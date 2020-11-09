Anne Arundel public schools suspend all in-person extracurricular activities due to rising coronavirus case rate

All in-person extracurricular activities, including athletics, in Anne Arundel County public schools have been suspended until further notice due to the rising COVID-19 case incidence rate, Superintendent George Arlotto announced in a school system news release Monday afternoon.
The announcement cuts short the fall sports practice season, which began Oct. 19 and was scheduled to end Nov. 16. Spring sports practices were scheduled to start Nov. 16 and run through Dec. 5. The winter competitive season, set to start Dec. 7, will be further evaluated in the coming weeks, the release said.
AACPS on Thursday announced indoor athletics practices and activities would stop after Friday but noted outdoor activities would be allowed to continue.
Arlotto cited the rising COVID-19 case incidence rate across the county and a recent spate of positive tests among participants in high school athletics programs. The rate, which measures the average number of new cases per 100,000 county residents over a seven-day period, had risen to 21.3 as of yesterday.
“The last thing I want to do is curtail in-person opportunities for our students, but the case rate numbers grow more concerning by the day,” Arlotto said in the release. “I have said since the beginning of this pandemic that our school system is not going to be the reason that people get sick or spread this virus. The prudent thing to do now is to curtail in-person activities until the case rate returns to a level that we can resume them.”
The county Board of Education voted unanimously on Oct. 6 to resume in-person practices.
On Oct. 26, a participant of Old Mill High School’s varsity boys soccer team tested positive for coronavirus and in-person practices for the team were halted. On Thursday, Northeast High also had a varsity boys soccer team participant test positive, cutting their practice season short.
The MPSSAA on Aug. 3 postponed the fall and winter seasons because of coronavirus concerns. That decision came after the 2020 spring season was canceled on April 28. No Maryland public high school interscholastic competitions have taken place since March 7, the second day of the state basketball tournament quarterfinals, which were postponed the day of the semifinals March 12 and later canceled.
Schools competing in Maryland’s two largest private high school athletic organizations — the Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association and Interscholastic Athletic Association of Maryland — have the option to play an open schedule this fall, and games have been taking place for a few weeks.
This story will be updated.