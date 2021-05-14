Anne Arundel to lift capacity requirement for athletic contests, double tickets for graduation ceremonies

Restrictions on the number of spectators at Anne Arundel County high school spring sports contests will be lifted Monday, and the number of tickets provided to graduating seniors for commencement will be doubled from two to four, Superintendent George Arlotto announced Friday.
Arlotto wrote in a news release the decision is in response to the lifting of capacity restrictions at outdoor venues by Gov. Larry Hogan and County Executive Steuart Pittman.
Masks will not be mandatory, and attendees are asked to use their judgment when wearing masks and exercising social distancing, although athletic teams will continue procedures regarding masks and distancing.
Admission to regular-season games will continue to be free, and spectators will not be allowed to re-enter the stadium once they leave. Concession stands will also remain closed.
Attendance at stadium events will be subject to stadium capacity limitations.
The county had been allowing two spectators per student-athlete, coach and manager.
“We have said throughout this process that we would continue to look at guidance from the federal, state, and local levels and make appropriate changes where we could,” Arlotto wrote. “These changes are reflective of that new guidance.”
While tickets for commencement at Crofton High will increase to four per student, there will be no additional parking passes available, and no vehicle will be permitted to enter the campus without one. Dates and times for graduations have not changed.