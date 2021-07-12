Broadneck senior Alexis Abe sacrificed spotlight for service to become Capital Gazette Girls Lacrosse Player of the Year

Alexis Abe couldn’t help but feel like Broadneck’s loss to Severna Park in the playoffs two years ago was her fault. She’d gotten two yellow cards, leaving the Bruins a man down for much of the remainder of the game. It was most likely the reason they lost, she said.
She certainly paid the Falcons back. Two years later, as storms pounded the field at Broadneck High on May 7, Abe pummeled Severna Park with two goals in the second half to help shut down the rival’s potential rally. That one was personal.
But the rest of the spring? It was anything but about her.
Though Abe was one of just seven seniors on a Bruins team brimming with youth, she’d decided from the start that her last days in a Broadneck uniform would not be about her, but the flock of sophomores and juniors looking up to her. She would help guide them to an unbeaten season and Broadneck’s fourth state title and first since 2013.
“I didn’t have any expectations because last year got canceled, COVID’s still crazy. I just came in wanting to have the best season with the team, and not just myself. I wanted the whole team to do well,” Abe said.
It’s difficult to pluck the best Bruin from the field — every player proved herself to be a threat all season, and each would always credit one another for their success in any particular game.
But it was as if all those sticks revolved around Abe, the 2021 Capital Gazette Girls Lacrosse Player of the Year.
“The piece that was the glue to our whole offense was her willingness and capability of incorporating and supporting her younger counterparts,” coach Katy Kelley said. “Her acceptance of and trust in them allowed them to feel confident in their play, and play a little older.”
Though Abe aimed to play a supporting role, her 30 goals rank second among the Bruins by just one. Together with her assists, she outflanked her friends; the balanced attack contributed 30 assists, with two single-game highs of six, for a total of 60 points. It’s a number that might pale compared with that of a player on another team, one who might carry the squad on her back and have more to show for it.
But when there’s a half-dozen players turning in three to five goals a game, it’s a different story. Especially when the best of them constantly flitted out of the spotlight.
“No matter if I scored five goals a game, assisted people or won the draw, it was [about] being proud of however I played, walking off the field feeling accomplished,” Abe said.
It was a true breakout season for the University of Maryland, Baltimore County commit, who amassed just nine goals and eight assists over the previous two years. It was one that might’ve reflected Abe’s junior season, had the pandemic not stolen it away.
Abe cloaked her attacks in mystery. Each shot would carry a different flair, little “weird flip shots,” her coach said, or by the nondominant hand.
“Because she was so balanced, she enabled herself to have more 1-v-1 opportunities because you didn’t know if she was driving to feed or driving to go,” Kelley said.
In truth, Kelley didn’t know what to expect from Abe this spring. Abe missed her junior season, which Kelley considers a maturation year. But Kelley did know she needed Abe on attack. The Bruins switched Abe out of the midfield and she immediately flourished.
“I wasn’t sure how she’d feel about it but I think it made her even better because, number one, it allowed her to be balanced,” Kelley said. “See the field like she did, give other kids the ball and know when it was her opportunity.”
Abe complemented junior Julia Sokolowski in the re-defend, a tactic that enabled Broadneck to cause many turnovers that led directly to goals.
“You love an unselfish player and Alexis was the definition of that,” Sokolowski said. “I loved finding her in the middle, when she was open. We were able to trust each other enough to put those tight feeds in.”
Abe didn’t consider herself a vocal leader, but Kelley always told the senior standout the younger players were watching her. If Abe revved up, so did they. If she let a goal-against slide off her back, so did they.
“I’m not the star on the team that wants to do it all myself. If they were open, I’d throw it to them because they were so good and I knew they would score,” Abe said. “It built up over time and caused the team to just have that much more faith in each other.”
Junior defender Ella Killian felt the warmth of Abe’s support. It inspired her that Abe, though the seniors graduated before the delayed season’s end, still came with her all.
“There was not a time where she wasn’t saying something encouraging, giving someone an opportunity. She could just do everything,” Killian said.
Broadneck didn’t struggle until the final regular-season game when it gave up nine goals to South River. In the playoffs, the Bruins finally sailed upon choppy waters — edging Severna Park in double overtime, pulling out a three-goal victory over Dulaney and, of course, winning a heart-stopping affair with Arundel, 12-11, in the Class 4A state championship game.
For the youngest and first-year varsity members who populated the roster, this was the first time they felt the fear that they could lose.
