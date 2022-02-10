South River wrestling overcomes pair of deficits to win Class 4A East regional dual championship

The South River wrestling team proved its mettle Wednesday night at the Class 4A East regional dual finals held in Edgewater.
After trailing in the semifinals against Broadneck by 30 points, the Seahawks stormed back, shutting out the Bruins in the final eight weight classes to punch their ticket to the finals with the 42-30 win. Meanwhile, Old Mill dispatched Leonardtown to earn a spot opposite South River.
In the rematch of a regular-season contest, South River defeated the Patriots for a second time, 42-28, winning three of the final four matches by fall, with the other match a 9-8 triple-overtime decision by Aidan Healey over Drayk Bunn at 195 pounds.
After trading takedowns and reversals in the first period to finish deadlocked, the pair again traded reversals in the second period, but Healey managed an escape to take a one-point advantage heading to the third. Bunn got out of a Healey hold to knot the score forcing overtime, where more excitement ensued.
Neither wrestler earned a point in the initial one-minute sudden victory period, but Healey escaped Bunn early during the first 30 second ride-out period, only to have Bunn barely miss out on a takedown as the buzzer sounded. Healey held out to earn a hard-fought victory to cut the third-seeded Patriots lead to 28-24 with three matches remaining.
Lonnell Owens-Pabon scored a 36-second pin at 220, top-ranked heavyweight Racheil Coney pinned Xxavien Mackell in 2:30 to earn the win and Cole Peeples (106) pinned Colin Hicks in 4:49 to vault the Seahawks to the state dual semifinals on Saturday at 2:30 against a team to be determined.
“[The Broadneck match] was stressful, and the Old Mill match was just as stressful, not any less stressful,” South River coach John Kessinger said. “Every time we wrestle Old Mill, it’s like that, at least for the last 10 years or so. I have a ton of respect for Coach [Jim] Grim at Old Mill. I’m just happy we won, no doubt. I’m glad we don’t have to wrestle them head-to-head again.”
Klessinger pointed to the 195 match as a huge momentum swing.
“That was a big deal. The match was a pivotal match. We felt good about that match, but not like that,” Klessinger said. “As the match went on, it stayed close throughout. The overtime, it was definitely a close call. The Old Mill kid drove us out of bounds but the official blew it out of bounds.”
Grim understood being on both sides of that call.
“That was a tough one. From my perspective, I thought the kids were still on the mat,” Grim said. “I get it. I get both sides. I’m certainly not blaming any of the officiating. I’m not doing that at all. It was a tough way to lose that match. It was such a great match.”
With the dual starting at the 113-pound weight class, the Patriots jumped out to an early 12-0 lead on pins by Elias Clark (113) in 1:29 and Jayden Wills (120) in 5:29. South River followed with a pin at 126 by Jon Titow in 1:03, only to have Old Mill’s Elijah Mills (132) score a technical fall with 22 seconds left in the third period.
Sam Ditmars (138) and Nolan Lunsford (145) registered back-to-back falls to give the host Seahawks a slim 18-17 lead, only to have Old Mill’s Cameron Neal (152) earn a 12-1 major decision and Jackson Cohenour (160) score a 9-1 major decision to give the Patriots a 25-18 advantage.
The Seahawks’ Jamison Ballard (170) and Old Mill’s Garrett Perotta (182) won by 8-6 and 9-5 decisions, respectively, setting up the match between Healey and Bunn, and what followed.
“We definitely have some young kids in the lineup, which is great for the future of the program. [Coney] is ranked No. 1 in the state for a reason, but our freshman didn’t back down. He fought him,” Grim said. “A couple more freshman down low, they are going to get better. The one thing I am proud of these kids the most was the effort was there, the fight was there. I told them they have nothing to hang their heads about.”
In the semifinals, Broadneck led South River 30-0 after the first six matches, only to have the Seahawks earn five pins, a win by forfeit and a pair of decisions to come away victorious. Lunsford, Ballard, Maddox Brown (182), Healey and Coney had the falls, with Owens-Pabon winning by forfeit. Broadneck’s Cam Williams (106), Brandon Whyte-Taylor (112), Liam DeBaugh (126), and Ben Durkin (138) won with pins and Peter Saroch (120) and Will Donahoe (132) managed wins by decision.
