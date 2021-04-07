Becca Frank, Cassandra Kitchen lead Park girls lacrosse to lopsided win against AACS

Park coach Robin Lowe reminded her girls constantly that this game could “change on a dime.”
Her Bruins took that that to heart. They barely let visiting Annapolis Area Christian School snatch a glimpse of hope from start to finish, as Park outmatched AACS from jump and handed the Eagles a 16-4 defeat in Pikesville on Wednesday.
Bruins senior Becca Frank inflicted her might against the visitors, potting five goals, mostly in the dominant first half.
“It’s AACS. We’ve always had such competitive games against them,” Frank said. “I wasn’t expecting it to be this lopsided. We came out strong today.”
From the start, Park flexed its muscles. The Bruins won eight of 12 first-half draws and each of the subsequent possessions led directly to goals.
That power generated predominantly from draw specialist Frank, whom Lowe said is the emotional leader of her team with an intensity that sets the bar for her teammates to aspire to.
“[Because] we’ve always had an inexperienced goalie, our mindset is to score more goals and get possessions more than they have shots,” Frank said. “For us to maintain possession, it really helps us control the game.”
Frank and freshman phenom Cassandra Kitchen (four goals) quickly became sovereigns of the field, as seven of Park’s first nine flowed goals came their sticks.
Frank, a senior, has been excited to play next to Kitchen since Frank herself was a freshman. The unrelenting freshmen, already winning the eye of some elite Division I schools, already has a catch-phrase among her teammates: “What’s cooking, Kitch?” which was shouted from the sidelines a dozen times as Kitchen caused turnovers, sped away with draws and netted goals.
“She’s already changed her game dramatically from the start of the season, thinking she could do it all herself,” Lowe said. “She’s learned how to use her teammates and to help them help her set up. She’s like the Energizer Bunny, she never gets tired.”
The luck of the draw didn’t favor AACS as it did Park. Eagles attack Tracy Grollman and midfielder Krissy Milburn both scored goals right after Eagles won draws, but that was just 50% of AACS’ four won possessions from midfield.
However, the 9-2 damage at the half could have been much worse had AACS’ defense not adjusted. The Eagles battened down, blocking a slew of Park shots on goal and collecting a few turnovers as the half ticked on.
“We talked about at practice, they obviously have a very active goalie,” Frank said. “[We just needed to] keep composure, fake around her, seeing the back of the net. We did that very well in the second half.”
First-year AACS coach Bob Steinau didn’t feel surprised that his players came in rusty. Coronavirus-related cancellations left the Eagles without games for almost a month.
“We moved some players around and got a little more aggressive on defense. It was just that initial trying to get back up to game speed,” Steinau said. “Once we could figure out, yeah we could slow them down, but the draw was huge. We didn’t do great on the draw, so we got to work on that.”
The result could have been even worse for AACS had Temple-bound Taylor Grollman (13 saves) not been as “active” as Park expected her to be.
“We’re just lucky to have her. The stops she makes, she’s second to none. That’s why she’s playing at the D-I level.”
Her sister had the first word come second half, descending upon the Park cage to sink AACS’ third goal just moments into the latter frame.
But the Eagles hadn’t come to clear seas. They were just in the eye of the storm.
No matter if AACS or Park claimed the draw, it was the Bruins who found the back of the net over and over again. Becca Himelfarb (four goals) led the charge with four second-half goals.
GOALS: P — Becca Frank 5, Cassandra Kitchen 4, Becca Himelfarb 4, Anna Stamatos 1, Jamie Askew 1, Mina Gollogly 1; AACS — Tracy Grollman 2, Krissy Milburn 1, Lydia Wood 1