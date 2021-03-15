Anne Arundel to allow some spectators for upcoming fall high school sports season

Anne Arundel County Public Schools announced Monday it will allow home and visiting student-athletes, team managers and coaches to invite two spectators per game for the fall season that is scheduled to begin March 23.
Spectators may not attend if they are symptomatic of an illness and are required to wear masks at all times, maintain physical distance of at least six feet from members outside of their own family, and use hand sanitizer upon entering and exiting. Spectators must go directly to their seat and remain there throughout the contest “to the extent possible.”
“Our athletics, administrative, and school security teams have worked long and hard to develop plans that allow fans to support and celebrate our incredible student-athletes in safe ways,” Superintendent George Arlotto wrote in a news release. “In order to make these plans work throughout the fall season and into the spring, however, we are going to need everyone to do their part. This plan will only be as good as our collective adherence to it.”
All spectators will receive tickets from the participant who invites them, and the ticket must be worn on a lanyard and displayed at all times. Spectators are not allowed to congregate in groups, and no one without a ticket or lanyard will be permitted at the venue.
Concession stands will not be in operation, though restrooms will be open. Only bottled water will be allowed.
The number of spectators at some venues may have to be further limited due to capacity restrictions.
