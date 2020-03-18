‘It felt like a championship’: Inside one of the last lacrosse games in Anne Arundel County

For junior goalkeeper Taylor Grollman, panic began to set in on March 12.
This was it. Annapolis Area Christian was down 8-3 against St. John’s Catholic Prep with just 13 minutes to go. In any other game, Grollman could brush it off — fine, she wasn’t making all the saves she wanted to and a team that AACS was supposed to beat was beating them. It was only March, after all, and their first varsity game after that.
In any other year, even two weeks ago, Grollman and the Eagles could have adopted a “better luck next game” mentality.
But in the new reality the coronavirus pandemic created, one in which all Maryland public and private schools closed for at least two weeks beginning March 16, in which Anne Arundel public and private schools spring sports are postponed until further notice, the AACS players and coaches weren’t afforded hope for the future.
They had to take it now. After those 13 minutes were up, the Eagles emerged triumphant with a 9-8 comeback win that felt like the best possible way to send off the season, if in fact spring sports won’t return this year after all.
The Eagles were in a similar circumstance 10 months ago — sans the external virus circumstances, of course. On May 11, 2019, AACS was playing another do-or-die game, the Interscholastic Athletic Association of Maryland B Conference final. They would go on to fall to Mercy, 9-3.
“At halftime, going back into the game, it reminded me so much of last season when we made it to the championship game. Having no idea what could have happened,” junior attack Tracy Grollman said. “It totally felt like a championship game.”
Annapolis Area Christian released its students from class early on Thursday. From there, the girls lacrosse players headed to the bus that would take them to Utica District Park in Frederick County to face St. John’s Catholic Prep.
Coach Deanna Thorpe and her assistants stood at the front of the bus and reminded her players that there were still 48 minutes of lacrosse to play.
“We just talked about how we could beat any team playing together," Taylor Grollman said on Friday. "We stuck it out. We fought. We rallied behind each other.”
St. John’s Catholic Prep hit fast, quickly posting the first two goals that would set the tone of events. The Eagles managed several looks on the cage, but rarely seemed to be able to break through.
“We were down for quite a while. It was more of a shock,” Thorpe said. “Honestly, we weren’t thinking about the outside world at that point.”
By halftime, any anxiety over coronavirus Thorpe could have had paled in comparison to worry that that her team wouldn’t be able to win this only game.
“My assistant coach and I looked at each other, ‘I’m not sure we can do this.’ Then one by one, we were able to start scoring goals,” Thorpe said.
Tracy Grollman recalled what the underclassmen had decided on the bus ride over. Whatever happened or didn’t in the next few weeks with their season, they’d dedicate their next actions to the seniors.
“We said on the bus, ‘This could be our last game. This should be our senior night as well,’” Grollman said. “We didn’t start out playing that well, but in the second half we played for the seniors.”
From Taylor Grollman’s vantage between the pipes, it was her fault things weren’t going their way. That was when her physically closest teammates, her defense, crowded around her.
“I was a little down, but my defense was like, ‘I need you to pick it up,’” Grollman said. “I started to and (when we started rallying) I couldn’t get a smile off my face.”
Junior Krissy Milburn set the fuse with her goal, and then her second. Tracy Grollman took the torch from there, scoring the sixth Eagles goal while junior Lydia Wood netted the seventh.
“She was driving no matter what,” Thorpe said.
And just as Milburn (three goals) had begun it, she’d make sure it was worth it.
She knotted the score at 8 with her third — all while Taylor Grollman (four saves) shut the curtains on the Eagles’ net.
“Once we got on that fivengoal run, the whole bench was exploding,” said Tracy Grollman, who’d notch the go-ahead ninth goal. “It was so cool to hear everyone cheering us on.”
Those final 13 seconds of the game were something Thorpe will treasure, especially if there will be nothing to follow it.
St. John’s, down precariously by just one goal, could have splattered Taylor Grollman and the defense with shots. One could have slipped through.
But the Eagles held them back. No, there won’t be a trophy. The IAAM record books won’t record this win as any of importance. There won’t be an addition to a banner in the AACS gymnasium.
That didn’t lessen how good the Eagles felt when the second half clock expired.
“If that really is our last game,” Tracy said, “we can say that was an amazing season.”
After the game, parents asked the team to stand together so they could take their end of season photos, a farewell act plenty of college lacrosse teams, such as the Navy women, have been doing as well. The seniors then split off to take their own photo together. Players made Tik Toks. The coaches bought their players milkshakes.
“We all took a little sad sigh,” Thorpe said. “We’d been practicing since November … for this. And it might be over.”