Former Syracuse, NFL wide receiver Alec Lemon will ‘shoot for the stars’ as Glen Burnie football coach

When Glen Burnie football players step onto the gridiron under their first Friday night lights, Alec Lemon wants them to understand something integral. They’re not playing to impress someone who knew what it was like to touch the stars.
In pursuit of Glen Burnie’s first winning season since 2001, its new head coach wants his players to focus inward.
“I want them to play for themselves and the school of Glen Burnie," Lemon said. "That’s who they play for every day and that’s who they should be proud of.”
Always searching for progress, Lemon stepped on every rung of the football ladder before joining the Arundel staff for longtime coach Chuck Markiewicz’ final seasons. Before helping raise Syracuse football to a competitive caliber, Lemon set the Maryland single-season mark for receiving yards (1,616) in his final season in a Wildcats uniform, and tied records for catches (103) and touchdowns (23).
With the Orange, Lemon piled up 2,596 receiving yards, more than any other active Big East player in 2012, a number that lands second on Syracuse’s all-time list — and the records don’t stop there. Lemon put his name on the Orange record for single-season (72) and career receptions (201) before signing as an undrafted rookie with the Houston Texans in 2013 and with the Ravens’ practice squad in 2014.
Lemon knows what’s required to build up a team from the ground into something remarkable, and that’s his task ahead with Glen Burnie. This past season, the Gophers finished 1-8.
Likewise, when Lemon put on his college uniform in 2009, Syracuse finished with just one Big East win. By the end of Lemon’s four years, the Orange finished at the top of the conference and defeated West Virginia in the Pinstripe Bowl, its second win there in four years. Eight players on the roster from Lemon’s freshman year went on to the NFL, and so did his coach, Doug Marrone, who went on to become head coach of the Buffalo Bills and is currently coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars.
In his first head coaching job, Lemon intends to supply all of the experiences and, as if not more importantly, connections made from college and pro football to his new players.
“I’ve built numerous relationships with colleges, coaches that are recruiting and stuff like that. That’s one of the big things I want to change,” Lemon said. “Showing that we can get coaches and recruits into the school because of the relationships I have.”
When Lemon took a job as a physical education teacher at Glen Burnie this past year, he didn’t then realize that he was charting the course for the new leg of his football career. Coaching as a future had only been a recent realization for Lemon, borne of working alongside Arundel coaches.
And yet, when Eric Woodson stepped down at the beginning of March, Lemon felt like he’d been placed in that school for a reason. When Glen Burnie players Lemon taught in class noticed their physical education teacher on the sidelines in green-and-white, they began to approach him at school, imploring him to join their side come Friday night.
“It’s kind of like the cards fell in place. I’m at the school teaching, I have a good rapport with the kids already. It makes sense for me that I don’t have to leave to go coach somewhere else. Then this spot opens up," Lemon recalled, "... and I was like, you know what? Let me go ahead and try it.”
Arundel coach Jack Walsh says Lemon is able to talk to the kids in a more personal way.
“He built relationships; he’s an expert at that,” he said of Lemon. “It’s not even something he tries to do. It’s just who he is.”
Markiewicz has witnessed Lemon’s growth first-hand from his high school years and says maturity was the biggest net gain.
“He was always kind of the same person, but he got to a point where he didn’t want to be friends with the kids anymore," Markiewicz said. "There’s a fine line, being friendly to them but not being their friend. They’ve got friends. They need coaches. That’s one thing that he learned at Syracuse, and he certainly learned that at Arundel.”
Taking advice from mentors like Walsh and Markiewicz encouraged Lemon to want to stay put. A good head football coach, he believes, needs to walk the hallways as well as the sidelines. Instead of wondering whether a player’s grades are slipping, Lemon can guide that player throughout the school day. Rather than hearing about behavior problems hours later, Lemon can nip them before they sprout.
Working to improve players on and off the field will be a priority for first-year coach inheriting a program that needs uphill progress. Before wins can flower on the field, Lemon knows he needs to impress success in the classroom first.
“If we do everything right off the field, the good stuff will come on the field,” Lemon said.
"But we’re going to try to shoot for the stars in the beginning. We want to set the bar high. That way, we have our kids striving for something that they could make, that could potentially get the best out of our kids.”
Handpicking assistants who have proven coaching and playing experience at various levels of the sport was paramount to Lemon’s search for a staff.
But finding top-notch assistants hasn’t been easy during the coronavirus pandemic. Lemon is limited to phone calls and by the fear that there won’t be a fall football season, a fear that seems to grow in strength with each passing day.
That doesn’t mean Lemon hasn’t already had success in this arena.
His new defensive coordinator Thomas Chroniger started two years under center and led DeMatha to two Washington Catholic Athletic Association titles before graduating to a college career at Towson and West Virginia. Chroniger’s former stepfather, Rick Peacock, will also join Lemon’s staff to guide the offensive line. Peacock was formerly head coach at St. Vincent Pallotti and president of the Anne Arundel Youth Football League.
“The impact he’s had on kids is huge,” Lemon said of Peacock.
One of the challenges Lemon faces isn’t what talent he has on hand, but what has already been lost — and continues to be lost. He’ll hear stories about players who live in one school zone but will pop up at another, one that happens to have a better football record last season, or they’ll attend private school. That, he said, is something difficult to combat.
“But I’m hoping that bringing in previous players in the area or state who’ve had success and have big names will attract the kids to: instead of going private, you can go Glen Burnie," Lemon said, "and you’ll still get the same quality coaching. I’ll try to put together the best staff in the state for the kids.”