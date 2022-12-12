Spalding QB Malik Washington wins 2022 Rhodes Trophy; South River lineman Caleb Herb takes Al Laramore Memorial Award

Spalding’s quarterback Malik Washington scrambles in the second quarter against Calvert Hall in the MIAA A Conference championship game at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in Annapolis on Nov. 18. Washington led the Cavaliers to its first A Conference championship. (Paul W. Gillespie/Capital Gazette)

The Jim Rhodes Memorial Trophy honors Anne Arundel County’s best high school football player. Coaches think of it as the county’s Heisman Trophy.

Archbishop Spalding coach Kyle Schmitt reminded a room full that another sophomore quarterback won the actual Heisman on Saturday — University of Southern California’s Caleb Williams, a DMV native.

Just like Williams, a sophomore quarterback claimed the gargantuan golden hardware on Sunday morning after putting together one of the most impressive seasons by a local signal-caller in a very long time.

Archbishop Spalding quarterback Malik Washington practices at the school on Sept. 19. Washington led the Cavaliers to an 11-1 record and its first MIAA A Conference championship this season. Sunday, he won the Jim Rhodes Trophy as Anne Arundel County's best high school football player. (Brian Krista/Capital Gazette)

Spalding star Malik Washington became the Cavaliers’ fifth Rhodes Trophy recipient in the award’s 63-year history. The 6-foot-5 phenom was also the MIAA A Conference Player of the Year.

Washington was selected by a majority of Anne Arundel County coaches both public and private at the Touchdown Club of Annapolis’ annual brunch on Sunday.

“I appreciate the coaches in the county recognizing him because I really do think he’s the best player in the area this year,” coach Kyle Schmitt said. “Really deserving.”

In his debut starting season, Washington spearheaded Spalding to its first MIAA A Conference title with an 11-1 record, including 10 straight wins. He was 221-for-370 for 2,979 yards and 29 touchdowns, giving up just eight interceptions to a schedule that consisted of some of the most difficult teams across several states.

Washington joins a growing group of Spalding names etched into the Rhodes Trophy’s base: two of them, Evan Fochtman (2016) and Zach Abey (2013), went on to play at Navy. The sophomore faced steep competition on Sunday as coaches offered a longer-than-typical list of talented players vying for the trophy, all seniors.

Washington carried offers from Penn State, Virginia Tech and Maryland into the fall. Schmitt said more high-level offers are expected to roll in for Washington, who is currently competing for the basketball team, over the next couple months alone.

Spalding quarterback Malik Washington throws a pass in a regular season game against Calvert Hall on Sept. 23. (Paul W. Gillespie/Capital Gazette)

“There’s no ceiling on Malik. He’s going to have a tremendous future,” Schmitt said. “It’s honestly a thrill to coach him. Every day he gets better, he’s just that type of kid. He buys into it. It’s a tremendous honor for our school. It’s a prestigious award and we don’t take that likely.”

Also Sunday, South River senior two-way lineman Caleb Herb took home the Al Laramore Memorial Award, delivered to the most outstanding offensive lineman in the county.

Herb, a four-year starter and a captain this past season, is the third Seahawk to claim the honor since the award’s inception in 1989; 2020 graduate Ka’Ron Lewis won in 2018, while David Coffin did it in 2010.

Edgewater hosts one sizable gym, Edgewater Fitness, usually loaded with South River athletes working out. Coach Steve Erxleben never sees anyone inside it more than Herb. After watching all Herb puts into the weight room, classroom and field, the coach couldn’t imagine this year’s best offensive lineman award gracing anyone else.

“I’m very, very proud of where he is now and the attention he’s gotten for the work he’s put in,” Erxleben said.

South River lineman Caleb Herb (74) trails a play during a 2021 game against Old Mill. Herb was voted winner of the Laramore Award on Sunday as Anne Arundel County's best lineman. (Brian Krista/Capital Gazette)

Many Seahawks’ development was heavily impacted by the coronavirus pandemic. South River played just two games in spring 2021 for a makeshift 2020 season, Herb’s sophomore year.

“From his freshman year to his junior year, there was just a tremendous jump in talent,” Erxleben said. “And from then on, it’s just gotten better and better.”

From its undefeated season in 2019, the South River offense morphed into more of a line-of-scrimmage squad, the coach said. That’s only put heavier emphasis on Herb’s job. Spending considerable time on both sides of the ball is becoming more difficult in high school these days as well, but Herb did not only that but also contributed to long-snapping on special teams as well.

“You have to block. You can’t get around that. And Caleb’s done that very well,” Erxleben said. “As we matriculate as a program, we won’t have Caleb next year, but his ability helped us to run the ball effectively. We were different on defense when he wasn’t playing.”

Herb operated in perfect tandem with South River senior athlete Tra’shaun Timmons, who tallied over 1,300 rushing yards by season’s end and was a contender for the Rhodes Trophy as well on Sunday.

“They were two really good players we’ll have a problem replacing. They became the leaders of our program and I wouldn’t want anyone else in my corner,” Erxleben said.

Herb fields attention from Division II schools who tell Erxleben they believe Herb is an FCS player. The South River senior is likely to receive FCS offers as soon as this week.