“We are really inexperienced at the upper weight classes. We have some real tough kids but they’re first-year wrestlers. They just didn’t have the experience to last the whole six minutes,” Broadneck coach Reid Bloomfield said. “But we’re young across our whole team. Of course it’s disappointing tonight, but we’re super excited about it’s going to be for the foreseeable future.”
In the Old Mill versus Leonardtown match in the other semifinal, won by the Patriots, 45-33, after Hicks won by forfeit at 106, Clark won by fall in 2:26 to stake the Patriots to a 12-0 lead. The Raiders earned a decision and a pin to make the score 12-9. Mills and Matt Ellison (138) collected a decision and a pin, respectively, with Bryan Arevelo (145), Neal, Cohenour and Logan Cookerly (170) each pinning their Raider opponent to put the outcome in favor of the Patriots. Old Mill forfeited the final four matches as the win was already in hand.
Class 4A East Region dual finals
South River 42, Old Mill 28 106 – Cole Peeples (SR) pinned Colin Hicks, 4:49; 113 – Elias Clark (OM) pinned Sam Travis, 1:29; 120 – Jayden Willis (OM) pinned Ben Ford, 5:29; 126 – John Titow (SR) pinned Leo Rodriguez, 1:03; 132 – Elijah Mills (OM) pinned Ismael Tamayo, 5:30; 138 – Sam Ditmars (SR) pinned Matt Ellison, 1:35; 145 – Nolan Lunsford (SR) pinned Bryan Arevalo, 3:24; 152 – Cameron Neal (OM) major decision Lala Titow, 12-1; 160 – Jackson Cohenour (OM) major decision Austin Johnson, 9-1; 170 – Jamison Ballard (SR) decision Logan Cookerly, 8-6; 182 – Garrett Perrotta (OM) decision Maddox Brown, 9-5; 195 – Aidan Healey (SR) decision Drayk Bunn, 9-8 3OT; 220 – Lonnell Owens-Pabon (SR) pinned Christian Gulley, :36; 285 – Racheil Coney (SR) pinned Xxavien Mackell, 2:30
Class 4A East Region dual semifinal
South River 42, Broadneck 30 106 – Cam Williams (BN) pinned Cole Peeples, 1:52; 113 – Brandon Whyte-Taylor (BN) pinned Sam Travis, 1:09; 120 – Peter Saroch (BN) decision Ben Ford, 5-3 ;126 – Liam DeBaugh (BN) pinned John Titow, :50; 132 – Will Donahoe (BN) Ismael Tamayo, 4-1; 138 – Ben Durkin (BN) pinned Ben Travis, 3:04; 145 – Sam Ditmars (SR) decision Payton Miller, 3-0; 152 – Nolan Lunsford (SR) pinned Rylan Woodward, 1:30; 160 – Austin Johnson (SR) decision Max DeMella, 6-1; 170 – Jamsion Ballard (SR) pinned Mitch Reed, 2:16; 182 – Maddox Brown (SR) pinned Jake Chambers, 2:16; 195 – Aidan Healey (SR) pinned Dax Avilla, 3:55; 220 – Lonnell Owens-Pabon (SR) won by forfeit; 285 – Racheil Coney (SR) pinned Ashton Brown, 1:12
Class 4A East Region dual semifinal
Old Mill 45, Leonardtown 33 106 – Colin Hicks (OM) won by forfeit; 113 – Elias Clark (OM) pinned Leland Nelson, 2:46; 120 – Ian Ash (LEO) decision Jayden Willis, 8-4; 126 – Jacob Moore (LEO) pinned Leo Rodriguez, :29 132 – Elijah Mills (OM) pinned Josh Colvin, :34; 138 – Matthew Ellison (OM decision Mason Simonds, 7-6; 145 – Bryan Arevelo (OM) pinned Jacen McLeod, 1:00; 152 – Cameron Neal (OM pinned Blake Simonds, 3:04; 160 – Jackson Cohenour (OM) pinned Austin Kuntz, 1:31; 170 – Logan Cookerly (OM) pinned Gannon Brooks, 4:36; 182 – Terrel Dearstine (LEO) won by forfeit; 195 – Nesom Ebenezer (LEO) won by forfeit; 220 – Robert Stailey (LEO) won by forfeit; 285 – Ethan Stanalonis (LEO won by forfeit