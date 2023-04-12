Capital Gazette 2022-23 boys basketball Player of the Year Aidan Harris became scoring threat for St. Mary’s

St. Mary's senior Aidan Harris was an efficient offensive force for the Saints, shooting 49.4% and averaging 17.2 points a game while leading the Saints to their second straight MIAA B Conference championship. (Paul W. Gillespie/Capital Gazette)

Aidan Harris weighed over the options in his mind. Stay, or go.

St. Mary’s, among others, wanted him. Even when his older brother, Connor, decided to become a Saint, he still mulled it over. Stay, or go?

Two seasons proved to him he made the right choice. On March 1, 2022, Aidan Harris, a junior, celebrated the first St. Mary’s Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association B Conference championship in 13 years with his brother and teammates. He took a bit of a backseat then, letting the seniors shine, assisting plays where he could. A year later, Harris, a 6-foot-6 senior, did it again, lifting a trophy after beating Chapelgate Christian, 70-57, showered with as much praise as he would be celebratory water bottles in the locker room.

Only this time, he hadn’t taken a step back. Harris wanted the win so deeply he redesigned the very first play of the championship to flow the ball to him. He’d followed it up with 31 points, not even his season-high but more than enough to secure the Saints’ crown.

Because Harris, the Capital Gazette’s 2022-23 boys basketball Player of the Year, understood long ago what his role became. He wasn’t just the playmaker, but the finisher. He’s the kind of player you need to see live to understand, Saints coach Trey Quinn said. He was efficient enough in his shooting, 49.4%, averaging 17.2 a game for 498 total points.

“I don’t want to take it all myself, the reason for us winning. It was a team effort,” Harris said, “But I think I played a huge role.”

St. Mary's senior Aidan Harris is the Anne Arundel boys basketball player of the year. (Paul W. Gillespie/Capital Gazette)

Harris, who will play Division I college ball at Saint Francis University (Pa.), knew he needed to step up his scoring after seven seniors graduated. So he did everything he could to prepare: worked on his shot, cut 20 pounds, picked up speed and improved his first step.

He’d go home to his older brother; Connor waited there to reassure Aidan just how well he was playing. He’d never really lived in his older brother’s shadow. Connor was always like shade to Aidan, a tree’s cool shield from a hot day, even now.

“He’s always appreciative of me, proud of me, and I learned a lot from him,” Harris said. “He guided me to this.”

He hinted at his breakout year to come in the DMV Live at DeMatha Catholic, a big summer recruiting event. He finished second in scoring and first in rebounding. Harris played his best in high-pressure moments. Scoring 31 at rival Severn, 21 against Archbishop Curley the second time and 22 in the MIAA B semifinals victory. Even in the county All-Star Game, when, Harris had a chance to demonstrate his power before the public schools, Harris dropped 26 points and earned the team’s MVP award.

Quinn didn’t view it as pressure he and his staff laid on Harris’ shoulders before the season. Part of this was because he’d flung Harris and the other juniors into the future last winter by pitting them against the five seniors in practice games.

“Believe it or not, we won most of the games,” Harris said. “That really helped us think, ‘Man, we can win it all.’”

But Quinn felt equally confident because Harris had shown himself to be such a team player. Harris assumed his leadership role in a framework of always trying to reach St. Mary’s goals, not his own.

“But he’s definitely recognized it was a last opportunity for him in a St. Mary’s uniform,” Quinn said, “and he was able to showcase all the hard work he had put in this year, and really take on kind of more of a scoring mindset, but also a leadership mindset. You know, keeping guys focus and reminding them what it takes to win games.”

St. Mary's senior Aidan Harris is the Anne Arundel boys basketball player of the year. (Paul W. Gillespie/Capital Gazette)

Harris, who fully embraced his role of being St. Mary’s main scoring threat, even impressed his coaches with how dedicated he was to the bit. He scored five more than Quinn estimated in their finals rematch with Annapolis Area Christian School (23 points).

“He really increased his rebounding. He extended the screen, very much so,” Quinn said. “He was always great in the mid-range, but now he was gonna get a put-back, gonna get in transition, maybe make a 3.”

Harris proved how fitted he was for his new role in the second game of the season against Mount Saint Joseph, the eventual Baltimore Catholic League champions and MIAA A Conference runner-up. Here was a team brimming with Division I commits, like himself.

“And I wanted to prove that we, a small school in Annapolis, St. Mary’s, could take on a school like that,” Harris said. “And actually it was down to the wire. I mean, I played a great game. We all played a great game.”

The moment Harris fouled out, the Saints lost. Still, only by eight points. Sure, had St. Mary’s upset Mount Saint Joseph so early, it would have sent shockwaves across both MIAA A and B Conferences. But with Harris in the game, the Saints were as good as the Gaels.

