Mercy girls lacrosse beats rival AACS, 12-9, in game called early due to lightning

Annapolis Area Christian School had a chance to beat rival Mercy on Tuesday had Mother Nature not intervened.
Lightning forced the game’s abrupt completion with 9:55 left, handing the Magic a 12-9 win as the teams now head into the Interscholastic Athletic Association of Maryland B Conference playoffs.
It was a necessary wake-up call for Mercy, likely the No. 1 seed in the postseason, as it defeated AACS already this season, 18-8, on April 9.
But just before storms called the game, AACS, which will likely draw the No. 3 seed, was on a tear. It didn’t exactly surprise Mercy coach Brian Casserly, who recalled the Magic and Eagles playing each other hard three times in 2019, the last coming in the IAAM B Conference championship game.
This time, AACS coach Bob Steinau said, Mercy might’ve caught a little off guard.
“We beat them up pretty good in the first game we played and they came out and played their butts off. Their kids hustled all over the field … we know what kind of kids they have,” Casserly said. “We were a little sloppy, but I don’t want to take away from them because they were so good.”
Though Savannah Safchuck grabbed the initial lead for Mercy, it didn’t take long for the Eagles to regroup. As AACS claimed the draw, it also took control.
Lydia Wood scored once and Tracy Grollman twice to give the Eagles a 3-1 lead after three straight draw control wins.
“Our senior leaders stepped up. That’s what it was. We had Tracy Grollman step up. We had our goalie [Taylor Grollman, nine saves] step up,” Steinau said. “Had some phenomenal saves. I think that motivates the whole team.”
Mercy had a game plan against the opposing goalkeeper that Mickey Burnett would soon exploit. She and the Magic lured Taylor Grollman out of the cage and, as Grollman hurried back to her spot after missing a potential save, Burnett struck to cut the deficit to one.
And it didn’t take long for Mercy to take the lead.
Burnett combined with Safchuk and Bella Wojcik to tie, claim and cement a Magic lead that, despite strong efforts from Wood and Grollman and Krissy Milburn on defense, Mercy would not surrender. The Magic maintained a 7-5 lead into halftime as the thunderstorms approached.
AACS came very close to stealing Mercy’s advantage away — Grollman’s fourth goal to open the second half cut the margin to 7-6 — but, like in the first half, that didn’t last long. Burnett kicked off the Magic attack, followed by a pair of teammates to build what seemed like, at the time, a difficult hole for AACS to dig out of.
Three Eagles goals later, that deficit didn’t seem so impossible. But neither side would get the chance to find out.
After freshman Jamie Collender’s second goal made it 12-9, the whistle blew and both teams jogged to their sidelines.
“Hey, the way [AACS] played, I’m proud of,” Steinau said. “They played lights out against a really good team.”
Despite the win, Casserly and the Magic learned a valuable lesson from the Eagles on the eve of playoffs.
“Take care of the ball and don’t make silly fouls,” Casserly said. “Don’t throw it away in transition, pick up ground balls, stuff like that, then I think we’re good. As soon as we get a little frantic and panic, we don’t take care of it, that’s a problem for us.”
Likewise, AACS learned something: It could play good teams very well.
“We build on this. We know they’re the team to beat. We have to know we could step on a field and beat anybody, any time,” Steinau said. “Our girls, they’ll figure that out. Hopefully they figure that out in the last two games of the season.”
GOALS: M — Mickey Burnett (3), Savannah Safchuck (2), Juliana Mills (2), Jamie Collender (2), Sydney Miles (1), Bella Wojcik (1); AACS — Tracy Grollman (6), Lydia Wood (3)