South River crowns five Class 4A East Region wrestling champions; Old Mill tallies four

“I’m pretty happy with how we wrestled in the finals. I thought we wrestled really well,” South River coach John Klessinger said. “I’m very excited [about the state tournament qualifiers]. I think we have some kids that can go real deep. We’ve kind of known that about some of them for a while, but some others have come out the last month or so and are wrestling at a new level. I expect our guys to be right there in the mix at any weight class.”