped her off that she would be where she hated to be: at the center of attention. Little did she know how literal that would be.

Zarchin then said, “What I meant to say is, you deserve this.” The halftime horn blared; Fondale cast a worried look to the scoreboard and groaned.

The next moments spun out into blue and white chaos as athletes from every sport sprawled out in two rows to form a tunnel, reaching hands to Fondale and her family like a pop star running past at a concert. At large percentage of the school’s student body piled around her during a tribute video before breaking out into a “Mrs. Fondale” chant.

“It’s a fitting send-off,” school president Dr. Andrew Moore said, “to have her surrounded by students.”

Fondale arrived at the little Annapolis catholic school 10 years ago with no high school administrative experience. She was only an outsider until the moment she passed the gray Saint Mary statue and crossed the brick threshold. From then on, Fondale felt her staff, students and wider community considered her family.

But now, the Saints are losing the indomitable, omnipresent figure that led the school to 28 varsity titles in nine years. Fondale accepted a job at Johns Hopkins, where she will serve under athletic director Jen Baker as the school’s associate director of athletics, overseeing NCAA compliance starting Oct 4. Football coach and assistant athletic director Jason Budroni will serve as interim athletic director at St. Mary’s.

“But the place is dimmer now,” St. Mary’s swimming coach Allyson Reiter said, “because she was such a shining star.”

Baker, who shares mutual admiration after collaborating with Fondale numerous times, said there was no chance she wasn’t going to talk to her about coming onto her team.

“As rules are changing, we will need somebody who can make sense of it, have a lens towards equity,” Baker said. “I have confidence she’ll be able to do that and trust she’ll have the best interest of students broadly in 24 total sports.”

Allison Fondale walks with her family through the tunnel of students during a goodbye party for the departing athletic director during Monday's field hockey game. (Laura Johnson)

During Fondale’s tenure, St. Mary’s collected multiple titles in 14 varsity sports: six in boys swimming; three in football and girls soccer; two in boys basketball, girls indoor track and field, baseball, girls swimming and wrestling; and one in volleyball, boys lacrosse, sailing, girls basketball, field hockey and girls cross country.

“She stabilized the department. Academics is why we’re here; successful athletics attracts students. And she made it possible for us coaches to be successful,” St. Mary’s boys lacrosse coach Victor Lilly said. “That’s what’s going to be missed. I think her body of work over 10 years can’t be touched.”

Lilly asserts the boys lacrosse program, the 2015 MIAA A Conference champion and perennial contender, would not be successful without her support, from her presence to air-conditioned buses.

“The trust she has in me and my staff is phenomenal,” Lilly said. “You ask, and you gives you everything we need.”

Reiter, in her 13th year coaching, experienced four other athletic directors before Fondale’s arrival. In 2014, St. Mary’s needed consistency, and Fondale felt ready to devote all of her hard work and commitment, “For as long as they’d have me,” she said.

She was a head lacrosse coach at Ohio State and an assistant at Maryland, Duke and Navy. Working with the Midshipmen prior to coming to St. Mary’s Fondale said she wasn’t going to leave Navy for just anything, but she beat out 80 other applicants for the job, despite not having no St. Mary’s or high school administrative credentials to her name.

Fondale’s lack of experience motivated her to spend as much time as possible working. She’d come with her youngest daughter on her hip, put her girls to bed and work more. She didn’t delegate much back then.

What she did do was call Julian Domenech, the Severn athletic director. He wishes he recorded the phone calls, which he asserts came every single day.

“I knew she would be great,” Domenech said. “It would just take her a little time to figure out the path and she would do really good things, not only in St. Mary’s, both of our leagues, but with the state ADs.”

Fondale still remembers the advice he gave: “You’re trying to drink out of a hydrant. Pretty soon, it’ll be a hose.”

“Within eight, nine months, it was her care of the athletes that really came out,” Reiter said. “How she can use her position to serve the athletes raised our game.”

Swimming often goes underappreciated against other winter sports, but Fondale never allowed it. Beyond making T-shirts for every sport that won titles, she orchestrated a massive, TV news-covered send-off for Joe Hayburn on his way to the 2020 Olympic trials. When other swim teams maybe got one meet during the shutdown winter of 2021, St. Mary’s got four. All a part of the “Land of Yes” Fondale created, Reiter said.

‘The Land of Yes’

“I wanted people to say that they’re proud to have graduated from here,” Fondale said. “And I think people are proud.”

Fondale transformed signing days it into an event in the fieldhouse, complete with a meal, speeches and cards with kids’ names and schools. She holds fall, winter and spring masses in the church. She held a Title IX initiative for her coaches for the 50th anniversary in 2022 and established mental health resources for female athletes.