“Caleb has handled the attention very well,” Erxleben said. “First team All-County the last few years, BTC All-Star, he played in the Crab Bowl this week and has a shot of playing in the Big 33. Those are things he wants to do, which is pretty impressive.”

Rhodes Trophy Winners

Winners of the Jim Rhodes Memorial Trophy, given annually by the Touchdown Club of Annapolis to the most outstanding high school football player in Anne Arundel County:

1959 — Bill Glotzbach, Annapolis; 1960 — Bill Glotzbach, Annapolis; 1961 — Charles Russell, Annapolis; 1962 — Arthur Colbert, Bates; 1963 — Mike Busch, St. Mary’s; 1964 — Gary Thall, Severna Park; 1965 — Bob Stach, Southern; 1966 — Lee Corbett, Annapolis; 1967 — Ed DeGrange, Glen Burnie; 1968 — Archie Pearman, Annapolis; 1969 — Louis Carter, Arundel; 1970 — Louis Carter, Arundel; 1971 — Jerry Nieves, Arundel; 1972 — Bill Currier, Glen Burnie; 1973 — Steve Simms, Annapolis; 1974 — Pat Mangum, Brooklyn Park; 1975 — Mike Lyons, Arundel; 1976 — Don Sadler, Wroxeter; 1977 — Gary Weishaar, Andover; 1978 — Tom Parker, Annapolis; 1979 — Scott Fitzgerald, Severna Park; 1980 — Joe Papetti Jr., South River; 1981 — Craig Wilson, Annapolis; 1982 — Kenny Gray, Meade; 1983 — Mike White, South River; 1984 — Doug Johnson, Annapolis; 1985 — Troy Turner, Arundel; 1986 — Jeff Allen, Meade; 1987 — Brian Pratt, Meade; 1988 — Lenny Milliken, Northeast; 1989 — Lonnie Pierce, Meade; 1990 — William Beverly, Old Mill; 1991 — Anthony Walker, North County; 1992 — Brandon Steinheim, Chesapeake; 1993 — Corey Contee, Southern; 1994 — Topper Ellis, North County; 1995 — John Norsworthy, Arundel; 1996 — Erik Lipton, Arundel; 1997 — Tanardo Sharps, Meade; 1998 — Rayvon Johnson, Annapolis; 1999 — Rayvon Johnson, Annapolis; 2000 — Mike Pfisterer, North County; 2001 — Keith Williams, Glen Burnie; 2002 — DeMario Harris, Annapolis; 2003 — Bobby Schram, Arundel; 2004 — Ryan Callahan, Old Mill; 2005 — Ryan Callahan, Old Mill; 2006 — Jake Trantin, Archbishop Spalding; 2007 — Nick Elko, Arundel; 2008 — Alec Lemon, Arundel; 2009 — Billy Cosh, Arundel and Josh Furman, Old Mill; 2010 — K.K. Smith, Archbishop Spalding; 2011 — Rob Chesson, Old Mill; 2012 — Lavon Chaney, South River; 2013 — Zach Abey, Archbishop Spalding; 2014 — Donovan Franklin, Old Mill; 2015 — Ali’i Niumatalolo, Broadneck; 2016 — Cameron Hough, Annapolis and Evan Fochtman, Archbishop Spalding; 2017 — Shane Davis, Broadneck; 2018 — Ethon Williams, Broadneck; 2019 – David Foust, South River; 2021 — Josh Ehrlich, Broadneck; 2022 – Malik Washington, Spalding

Laramore Award Winners

Winners of the Al Laramore Memorial Award, presented annually by the Touchdown Club of Annapolis to the most outstanding lineman in Anne Arundel County:

1989 — Nat Cook, Annapolis; 1990 — Adam Funk, St. Mary’s; 1991 — Mark Miles, Severna Park; 1992 — Chad DuBeau, Severna Park; 1993 — Ron Green, Severna Park; 1994 — Beau Watkins, Annapolis; 1995 — George Fewster, Meade; 1996 — Monte Graves, St. Mary’s; 1997 — Rob Hoffman, St. Mary’s; 1998 — Jeff Blachly, Arundel; 1999 — Joe Salsich, Severn; 2000 — Brandon Gulley, Annapolis; 2001 — Kerry Blake, Old Mill; 2002 — Brendan Teague, St. Mary’s; 2003 — Ben Gabbard, Broadneck; 2004 — Brett Cheplowitz, Broadneck; 2005 — Zack Farrington, North County; 2006 — Rob Ciancaglini, Broadneck; 2007 — John MacDonald, Arundel; 2008 — Andrew Bishop, Southern; 2009 — Hussum Ouri, Broadneck; 2010 — David Coffin, South River; 2011 — Shayne Sullivan, Archbishop Spalding; 2012 — Mike Minter, Severna Park; 2013 — Jake Hawk, Meade; 2014 — Aaron Jackson, Arundel; 2015 — Chris Wissmann, Old Mill; 2016 — Darnell Creek, Broadneck; 2017 — Timber Berzins, St. Mary’s; 2018 — Ka’Ron Lewis, South River; 2019 – Jahmeer Carter, Spalding; 2021 — Kellan Wyatt, Spalding; 2022 – Caleb Herb, South River