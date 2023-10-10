AACS boys soccer improves unbeaten conference mark with 2-0 win over Indian Creek: ‘We’re knocking on the door’

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Annapolis Area Christian School coach Vaughn Ridings later called it “poetic.”

“Two pineapples,” an AACS player commented quietly, glancing over to the Indian Creek bench were two of the spiky fruits laid. Indian Creek brought the pair knowing only that it meant something to their opponent (“It’s not what people think it is,” Ridings said).

The importance of the fruit is a secret forbidden to anyone outside the team that’s endured so much in the past few years. A plague of injuries that scaled up to “life-threatening,” per Ridings, resulted in dismal seasons on record — but, the coach said, not in spirit.

But its significance needed no explanation when AACS Eagles hit the field after the first whistle. The pineapple is just an example of the closeness between the players that never once lost their identity and shape in a close 2-0 finish with their cross-county MIAA B Conference rival.

“They’ve always found a way. The culture in the program is second to none, and that’s the rock-solid foundation before anything,” Ridings said. “It’s allowed us, when the opportunity comes, to put up performances like this. Six unbeaten games into the conference is just fantastic.”

The rapid improvement has not clouded the Eagles’ minds heading into the next game. The win preserves AACS’ unblemished conference mark, 4-0-2 — setting the Eagles up for a showdown for first place against Severn on Thursday.

That said, groundedness and confidence are not mutually exclusive.

“We’re ready,” junior Caleb Terry, who scored one goal Tuesday, said. “Tell ‘em to bring it.”

Up until the final six seconds, AACS guarded a potential victory with just one goal. It would’ve been its sixth one-goal game this season.

Fortunately for AACS’ mood toward a game’s end marked by yellow cards interrupting the flow of play, this would not be one of those one-goal finishes. Sophomore Jack Beall zipped a pass parallel to the net and freshman Matthew Flammang flushed in, turned his torso, and shot the second goal past Indian Creek’s Aiden Evans before the capable goalkeeper could move.

“There was no part of this game I felt we were out of control of the tempo,” Ridings said, “though selfishly, I would love to see the quality chances hitting the back of the net. Each one of those close games were dominated by us, but if we really want to hit that next margin — we’re knocking on the door of that top echelon — we’ve got to convert.”

That composure proved necessary for AACS early. Some games grow chippy in the second half, but Indian Creek and AACS were a whole chip aisle from the start.

Figures folded over one another amid a constant transfer of power without much that could be construed as a close call with defenders shredding shots and flipping them the opposite way.

“They’ve had a clean sheet all season,” Ridings said. “By no means was it a game where I felt like defense had to grind it out when we’re keeping them out of the box entirely. Spare two, three moments in 80, that’s a solid outing with a solid team from back to front.”

Midway through the first, strikers like AACS’ Javi Flores or Indian Creek’s Ben Bucci would break free with a fury, but wouldn’t find fruition. The table tilted; the hosts increased pressure around the box but found the last line of defense: Evans, as indomitable as the rest, who pinning down a penalty kick with six minutes left in the first half.

With less than two on the clock, Terry was carted off after a collision. But just five minutes into the second half, it was Terry, hale and springy, dashing into the sun toward Flores’ corner kick and sinking the first goal of the game for the hosts.

“It was just amazing work by the team,” Terry said. “It comes from our unity as a team. We just love to be around each other.”

Doubling was a challenge that proved how rare a goal was going to be. Evans absorbed multiple rockets to the chest, including a hard shot from sophomore Kyle Halpern that knocked the wind from the keeper.

“I think he can be one of the best keepers in the conference if he really wants it,” Indian Creek coach Isaiah Noreiga said. “He played phenomenally.”

But while Noreiga never felt his offense lost its bite, it definitely did not find too many chances. What scarce shots it did scrounge went flat.

Indian Creek’s best attack flew from Dagi Getachew off a corner kick, but smacked the outer ceiling of the cage, not the interior. Two more corners bounced directly off AACS legs.

“We’re still learning to trust in our game and not adapting to the other,” Noreiga said. “We got away from being a possession-based team. And, we need to work on being a little more dynamic and clinical.”

And in the final five minutes, Indian Creek players like Riley Handwerger poked their way through the AACS lines, only to meet a grinning goalkeeper in Ryan Jones.

This, Noreiga said, was not the AACS his squad beat twice last fall.

“They seem really connected, like they’re a team that each player knows their role and what kind of impact they need to make in the game,” Noreiga said. “Which, is not something I saw last year. Yeah, I think they’re going to be a good team.”