Allison ‘Alleycat’ Dunn has an atypical athletic resume. It’s helping her make her mark on the Southern football field.

Allison Dunn felt herself come into her own when she knocked a Glen Burnie player off his feet in an instant during a kickoff return.
It wasn’t the only play the 5-foot-7 two-way player got in on last Wednesday. Though the Gophers would defeat Southern’s junior varsity football team 50-8, Dunn played an integral part in a big stop in the second half, a turnover on downs that gave the Bulldogs good field position and allowed them to score.
But it was in that perfect block that she cherished who she was now: a budding high school football player.
“He almost fell on his butt, and I was like, ‘I did that. Oh my goodness,’” Dunn said. “Afterwards, he pushed me in the ground. He realized for a second, ‘oh, that’s a girl.’ In the moment, I was kind of proud of myself. He didn’t know that [I was a girl]. He didn’t see that. But I did that.”
Dunn, nicknamed “Alleycat” by her mother Paige for her affinity for various sports, first transitioned to football after winning that argument with her father, Dave. A cheerleader in elementary school, Dunn eyed the football players from the sidelines and felt a tug. Her parents were faithful University of Maryland football supporters, and her older brother played.
“That gravitated me towards it. My whole life, I was surrounded by football. It was pretty much everywhere. It was the thing I loved,” Dunn said.
Dunn picked up softball for around two years until finally, her father gave her the green light. The then-10-year old became the only girl on the Bowie Boys and Girls Club football team, and, to her mother’s knowledge, she remained the only one throughout her time playing youth.
From the moment she stepped onto the gridiron, Dunn took up some of the most physical positions. She started as a right tackle in youth, played offense and defense a few years and then jumped around to guard and tight end when she played 7-on-7 last fall for Southern. Now, in her freshman season with the Bulldogs junior varsity team, she plays defensive tackle and some guard.
Those highly physical positions, of course, go hand-in-hand with another sport she began in 2018 — mixed martial arts. There, her mother’s nickname transformed into a name Dunn wants to fight under someday: “Alleycat Empire.”
Southern junior varsity football coach Tyler Mayo sees the influence MMA has had on Dunn as a football player. It’s the same effect for which he encourages his players to try out for wrestling, which Dunn fully intends to do, too.
“It just helps with footwork, being able to move, knowing where your body is,” Mayo said. “That’s a hard thing to realize, especially with kids hitting puberty, growing into their body, so they don’t understand where their body is. But you can tell she knows exactly. Her steps are perfect.”
Mixed martial arts was not Dunn’s only teacher. The multi-sport athlete with an unusual athletic resumé learns lessons when she’s surrounded by trees, staring down a single target with a shooting arm tensed until she looses and an arrow bursts from her 35-pound-draw compound bow. Archery, which she started in 2016, serves her well on the field.
“Definitely learn patience,” said Dunn, the daughter of two archers. “Things are happening a million miles per hour, and you have to think very quickly on your feet.”
Mayo sees the strength she garners through those other sports flow through Dunn on the football field.
“Everything in football is physical, and she holds her own with the big boys up front,” Mayo said. “Biggest people on the field are the lineman, and she’s in there with them every day. I definitely say [those sports] had an impact.”
These brief four weeks of an abbreviated fall season don’t necessarily give first-year high school players a complete grasp of how the game changes at this new level. Even so, Dunn’s already earning a place for herself among her teammates. She’s the loudest on the sidelines, Mayo said, the one who “gives 100%” on every rep during practice and in games. The freshman has quickly become an example.
Dunn’s work ethic is rooted in the balance she has to strike every day. As if football practice and four weeks of games aren’t consuming enough, she’s working at the archery range in Crofton with aspirations of competing. Her balancing act proved even more involved before the pandemic struck, when Dunn could still do MMA, and will continue to evolve as she dives more deeply into bowling, too.
“It’s pretty tough sometimes,” Dunn said, “especially with practices six days a week, and then you have another sport coming and then, oh, you need to plan for the fall. It’s a long process.”
As her world continues to change, not only because of the pandemic but because of the natural jarring nature of moving from middle school to high school, Dunn knows one thing that’ll remain consistent. She won’t step off that gridiron.
“It’s in my heart, my head. It’s a part of my life that I really just don’t want to give up,” Dunn said. “The high school experience, I want to experience more than just football. I’m growing, everyone’s growing; I don’t know how football’s going to change, physically, mentally. But I definitely want to stick with it.”
Her coach knows her talents won’t stay within junior varsity for long, either. Come next August, “Alleycat” will more than likely suit up for the main show.
“She’ll 100% definitely make it onto varsity,” Mayo said. “And she’ll make an impact.”