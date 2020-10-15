Anne Arundel public school athletics announce guidelines for return to practices next week

Anne Arundel County public high school sports are set to make their in-person return Monday for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic struck in March.
School-sanctioned practices for all fall athletic teams will begin Oct. 19 and run for four weeks through Nov. 14; the spring sports teams will practice Nov. 16 through Dec. 19; and winter sports teams will practice Jan. 4-30.
Under the two-semester plan outlined by the Maryland Public Secondary Schools Athletic Association that the county has adopted, the winter season will kick off its interscholastic season Feb. 1. The practice plans would be modified in the event the MPSSAA season start date is moved from February to December or January, however.
“AACPS athletics, we’re feeling very honored, frankly, and privileged to be able to be the group — or one of the groups — that are able to initially bring kids back onto our campuses,” said AACPS Coordinator of Athletics Clayton Culp. "We’re happy to be able to do that; we’re happy we’ve been able to work with the health department to get our plan approved.
“We know there’s going to be questions, and nothing is going to be perfect, but we’re going to do our very best and we’re happy and honored to be a part of that.”
Anne Arundel County is among the first in the area to resume in-person athletic activities. Carroll County last month began in-person training in small groups. Howard County began virtual athletics Sept. 21, and Harford County started virtually on Monday.
For all 14 schools, each team will have two days of practice per week with each session limited to two hours, not including any virtual meetings. In total, every team in the county will have 12 practices.
Practices won’t look as they did before the pandemic, however. Numerous rules, restrictions and protocols are in place to keep student-athletes and coaches safe and best prevent a coronavirus outbreak.
Groups will be limited to 50 student-athletes and players. Coaches will be required to wear face coverings “anytime someone’s not physically exerting themselves,” Culp said. Coaches are being asked to design practice plans that maximize the space of their field, court or gymnasium in an effort to socially-distance. Football players will not dress in pads or helmets.
All student-athletes and coaches will be required to sign an attendance form to help with any potential contact tracing and to fill out a questionnaire before each practice session every day. The first question asks about any recent exposure to someone who has tested positive for COVID-19; the second asks for a self-reported body temperature; and the third asks about experiencing any coronavirus symptoms. One must answer “no” to all three questions in order to participate. If someone answers “yes” to one of those questions, they will be sent home immediately, their parents will be contacted, and they would need a physician’s diagnosis and/or documentation of a negative COVID-19 test in order to return.
If a coach or student-athlete were to test positive, the school would contact the health department, that team’s in-person activities would cease for 14 days and everyone in the group would be asked to quarantine at home for 14 days from the date of the positive result. Only after 14 days may a group resume in-person activities with those who show no symptoms of COVID-19.
Student-athletes are encouraged to bring their own equipment, towels and water bottles and to arrive to the school practice-ready, as locker rooms will be closed. Any shared equipment, like balls or benches, will be cleaned with chemicals after every practice session.
Getting to and from practices, as of now, is the responsibility of each student-athlete, although Culp said the county is considering providing other modes of transportation.
“Right now, there are no buses and it’s something the school system is going to continue to consider,” Culp said.
Culp said there are protocols in place to punish coaches or players who don’t follow the safety guidelines, starting with a corrective behavior warning.
“If it continues, there will be even more discipline related to that,” he added. “Without getting into specifics, I can just tell you we go have a plan for that, and we’re ready if that unfortunate circumstance were to come down.”
Parents and spectators are not allowed to attend practices and are being asked to remain in their vehicles if they need to stay on campus.
Culp said this last week has been spent training coaches and answering their questions. Some coaches, he said, have decided against returning to coach the four weeks of practices, though he declined to say how many.
“We’ve all got individual family circumstances right now and some folks just aren’t able to do it,” he said. “It’s more about that than a desire for the most part, but in those cases what we’re doing is we’re trying to find somebody else to do the out-of-season [practices] for that sport so we can still offer it at that school.”
The resumption of high school athletics will have been months in the making, Culp said, and he’s excited the athletic department and athletic directors around the county are being a positive influence in trying to get kids back.
“There’s been all sorts of different levels, plans that have been considered, meetings held at the state level and the county level that’s continued behind the scenes for over six months now,” he said. "The last two or three months here since we’ve gotten to a place where we felt like we were going to be able to do something this semester, I can’t speak highly enough about our athletic directors that have been doing a great job. They’ve been meeting with our office regularly and each of them have taken on different tasks, different subcommittees. …
“Now we’re at a place where the athletic plan is going to be used in some regard as a model for other extracurriculars which are just as important for hundreds of kids around our county.”