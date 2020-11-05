Anne Arundel public high schools to stop indoor sports practices; outdoor athletics can continue

Indoor athletics practices and activities in Anne Arundel County public schools will stop after Friday, the school system wrote in a news release, although outdoor activities will be allowed to continue.
The news release cited the county’s high COVID-19 seven-day average case incidence rate.
Superintendent George Arlotto and Anne Arundel County health officer Nilesh Kalyanaraman recommended during a Board of Education meeting Wednesday night that athletics and extracurriculars switch back to virtual engagement.
The Board of Education also voted Wednesday to delay the full implementation of hybrid learning until the second semester.
“The case rate is at such a point now, however, that the prudent thing to do in alignment with the health and safety metrics established by the Anne Arundel County Department of Health is to return to a virtual environment," Arlotto said. "I want to be clear, however, that as soon as the metrics allow, we will bring these students back into our buildings.”
Anne Arundel County reported 113 new coronavirus cases and no new deaths Thursday, according to state health data. The county’s overall rate of positive cases is 15.3 per 100,000 people, the highest it has been since the pandemic began.
In the news release, Arlotto said the school system is still continuing to prepare for the start of competitive athletics in December, “but will continue to monitor health and safety metrics and consult with the county Health Officer as that process continues.”
Winter sports, which include indoor activities such as wrestling, basketball indoor track and field and swimming, are scheduled to start Dec. 7, with competitions beginning Jan. 4 and ending Feb. 13. Fall sports will begin on Feb. 13 and conclude competitions on April 17. Spring sports would begin April 17 and run to June 19.
The county Board of Education voted unanimously on Oct. 6 to resume in-person practices, which began Oct. 19 for fall sports teams, which includes volleyball, an indoor sport.
On Oct. 26, a participant of Old Mill High School’s varsity boys soccer team tested positive for coronavirus and in-person practices for the team won’t be held until at least Nov. 9.
The MPSSAA on Aug. 3 postponed the fall and winter seasons because of coronavirus concerns. That decision came after the 2020 spring season was canceled on April 28. No Maryland public high school interscholastic competitions have taken place since March 7, the second day of the state basketball tournament quarterfinals, which were postponed the day of the semifinals March 12 and later canceled.
Schools competing in Maryland’s two largest private high school athletic organizations — the Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association and Interscholastic Athletic Association of Maryland — have the option to play an open schedule this fall.
