Renowned high school public address announcer Al Smith, ‘the voice of Old Mill athletics’, dies at age 81

A recognizable voice of athletics in Anne Arundel County and throughout Maryland has been lost.

Al Smith, arguably the most prolific public address announcer in state history, died Wednesday at Baltimore Washington Medical Center of sepsis. The Severna Park resident was 81 years old.

Advertisement

Former Old Mill High athletic director Jim Dillon hit a home run when he asked Smith to serve as public address announcer for home football games when the Millersville school opened in 1975. Smith replied, “I’ll give it a try,” and turned out to be a natural.

At the time, Old Mill’s stadium did not have a press box, so coach and physical education teacher Jack Bliss parked his Winnebago in the outfield of the adjacent baseball field and Smith announced from atop the roof.

Advertisement

Ron Evans was the Old Mill football coach at the time and also directed the track and field program. Evans asked Smith to announce track and field meets as well, a request to which the latter initially balked.

“I told Ron that I didn’t know anything about track and field. Ron told me to come to a meet and he would teach me,” Smith once said.

Wrestling coach Mike Hampe also recruited Smith and he added that sport to his repertoire. He would remain the “voice of Old Mill athletics” until late last year when his health took a turn for the worse.

“It was very reassuring for the Old Mill athletic administration to know we had a very reliable, dependable and professional public address announcer for so many important events,” said Bruce Lawton, who served 13 years as assistant athletic director under Dillion and another 14 years as athletic director. “Al was just always there. He’d get to events early to prepare and did an excellent job of keeping the fans apprised of what was happening in the game or meet.”

Al Smith, a county, region and state cross country meet announcer for over 30 years is pictured at the Class 4A East Region cross country championship at Arundel High on Nov. 4, 2021. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Capital Gazette)

Smith was also a member of the Old Mill Athletic Boosters for a quarter century, serving as president for 12 years. He routinely attended Patriots athletic events even if he wasn’t working as the PA announcer.

Smith was inducted into the Old Mill High Athletic Hall of Fame and in 1992 and 20 years later the school named its newly-built press box at Bob Golliday Field in his honor.

“Al is someone who gave tirelessly to the athletic program at Old Mill High. He will always be a Patriot,” Lawton said.

As time went by, Smith was asked to handle public address duties for the Anne Arundel County championships for wrestling and track and field. He soon began working events at the region and state levels.

Advertisement

Smith also served as the starter for the Anne Arundel County and Class 4A East Region cross country championships for many years. Clayton Culp, Anne Arundel County Public Schools coordinator of athletics, said such events won’t be the same without Smith behind the microphone.

“Al’s dedication to and passion for supporting Anne Arundel County athletics was truly incredible. His voice filled the air in our stadiums and gymnasiums informing our spectators and guiding our student-athletes and coaches in football, wrestling and track year after year for decades, leaving a lasting mark on the lives of so many,” Culp said.

Bob Mosier first encountered Smith when covering football games at Old Mill while working as the high school sports editor of The Capital. Mosier would get to know Smith better after becoming chief communications officer for Anne Arundel County Public Schools.

“I always marveled at his encyclopedia-like recollection of events in the recent and distant past, but I was more struck by the way he interacted with student-athletes,” Mosier said. “He truly cared about them, both when they were in high school and long after they left, and that impact will be felt for decades to come.”

Smith’s deep, booming voice also became synonymous with Maryland Public Secondary School Athletic Association championship events. He announced the state wrestling meet as well as indoor and outdoor state track and field championships.

At one point, Smith guessed he was averaging 50 track meets per school year between Anne Arundel, Howard, Montgomery and Prince George’s counties. Smith’s last MPSSAA event was the cross country state championships last fall.

Advertisement

“The MPSSAA family is heartbroken over the passing of Mr. Smith,” said Andy Warner, executive director of the organization. “His professionalism, kind heart and deliberate delivery while keeping everything in order and running smoothly was remarkable. ... For those who had the luxury of hearing Al announce, his voice will forever echo throughout the arenas and stadiums of MPSSAA championships.”

Announcer Al Smith calls the wrestlers to the mats for the preliminary rounds of the 2015 MPSSAA state wrestling tournament at the University of Maryland's Cole Field House in College Park. Smith, also known as "the voice of Old Mill athletics," as well as his state announcing for wrestling, cross country, and track and field, died Wednesday at age 81. (By Paul W. Gillespie, Staff)

In 2015, Smith became the inaugural recipient of the National Federation of State High School Associations Service to a State Association Award. That honor was bestowed by the MPSSAA, which was led at the time by Ned Sparks.

When told the award would honor a community member for outstanding service and support of high school athletics, the MPSSAA leadership only needed 15 seconds to settle on Smith as the first recipient from Maryland, Sparks told The Capital.

“Al Smith is the very definition of a dedicated volunteer and Old Mill High and the state of Maryland are lucky to have him,” Sparks said.

Advertisement

Smith was still going strong until recently despite having three hip replacements and open heart surgery. Maria Smith was responsible for nursing her husband back to health each time and he was always anxious to get back to work as an announcer.

“My wife Maria has always been there provided unbelievable support and encouraging me to do whatever wanted because she knows how much I love athletics,” Smith once said.

Smith told his wife he would retire as a high school public address announcer after reaching the 50-year milestone. He came up just shy of that anniversary.

In 2004, the Anne Arundel County Sports Hall of Fame presented Smith with the County Executive’s Award. That honor is handed out annually for longtime, dedicated and exemplary service to Anne Arundel athletics.

Varsity Highlights Weekly Get the latest high school sports stories, photos and video from around the region. By submitting your email to receive this newsletter, you agree to our Subscriber Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy >

“I never got into announcing looking for glory or anything. The main thing was to do a good job and have people respect you,” Smith said. “I was astonished to have so many honors bestowed upon me for doing something I enjoyed so much.”

Alfred Henry Smith Jr. was born May 12, 1941 in Steelton, Pennsylvania. He was a three-sport varsity athlete in football, basketball and baseball.

Advertisement

After graduating high school, Smith enlisted in the United States Navy and was trained as an air traffic controller. He served six years in the Navy before being discharged in September 1964. That was the same year Smith married the former Marie Elizabeth Settino.

In 1967, Smith accepted a job as an air traffic controller at what was then known as Friendship Airport in Linthicum. He eventually rose to a supervisory position with air traffic control at Thurgood Marshall BWI before retiring in January 2002.

Smith was preceded in death by his parents Alfred Sr. and Ida Smith as well as half-sister Dorothy J. (Smith) Troutman. He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Maria, along with two children, son Alfred Smith III (wife Kathleen) and daughter Elizabeth Alice Smith (partner Richard Wells) as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held at Barranco Funeral Home in Severna Park on April 12 from 2-4 p.m. and 6- to 8 p.m. Viewings will also be held at Wiedeman Funeral Home in Oberlin, Pennsylvania on April 13 (6-8 p.m.) and April 14 (10-11 a.m.) with a funeral mass being held immediately after the Friday morning session.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to either Roller Football 250 (Reynders Avenue, Steelton, PA, 17113) or Old Mill football (https://donate.oldmillathletics.com/