Sokolowski remembers Abe drawing them all into a huddle when they fell behind Severna Park by a few goals in the region final to smooth their nerves.
“She would just give us a lot of pep talks that would really change our mindset,” Sokolowski said.
In the state final, Abe could see her younger teammates begin to panic the way she would at their age. The Wildcats underwent a rally that nearly toppled the Bruins late in the game.
Abe walked up to them and said, “It doesn’t matter.”
“At halftime, I would do a little speech about playing for one another. Before the overtimes, all the seniors would tell the young girls, ‘Take a breath. It’s just a game,’ “ Abe said. “We have faith we’re gonna fight harder than the other team. Saying those things, the younger girls listen and take it in.”
Abe wanted to walk off the field a state champion, Kelley said, and didn’t care who got her there. She may not have been the leading scorer that game, but she was the reason the Bruins didn’t lose hope.
“In that game, she was feeding the ball to people I didn’t realize were open,” Kelley said. “Having faith in Lexi [Dupcak] getting that final draw, feeding Lilly [Kelley] — all of that is a combination of what she has done all season.”
That confidence will run into next spring and the one after that because of Abe. Those players will become juniors and seniors, assured in themselves as dangerous players because of the trust their senior attack showed them.
“I think Alexis’ approach allowed us to be a complement of seven, eight or nine, and people felt how fun and how hard that was to defend a lot of the time,” Kelley said. “And you can build a culture around that.”
Megan Bunker, Indian Creek, senior, midfielder
In just three seasons, the Seton Hill commit exceeded 100 career goals and became the Eagles’ all-time scoring leader with 230 points (the previous mark was 178). Bunker had 74 goals, 25 assists and 180 draw controls in 14 contests to lead Indian Creek to its first IAAM C Conference title. “Impressive numbers for someone who faced special defenses, double teams and face guarding every contest,” coach Steve Willett said. “She is a classic all-around midfielder who excels at every aspect of the game. As a matter of fact, some of her most spectacular plays came on defense.”
Ryan Dineen, Severn, junior, attacker
Denver-bound Dineen always came through in the clutch for the Admirals, leading the developing squad with 33 goals and 23 assists. “She played with so much poise this season and it says a lot about a player to stand out and play so well in arguably the toughest conference in the country,” coach Kathy Rudkin said.
Gracie Driggs, St. Mary’s, junior, attacker
The All-IAAM pick and Georgetown commit led the Saints with 50 draw controls, including a season-high of 18 against John Carroll. Driggs also scored 30 goals and had multiple games in which she netted five. “Gracie is one of the most outstanding attackers in the IAAM league,” coach Mindy Jones said.
Breelyn Geist, South River, senior, attacker
As a senior and team captain, Geist embraced the responsibility of guiding a fledgling Seahawks team back to power. She led South River in scoring with 36 goals and totaled 42 points, while scooping 15 ground balls. “What made Breelyn so special this year for our team was her unselfish play. Her goals would have been double if she wasn’t constantly looking to feed her teammates,” coach Dave Schwartz said.
Morgan Gore, Arundel, junior, midfielder
The Delaware commit let opponents know quickly how dangerous she was and it ultimately did not matter. Gore confounded defenses by amassing 60 goals to go along with eight assists. She also gobbled up 28 ground balls and came up with 26 draw controls. “Morgan Gore is fearless and all business. She would bring her best self to practice each day ready to compete. As a junior captain she led this team with poise and confidence,” coach Kim McNemar said.
Caroline Keane, Arundel, senior, midfielder
This Villanova commit scored 34 goals and also dished off six assists for the Wildcats, who were the Class 4A state runner-up. Keane also totaled 21 ground balls and 23 draw controls. “Caroline Keane showed her dominance as soon as she walked on the field. She is respected by all her teammates as her work ethic brings discipline and culture to the program. We will miss her presence on the field next year,” coach Kim NcNemar said.
Ella Killian, Broadneck, junior, defender
Broadneck’s defense swallowed up offenses like starving sharks and Killian was the heart of that overpowering unit. Tasked with marking top attackers on the opposing teams, Killian was the “heart and soul” of the team, a vocal defender and the main avenue of transition for a defense that did not allow any opponent to reach double digits in goals until the state final.
