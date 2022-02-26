South River crowns five Class 4A East Region wrestling champions; Old Mill tallies four

The balance of power on the Class 4A East Region wrestling scene stayed true to form at the individual tournament held Friday and Saturday at South River High.
The host Seahawks advanced seven wrestlers to the state tournament with five capturing region titles, while Old Mill advanced eight athletes and had for individual champs.
Sam Ditmars (138 pounds), Nolan Lunsford (145), Jamison Ballard (170), Lonnell Owens-Pabon (220) and Racheil Coney (285) all won their respective weight classes for South River, while Elias Clark (113), Elijah Mills (132), Cameron Neal (152) and Jackson Cohenour (160) were victorious for the Patriots.
Other Anne Arundel County winners included Cam Williams (106), Peter Saroch (120) and Liam DeBaugh (126) of Broadneck, Obina Onyeson (182) of Meade and Gabe Debow (195) of Glen Burnie.
Broadneck will have five wrestlers at The Show Place Arena in Upper Marlboro starting Friday afternoon with preliminary round matches getting underway at 2:30 p.m. Class 4A and 3A will be combined for the state meet, as will Class 2A and 1A. Only the top two finishers from each region qualify for the state tournament.
Joining the boys from the other eight Class 4A schools will be four female wrestlers from Meade and one from Severna Park. The Mustangs will be represented by Sarah Ullery (120), Brienna Blackwood (130), Viviana Abalama (135) and Cydnei Blackwell (140), while Shannon Briggs (190) will compete for Severna Park.
“I’m pretty happy with how we wrestled in the finals. I thought we wrestled really well,” South River coach John Klessinger said. “I’m very excited [about the state tournament qualifiers]. I think we have some kids that can go real deep. We’ve kind of known that about some of them for a while, but some others have come out the last month or so and are wrestling at a new level. I expect our guys to be right there in the mix at any weight class.”
South River has been known for producing champions at the higher weight classes and Owens-Pabon and Coney are no exceptions. Owens-Pabon, who defeated Severna Park’s Patrick Ellis with a late takedown at the county championships a week ago, earned a measure of revenge by pinning that same opponent with 10 seconds remaining in the match.
Coney, who is the state’s top-ranked heavyweight and has only lost one match this season back in late December, kept his unbeaten streak alive with an 8-2 decision over Ki’Aharie Lomax of North County for the second time in a week after technical falling him last week.
“All the preparation that my coaches, teammates and practice partners have put me through have made me my best,” Coney said. “It’s an honor to have my name mentioned with guys like [past state champs] Brandon Woody and Ka’Ron Lewis. I’m truly grateful. I just want to go out with a blast. It’s may last year here and I just want to make a statement.”
Cohenour, who has also lost just once this season, wrestled a grand total of two minutes over the past two days, posting first-period pins in the semifinals and finals. He needed just 37 seconds to dispatch Austin Johnson of South River for the title. The pair had faced each other in the county championship with Cohenour scoring the fall in 3:33.
“My main goal is just winning states. [Winning the county and region championship] are just milestones along that road,” Cohenour said. “All I’m really focused on is the state title. I’m pretty confident in myself and have a lot of confidence that I can pull that off.”
Old Mill coach Jim Grim was pleased with the four Patriots who were crowned champs, along with the other four making the trip to Upper Marlboro.
“I’m really happy with the way we wrestled overall this weekend. I was very proud that we put eight in the finals. I would’ve liked more champions, but they were all tough finals matches,” Grim said. “I think Jackson will be right there in the mix when it comes to states. He’s got as good a chance as anybody to win that state championship at 160.”
Jon Titow (126) and Johnson (160) will be part of the Seahawks contingent heading to Show Place, while Bryan Arevalo (145), Logan Cookerly (170), Garrett Perrotta (182) and Drake Bunn (195) will be part of the Patriots group venturing to the state tournament.
Brandon Whyte-Taylor (113) and Will Donohoe (132) will join his Bruins teammates, Annapolis will send Davis Ruhf (120) and Nik Antonelli (138), Severna Park will be represented by Nate Kohler (152) and Ellis (220), Noah Akers (106) will don the Glen Burnie red singlet and Ki’Aharie Lomax (285) will be North County’s lone participant.
Class 4A East Region championship finals
106: Cam Williams (BN) dec. Noah Akers (GB), 7-3
113: Elias Clark (OM) pinned Brandon Whyte-Taylor (BN), 3:27
120: Peter Saroch (BN) dec. Davis Ruhf (AN), 5-3
126: Liam DeBaugh (BN) tech. fall Jon Titow (SR), 21-4, 5:58
132: Elijah Mills (OM) dec. Will Donahoe (BN), 8-2
138: Sam Ditmars (SR) dec. Nik Antonelli (AN), 8-4
145: Nolan Lunsford (SR) dec. Bryan Arevalo (OM), 5-2
152: Cameron Neal (OM) dec. Nate Kohler (SP), 11-10
160: Jackson Cohenour (OM) pinned Austin Johnson (SR), 0:36
170: Jamison Ballard (SR) dec. Logan Cookerly (OM), 3-1
182: Obina Onyeson (ME) inj. def. Garrett Perrotta (OM), 9-4
195: Gabe Debow (GB) pinned Drake Bunn (OM)
220: Lonnell Owens-Pabon (SR) pinned Patrick Ellis (SP), 5:50
285: Racheil Coney (SR) dec. Ki’Aharie Lomax (NC), 8-2