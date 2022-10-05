AACS volleyball gets revenge for last year’s playoff loss, beats St. Mary’s, 3-1

AACS’s Madison Sydney scores in game two. The Annapolis Area Christian School Eagles defeated the visiting St. Mary’s Saints, 3-1, in girls high school volleyball, Tuesday, October 4, 2022. (Paul W. Gillespie/Capital Gazette)

Tears soaked the court the last time Annapolis Area Christian School welcomed St. Mary’s to its floor. By upsetting the Eagles in the Interscholastic Athletic Association of Maryland B Conference semifinals, the Saints spoiled AACS’ magical undefeated season.

But this time, the Eagles didn’t need magic. They just needed to play better — and they did.

Advertisement

After putting St. Mary on the ropes with a two-set lead, the Eagles fended off the Saints’ comeback to claim a 3-1 victory, 25-18, 25-14, 20-25, 25-23. AACS (6-2) dedicated the win not only to themselves and its fight, but to the eight 2021 seniors who didn’t get to experience sweet revenge.

“Of all the matches this year, this was the one they looked forward to the most,” AACS coach Jennie Murduck said. “A little payback.”

Advertisement

Annapolis Area Christian School celebrates its four-set win over St. Mary's on Tuesday night. The win gave the Eagles a measure of revenge after they lost to the Saints in last year's playoffs. (Paul W. Gillespie/Capital Gazette)

When it was over, several Eagles fell to the floor in joy.

Junior Malani Martin, whose life had changed the most after that playoff game, simply smiled and put congratulatory hands on her teammates’ shoulders. She still wears a brace that swallows up most of her leg.

In the 2021 semifinal, AACS’ offense ran behind Martin; the talented sophomore rained down kills until she fell strangely on her leg, suffering an ACL tear. Nearly a full year of recovery followed; Tuesday was her third game back, and all she thought of was her injury and how she’d fought it.

AACS’s Madison Sydney hits during the second set of Tuesday's game against St. Mary's. (Paul W. Gillespie/Capital Gazette)

“This one meant the most,” she said. “I wanted to perform and do my best. I know St. Mary’s is a great team with great hitters, but I wanted to do this for my team, for myself and for the Lord.”

Martin led the offensive effort, including drilling the kills that ended two of four sets.

“I’m back,” she said. “I’m back.”

Advertisement

Martin struggled with some early errors . She made up for it, drilling four into St. Mary’s court as the Eagles surged ahead. The fourth point fooled even her, a gentle set that expertly sailed over the net and dropped at St. Mary’s feet. In reply, Martin feigned brushing her hair behind her ear, a happily surprised look warming her face.

At set-point, Martin took to the air and pummeled a kill, taking the set for AACS, 25-18. From the sidelines, her coach could see all the fight the junior had funneled into coming back to her sport pouring out into each attack.

“I’ve never seen her hit that hard as she did tonight,” Murduck said.

Errors began plaguing the Saints come second set. Three aces kicked off a dominant start for AACS and errors piled up. By the time the visitors called timeout, they trailed 13-4.

AACS’s Elena Woody digs the ball in the first set of Tuesday's match against St. Mary's. (Paul W. Gillespie/Capital Gazette)

“When we’re not playing our game, we just let the other team take over,” Saints coach Sarah Heary said.

Advertisement

The Saints regained their footing at the end of the set, taking four points in a row, but it was far too late to make a difference. Martin spiked the winning point and AACS leapt ahead, 2-0.

But its second-set close let St. Mary’s believe in itself again. Spurred by senior Kyra Obert, the Saints gathered steam, sprinting ahead 13-10 and forcing AACS to call timeout.

AACS’ Season Jackson’s ace secured the lead back and the two sides began their tug-of-war. The Saints snatched control back, 18-17, AACS tied. Obert (six kills) nailed a kill, then suffered errors with her teammates and lost the lead. Obert’s serve regained a St. Mary’s lead and Tara Haffelfinger landing three of her seven kills of the night closed out the set.

In this rally, Heary was reminded of her team’s fight against another A Conference team, Maryvale Prep, where they went five sets.

Advertisement

Varsity Highlights Weekly Get the latest high school sports stories, photos and video from around the region. >

“They’re really resilient. For a really young team, that’s pretty awesome,” Heary said. “It’s just believing in themselves and realizing what they can do. It’s just minimizing the errors and taking care of the ball. Which we did a much better job of in the third and fourth set.”

The battle raged into the fourth set, aided by diving digs by Eagles libero Elena Woody.

“She’s the heart of the defense,” Murduck said.

Madison Sydney’s aces tied the set at 12. Leading 22-20, AACS couldn’t back off. St. Mary’s lashed back, bringing the score to 24-23.

Sydney met the ball at the net, and snuck it down, stopping St. Mary’s comeback for good.

Notably, Martin watched from the sidelines for most of the third set, still slowly returning to play after her year-long recovery. Her kill in the fourth elicited the loudest screams of the day.

Advertisement

“I’m doing this for my team, too,” she said. “We’re really young, but they have a lot of potential. I believe we can really go far. They’re my drive.”