That proved, he said, that St. Mary’s had graduated beyond its station in the B Conference. As much as he wishes he was a part of it, it thrills Harris now to know the Saints will likely scale up to the A Conference within a season.

“Being back-to-back champions means a lot. Because we just started a dynasty for St. Mary’s,” Harris said. “And I’m happy to be a part of it.”

Broadneck coach John Williams cuts down the net after the Bruins defeated the South River Seahawks, 49-43, to win the 4A East Region II boys basketball final. (Paul W. Gillespie/Capital Gazette)

Coach of the Year

John Williams, Broadneck

The Bruins were a pile of puzzle pieces on Williams’ table when the season began. But it didn’t take Williams long to fit the right pieces together. He transformed a rough start into a 17-8 season and a Class 4A East Region II title, taking down the Bruins’ rival South River on its own home court to do it. The Bruins were the last of two Anne Arundel boys team surviving, but fell to Gaithersburg in the 4A state quarterfinals.

All-County first team

Broadneck’s Jordan Brown averaged 16 points, five rebounds and four assists for the 4A quarterfinalist Bruins. (Paul W. Gillespie/Capital Gazette)

Jordan Brown, Broadneck, junior, guard

When the Bruins needed a leader, Brown took that torch. With 16 points per game, as well as five assists and four rebounds, Brown was a playmaker in many of Broadneck’s most important games. He recorded his season-high of 28 points to give Meade its first county loss.

Brian Griffin, Southern, junior, guard

The point guard stood tall for the Bulldogs when they needed it most. Griffin collected 16.8 points per game, as well as 3.7 rebounds, 3 assists and 2.1 steals. The junior was most a source of stability from the foul line, shooting 86%.

South River’s Cash Herndon eclipsed 1,000 career points this season, while averaging 19 points a game for the Seahawks. (Paul W. Gillespie/Capital Gazette)

Cash Herndon, South River, senior, guard

Herndon put his all in pursuit of making South River a force to be reckoned with in the county. The Frostburg State commit, who eclipsed 1,000 points this season, fired 19 points per game and made six boards a game, as well averaging five assists and three steals.

Meade’s Shawn Jones averaged 18 points and 11.1 rebounds for the 4A runner-up Mustangs. (Paul W. Gillespie/Capital Gazette)

Shawn Jones, Meade, senior, forward

The nearly unanimous public school coaches’ Player of the Year led his Mustangs to the very end. With an average of 18 points and 11.1 rebounds per game, Jones proved invaluable in the paint and on the boards, shooting 58% from two-point range and totaling 312 rebounds, split fairly evenly offense and defense.

John Mallory posted 15.5 points per game, as well as 6.5 rebounds for Glen Burnie this season. (Paul W. Gillespie/Capital Gazette)

John Mallory, Glen Burnie, senior, guard

The 6-foot-1 guard put his Gophers on his back the past two seasons. Mallory stacked 733 points between his two varsity seasons, leading his team in scoring in both. This winter, Mallory posted 15.5 points per game, as well as 6.5 rebounds and two assists. He also blocked 16 shots.

Meade’s Xavion Roberson averaged 15.8 points a game this season. (Paul W. Gillespie/Capital Gazette)

Xavion Roberson, Meade, senior, guard

Roberson assumed the leadership role his team called for. The point guard put up 15.8 points per game, unleashing his highest scoring totals against difficult opponents: Arundel (28), Severna Park (24), South River (21), AACS (23) and Reservoir (22). He also tallied 100 rebounds and 108 assists.

Malik Washington, Archbishop Spalding, sophomore guard/forward

An MIAA All-Conference selection, the two-sport phenom anchored his Cavaliers by shooting 59% from the field for 17 points per game, alongside 9 rebounds a game and 2.3 assists. Washington also hit 70% from the foul line.

All-County second team

Cam Albury, Northeast, junior, guard

Blake Burrows, South River, senior, guard/forward

Kyndall Crawford, Indian Creek, senior, forward/guard

Noah Frayer, Arundel, junior, guard

Ajani Lomax, St. Mary’s, senior, guard

Kingston Price, Severn, junior, guard

Jacob Randall, Severn, sophomore, forward/guard

Grady Wolfe, St. Mary’s, senior, guard

Honorable Mention

Amare Jefferies, Broadneck senior guard

Tra’shaun Timmons, South River senior guard

Casey Smith, St. Mary’s senior forward

Ryan Stacy, Old Mill junior guard

Shamar Johnson, Northeast junior forward/center

Darrian Carter, Annapolis sophomore forward

Kyree Scott, Meade senior guard

Brendan Abell, Severna Park junior guard