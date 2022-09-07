Unrelenting defense, big saves from Ryan Jones lead AACS boys soccer over Indian Creek, 1-0

AACS's Caleb Terry, left, sends a shot in the direction of Indian Creek keeper Patrick Smith with defender Hunter Walls trailing on the play during a boys soccer game at Indian Creek School on Wednesday, September 7, 2022. (Brian Krista/Capital Gazette)

Annapolis Area Christian School boys soccer cared little about its first week, marred by a tie and a loss. The energy the Eagles carried in those two close games gave coach Vaughn Ridings confidence that same gritty play would driveAACS on Wednesday.

He wasn’t wrong.

AACS defenders hounded Indian Creek relentlessly , preventing any chance at a tying goal for a 1-0 win in rainy Crownsville.

At the center of that stalwart defense was a junior in a bright yellow keeper’s kit who’d never previously started a conference game.

That kind of pressure felt light as air on Ryan Jones’ shoulders. He thought of it as no different than a scrimmage. The junior goaltender made seven saves, including the final stop of Indian Creek’s offense in the last 30 seconds, as well as a game-changing dive in the second half that prevented the hosts from tying on a penalty kick.

“I just looked [Indian Creek’s Brad Spirt] right in the eye and just had a feeling the ball was going to go right,” Jones said. “So that’s why I just dove.”

Indian Creek’sbest chance to score came when Ben Bucci and Spirt crashed into one of the visitors, resulting in a yellow card on AACS. Spirt stepped up to the ball, nothing but open plastic grass between himself and Jones in the net.

There might as well have been a big golden wall.

Jones batted the penalty kick off immediately. Then, as Indian Creek forwards scrambled to pot the rebound, made another stop and killed the play as fellow Eagles screamed their approval.

Early on, the two teams volleyed drives up and down the rain-soaked field, crossing passes that were met by the opposing defenders instead of the intended teammate. Junior Riley Handwerger spurred most of Indian Creek’s earliest drives, but an AACS Eagle was always there to cut him off. Once, it was Jones, cupping a head-on strike in his chest.

“They definitely put in the effort,” Indian Creek coach Isaiah Noreiga said. “I think they’re just still trying to figure out what it takes to take it to the next level in this league — take a 1-0 loss, a tie into a dominant win. I think we’ll get there by the end of the season.”

Indian Creek switched its formation around, hoping one pattern would finish the job in the stalemate. But it was AACS who figured it out first.

As the visitors took the throw in, AACS senior Timmy Brophy, a center back, met the ball with the top of his head, angling it for the icebreaker goal and taking a mini victory lap.

That’s one of the aspects Ridings loves about this year’s squad. In some years, there’s a major player for opponents to zone in on. But the opposite situation can be just as advantageous.

“I think it helps not having any of those players,” Ridings said, “so that we’re able to just create organically, as opposed to just finding the man.”

Indian Creek didn’t let the score faze it, beating down the pitch every which way they could to try and respond. But the AACS defense, led by Maks Taishoff, pushed even the most threatening looks away.

“There were only really two phases Indian Creek were putting us under real pressure in our defensive third, in the first half and in the second half,” Ridings said. “Every other time, our backline was great at keeping the direction of play in their half.”

Indian Creek cameclose early in the second half as it continued to press in — especially sophomore James Stubbs. At one point, Jones had to extend as high as he possibly could to block Stubb’s top-shelf shot.

Chances waned for the hosts as three yellow cards flashed against them and AACS worked to eat as much clock as it could. As the final minute counted down, however, Indian Creek’s offense thundered down into AACS’ defensive third, making any desperate cut they could to move matters to overtime.

Jones made a risky move, dashing out of the cage before sliding into a save. He sent the ball sailing to the other end of the field, and AACS exhaled.

“This is going to help us a lot,” Jones said, “give us a lot of energy going through the season.”