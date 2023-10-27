Annapolis Area Christian School volleyball makes first IAAM A Conference final, beating Mount de Sales, 3-2

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Four years ago, playing on cold grass in an aimless pandemic “season,” the current Annapolis Area Christian School volleyball seniors never dreamt of playing in the IAAM A Conference — let alone the championship game.

Senior Lucy Wood earned her varsity callup as a junior, when she learned they’d be moving up from the B Conference.

“I was terrified,” she said. “I thought we’d lose every game.” The fact that they made it all the way to the semifinals last fall proved her happily wrong.

AACS accepted they belonged in the A Conference and aimed higher. They spoke about the possibility of making the finals so much that they made it true.

Mount de Sales couldn’t have given the Eagles a more grueling battle in five sets, but second-seeded AACS prevailed through its skill and its spirit to punch the ticket to its first-ever Interscholastic Athletic Association of Maryland A Conference championship game in five sets, 16-25, 25-7, 23-25, 25-23, 15-11. The moment the ball struck the ground on the Sailors’ side, tears streamed down nearly every Eagle’s face and classmates in the crowd poured down from the stands to revel.

Wood never thought she’d end up at the middle of a 150-person pile, but she also never thought she’d get to play in the championship game, either. AACS will face top-seeded Maryvale Prep at 6 p.m. Sunday at Stevenson University.

“The fact that it’s finally here is surreal for a lot of us,” Wood said, “but it’s great that it is.”

AACS lost its 2022 semifinal on the road. The last time it played this round on its own court was in 2021. The Eagles were upset by St. Mary’s after star Malani Martin went down with a severe knee injury. It was their last B Conference match.

They wanted to make sure they never experienced that feeling on their home ground again.

“We talked about confidence. If you’re feeling down, you pick the other person up,” coach Jennifer Murduck said. “We have a cohesive team that loves each other, and it was all brought into this moment.”

After rallying to beat the Sailors, 3-1, last week — and watching film in every spare moment this week — AACS felt they knew what to expect from them.

But the Sailors knew them, too.

Misreads and a misuse of power kept AACS mostly dragging a step or more behind Mount de Sales, when, save for an ace from Mount de Sales’ Brigid Donahue and kill from Caitlyn Donnely, the Sailors weren’t throwing many shots. And yet, Mount de Sales controlled the tempo from the first hit.

The Sailors’ 13-8 lead drove the Eagles into a huddle, which only led to furthering the visitors’ lead to 19-10. Mount de Sales’ front line sharpened its attacks, peppering AACS’ court. After a second timeout, the Eagles rallied but earning three of the last seven points was not going to lift them from the ditch they dug.

In minutes, the 25-16 loss seemed so, so distant in the rearview. It , and it started with Elena Woody and “the best game she’s ever played.” Not only did the senior libero shoot like a yellow comet for digs to start the second set, but she led the team in the pre-set huddle.

“She said, ‘We’ve got to pull ourselves up. I’m digging deep, you need to dig deep.’ And they did,” Murduck said.

Senior Madison Sidney clapped the floor with an ace and Sailors mistakes piled up to a 6-0 AACS advantage. Each and every Sailors point was met by displays of firepower from Wood, senior Lauren Deputy, or an impassable platoon of blockers at the net. Every Eagle on the floor made her mark on the scoreboard.

And for all she’d been through, Martin didn’t just make a mark. She took a whole Sharpie to the Sailors’ floor, from a pair of aces to saving volleys with digs until the visitors made a mistake.

“Knowing they have a really great middle and amazing defense, we learned to focus on their weaknesses,” Martin said, “and adjust to their strengths.”

The Eagles sealed the match tie with a kill and a 25-7 win.

The whereabouts of that electric team had to be discussed in a timeout after the Sailors cruised to an 8-1 advantage to start the third set with Grace Small anchoring from serve.

AACS rallied with strong play to get it tied at 19 before the tables titled.

A Sailor block tipped the ball over. AACS argued passionately it hit the red and white antenna, not their hands. The point was awarded to Mount de Sales — and the Sailors ran with it.

A four-point Mount de Sales run ultimately held the Eagles’ comeback at bay on a kill from CJ Freeman-James to grab the third set, 25-23. The confidence that triumph generated propelled the visitors to a short lead in the fourth.

“We trust each other and we knew we still had it in us,” Martin said.

Both teams swapped streaks before meeting each other in the middle, wrestling for each other’s leads all the way through three ties in the 20s.

At the 23 knot, Deputy landed a kill, then Martin. That’s what Murduck preached before the fifth set: attacking the ball is what they’re good at. Don’t give them an inch.

“We had gas in the tank,” Martin said, “and we got there.”

When Mount de Sales pulled away by two, AACS ripped them back to even, and vice versa. The room for error was slim — and yet, two errors in a row gave AACS the leg up it needed. The Sailors whittled it back to 14-11. And then, on a long 30-second volley, Deputy whipped a spike over the net that Mount de Sales didn’t know what to do with.

When the ball hit the net, half the Eagles fell to their knees and the other half put their hands to their head in shock. And then, as the student section descended, the AACS players screamed in triumph.

“We felt we deserved this,” Martin said. “We worked hard for it all season. We knew we wanted it, we went after it, and we didn’t let up the whole game. And we got a reward.”