Athletes didn’t participate as heavily as they do now before Fondale, her coaches said. Domenech said Fondale started a Student Athletes in Leadership program to help empower her athletes. Requests to join this year flooded Fondale’s inbox. Fondale also started CHAMPS, a service club for student-athletes.

She asks teams to do one service project; some volunteered for multiple. What was once the culture to weight-train a few months a year turned year-round for the Saints, so much so that Fondale brought in an additional weight room.

“She holds coaches accountable, which in turn makes coaches hold their players more accountable — and the players present themselves in a better way,” Lilly said. “No one ever sees that, but her making us better holds the kids to a higher standard. She’s here for them.”

St. Mary's student-athletes pile up at midfield to celebrate their departing athletic director Allison Fondale. (Laura Johnson)

Zarchin stops in to Fondale’s office at least once a day, stares at her and simply says, “I already miss you.” Neither parts without tears.

“I know my girls are going to miss her, too,” Zarchin said. “She does a lot with them, all our student-athletes, with recruiting, whether it’s field hockey, lacrosse or sports across the board. There are always kids in her office.”

Fondale’s organization and how it always involved all the coaches impressed Budroni. She held weekly meetings and made lists of expectations and duties.

“She brings a degree of professionalism to the whole organization,” Budroni said. “We don’t do anything without meetings, emails. We talk it out.”

“She’s able to deal with everyone inn a respectful way, but she’s not intimidated,” athletic department administrative assistant Patty Gateau said. “No one can run her over. Maybe guys thinks she doesn’t know what she’s doing, but she does.”

Fondale concluded her role as president of the Interscholastic Athletic Association of Maryland.The pinnacle of her goals was to give back to the league and set an example to the coaches. If she wasn’t striving to be a better leader, she said, then how could she expect them to?

Her countless awards include IAAM Athletic Director of the Year in 2018, the Maryland State Athletic Director of the Year by the Maryland State Athletic Directors Association in 2020, and the State Award of Merit, given in 2022 by the National Interscholastic Athletic Administrators Association.

It’s hard, Fondale said, to take awards she felt belonged to her staff and coaches. That inspired her to create a St. Mary’s Coach of the Year award, and then Assistant Coach of the Year. She even claimed Monday’s festivities for her were better serving field hockey’s win by bringing a crowd.

“She’s all about making others look good and grow,” Budroni said. “She’s nonstop.”

Ryan Brown, an athletic trainer, was an intern at Navy when the pandemic hit. He faced horrible prospects getting, but after Fondale discussed his career goals with him, she brought him on.

“If I made a mistake, she was there to support me. Any ideas I had, she was always so supportive,” Brown said. “She fostered my growth to grow as a professional. She makes everyone feel important and valued. We all eat lunch together. When I’m looking for an apartment, she’s asking to help. She’s meeting my family. It’s all those little things — and the little things meant the most the most to me.”

Fondale told Brown her leaving was just another opportunity to grow. The athletic trainer will work to keep SAIL afloat and aid Budroni in administrative roles.

“She’s left us in good hands,” Gateau said. “I hope whoever comes in can see what she started.”

Through her time on the MIAA and IAAM committees, Fondale engaged with so many private and public school athletic directors it inspired her to start a leadership group with Sue Thompson, IAAM executive director. She still wants to work to bring in more female leaders. But as Fondale surveyed her programs, she realized she wasn’t climbing still; she was standing still on a plateau.

“I just felt I was in a really good spot. I’d reached a lot of the goals I wanted. And what was next? How could I keep growing?” Fondale said.

Allison Fondale looks at a poster made for her. St. Mary's athletic director Allison Fondale was thrown a surprise goodbye party by her school, after announcing she would be departing for Johns Hopkins after 10 years. (Laura Johnson)

With the athletic director search likely to stretch past at least the fall season, Fondale expects the school to support Budroni as he supported her — something she refused early on but came to learn to appreciate.

Budroni predated Fondale in various roles with the football program since 2000. An air marshal, that’s all he expected to be. When he retired, though, Fondale promoted him from junior varsity coach to varsity coach in January 2015. The program was inconsistent despite its talent. Budroni was someone, Fondale said, who shared her vision for a long-haul build. A little over a year later, she made him her assistant athletic director.

“There were other people more qualified than me. Trust me,” Budroni said, “I appreciate everything.”

Fondale knows her daughters, St. Mary’s students, don’t understand why she’s leaving now. But she wants them to forge their own identities in the school, just as she has, and not just be the athletic director’s kids. She joked that she has another use for all her St. Mary’s clothes now: to be the best-dressed athletes’ parent.

That’s a long ways away. For now, it’s goodbye.

“If you’re sad, that’s a good thing, right?” Fondale said. “It means I’m lucky. It means this was everything I wanted it to be.”