Annapolis Area Christian School baseball rallies past Indian Creek, 3-2, behind freshman pitcher Ryan Jones

Will Henderson watched teammate Caleb Gentry’s hit sail into center field. But when a cry of “go!” chirped from the Annapolis Area Christian School dugout, the junior launched from his third base post with the go-ahead, game-winning run in tow, outrunning the ball skittering towards home.
It was the moment that sparked the comeback, one that was the precursor to AACS spilling out onto the first base dugout, hugging and cheering and belting out Dua Lipa’s song “Levitating” in the locker room in celebration.
Henderson’s run was the key to AACS beating Indian Creek, 3-2 on Thursday in its penultimate regular season game at Joe Cannon Stadium.
AACS freshman pitcher Ryan Jones anchored the effort from first inning to last, recovering swiftly from a two-run first inning. While he gave up nine hits to Indian Creek, he wouldn’t let Indian Creek touch home plate again.
It was the players behind Jones playing defense that backed him up on the very last play, as Indian Creek runners loomed on second and third. Second baseman Corey Rhodes dashed towards the fly ball to make the final out.
“[It feels] pretty good honestly, to make the easy plays and not let the errors go by,” Jones said.
Had there been one more batter, and a run, AACS coach Talbot Watkins might’ve pulled Jones. He kept the freshman hurler on a short pitch count but Jones had thrown so efficiently — up to just about 60 pitches through the sixth inning — that Watkins trusted him to complete the game.
“He’s the real deal,” Watkins said.
If Indian Creek felt at all tired from its 11-inning marathon the night before, it certainly didn’t show — at least, not at first.
Indian Creek jumped on Jones immediately. Senior Evan Selmer clobbered one of Jones’ offerings to center field to get himself on base and then went ahead and steal the next two bags. It put him in the perfect position to sprint home on a wild pitch, and junior Logan Harris jogged home after him on teammate Nick Pratt’s sacrifice hit.
Down 2-0 before taking an at-ba, AACS initially had nothing to offer. Indian Creek pitcher Logan Frazier (seven hits, five strikeouts) dealt with the first batter quickly, a strikeout, and delivered the next two to his fielders for easy outs.
But AACS wouldn’t stay quiet for long. Caleb Gentry broke the ice first, reaching first on an over-throw from third, and wheeled around to third when Owen Motsay drilled a double for AACS’ first hit of the game. Before long, Indian Creek saw its lead cut in half thanks to an RBI bunt by Rhodes that plated Gentry.
“The big thing I tell them is do the easy things right,” Watkins said. “When you hit your cut-offs right, when you make the right plays, it really does make a difference. It makes the game a lot easier.”
Meanwhile, Indian Creek went cold.After all, AACS would soon show them how fragile their lead was.
“I knew the whole team. I figured they’ve all seen me pitch,” said Jones, a travel-team teammate of many of the Indian Creek players. “I’d just do what I do the best, and what I’d done the past few outings.”
Jones, somehow invigorated by getting knocked down by an Indian Creek batter’s hit, fanned two batters and, when Indian Creek’s top of the lineup put runners on the corners, he got out of the jam without any damage done. Indian Creek would again leave a runner stranded in the fifth, and hopes died again in the sixth when Jones easily picked off a runner attempting to steal second for a third out.
Watkins honestly thought Jones would come out after getting hit with the ball, which left a bruise on his leg. But that’s not who Jones is.
“He’s a scrapper,” Watkins said.
Frazier wasn’t supposed to be the starter for Indian Creek on Thursday, but the sophomore worked to make his unexpected start count. After that somewhat shaky second inning, he struck out three straight AACS batters — the top of the order — in the third.
But whatever grip Frazier had on the first three AACS batters diminished when the middle of the pack, that pesky bunch that’d scored in the first place, came out for the bottom of the fourth.
Gentry, Motsay and Rhodes each made their way on to load the bases, serving up an easy path for designated hitter Phil Venkatesan to ship one home and tie the game, 2-2.
“Teams that win games, the bottom of the order comes through usually. Middle to bottom, they have to do a great job,” Watkins said.
Henderson batted his way on base and, after Indian Creek cycled through two more pitchers, found his way home for the go-ahead run in the bottom of the fifth.
In the seventh, Indian Creek nearly had Jones and AACS in its web. Alex Seidlick singled, as did Selmer. Harris’ sacrifice fly boosted the two into scoring position.
Even with two outs, the situation became very dire for AACS. But Jones didn’t let it get to him. Watkins said his rookie pitcher “was humming at that last inning. He didn’t want to come out.”
And he didn’t. And, before long, it was over.
“I was in my own head, to stay positive. Think of what I have to do. What I’ve worked on for the past three years,” Jones said.