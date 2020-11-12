Annapolis Area Christian School to suspend athletics on Monday; will reevaluate winter sports next month

Annapolis Area Christian School will suspend athletics on Monday, athletic director Josiah Wolf confirmed to The Capital on Thursday.
The school came to the decision after Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman earlier in the day announced all Anne Arundel Recreation and Parks youth sports will be suspended starting Monday as part of extended coronavirus restrictions.
“After careful consideration of the county’s decision this morning, we are closing down all athletics starting Monday,” Wolf wrote in a text message. “We will be reevaluating in December to determine when winter sports workouts may resume.”
AACS was one of three Anne Arundel private schools that chose to hold athletic competitions this fall after its two member leagues, the Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association and Interscholastic Athletic Association of Maryland, voted to allow each of its schools to decide its own level of involvement.
Teams at AACS played for about three weeks and were set to finish before Thanksgiving. The school’s boys soccer team will play its last game against Concordia Prep at 3 p.m. Saturday, while both junior varsity and varsity volleyball will play St. Mary’s Saturday morning.
This story may be updated.