Gen Mullervy, Severna Park, junior, defender
The Falcons’ top defender, according to coach Kaitlyn Hines, made it her mission to hold fellow first- and second-team picks such as Southern’s Sierra Suplee, South River’s Taylor Miles and Arundel’s Caroline Keane to one goal and succeeded. The three-year varsity starter led Severna Park in caused turnovers (18) and ground balls (20). “Gen is one of the hardest-working players on the team always pushing herself and others to be their best. I’m looking forward to another year of her leading this team defensively,” Hines said.
Chloe Rand, Broadneck, junior, goaltender
No one had more faith in Rand than the entire Broadneck team, and with that support she excelled in her first varsity season as the starting netminder. Despite a black-hole defense sucking down potential shots in front of her, the University of California-Berkeley commit was the ultimate stopper with 75 saves. “Chloe’s calm composure, vocal leadership and aggressive play allowed her to lead a solid defense and make pivotal saves for her team,” coach Katy Kelley said.
Nikki Seven, Arundel, senior, attacker
The three-sport athlete battled to the end, converting two goals to bring Arundel within one of tying Broadneck just before the state final ended. The San Diego State commit had 22 goals and 26 assists for the year, as well as 18 ground balls and 21 draws. “Nikki Seven is the backbone to this team, always looking out for everyone and leading by example every day on the field,” coach Kim McNemar said. “Her competitiveness was infectious, which helped develop a winning culture. She will be missed on the field next year.”
Julia Sokolowski, Broadneck, junior, attacker
The Florida Southern commit had 31 goals and nine assists for 40 points, second on the talented squad. “Julia has a great ability to work with her offensive counterparts to find the back of the net and was a leader on the offensive end,” coach Katy Kelley said.
Sierra Suplee, Southern, senior, attacker
Suplee made every team her victim when a shot was loaded on her stick. Despite facing a challenging schedule consisting largely of Class 4A and 3A opponents, she amassed 22 goals and 36 assists. She led the Class 1A Bulldogs in helpers, which was her goal from the outset of the season. “Sierra’s statistics reflect what a smart and selfless lacrosse player she has developed into,” said coach Cortney Yeatman, who called Suplee the ideal team captain. “Her ability to see the field and her skill to anticipate her teammates is extremely special.”
Allyna Threatt, Old Mill, senior, attacker
Threatt led Anne Arundel County in scoring with 62 points while fulfilling her own high expectations. The team captain showed superb balance by firing in 29 goals and dishing off 33 assists to help bring the Patriots all the way to the regional final. “Allyna kept us close with the top teams in the county. She was a key component to our success offensively this season,” coach Chelsea Hauswirth said.
Alyssa Yost, North County, sophomore, midfielder
Yost wowed in her debut season, hovering in the top three for scoring all season. She finished with a team-high 39 goals and 18 assists for 57 points, as well as 71 draw controls. She was especially impressive against state finalist Arundel with eight goals, two assists and eight draws. “Alyssa is the type of player that any coach wishes to have on their team. She has a tremendous work ethic and works equally intense on each end of the field,” coach Dave Mueller said.
Coach of the Year
Katy Kelley, Broadneck
Kelley just wanted her girls to appreciate their season after missing the previous one, and to play for one another. Somehow that translated to a Broadneck girls lacrosse season for the ages: an undefeated record, the fourth state title in program history and first since 2013. No Broadneck player outmatched the other; instead, Kelley encouraged each to work in sync, and it paid off. Nine attackers posted 10 or more goals this season. Kelley would never take complete credit and praised all her assistants. “Stephanie Jones’ countless hours of hard work made a huge impact and was instrumental in this year’s success. In addition, Ali Flury, Shannon Hanratty, and Jess Williams impacted each and every player day in and day out with their expertise and commitment. I could not be more thankful for all of their effort and contributions to this program.”
Second team
Hailey Betch, Severna Park, senior, attacker
Lexi Dupcak, Broadneck, sophomore, midfielder
Elyse Finnelle, Southern, senior, goalie
Taylor Grollman, AACS, senior, goalie
Tracey Grollman, AACS, senior, midfielder/attacker
Erin Gulden, Southern, senior, midfielder
Lilly Kelley, Broadneck, sophomore, midfielder
Hailey Kohlman, Arundel, senior, defensive midfielder
Delaney McDaniel, Archbishop Spalding, senior, attacker
Taylor Miles, South River, freshman, midfielder
Mary Moore, Broadneck, sophomore, midfielder
Olivia Olin, Old Mill, senior, attacker
Camryn Pfundstein, St. Mary’s, sophomore, midfielder
Mia Putzi, Indian Creek, junior, midfielder
Kaila Stasulli, Severna Park, senior, midfielder