Anne Arundel County 2022 high school baseball preview: Spalding, Severna Park reloading after falling short of championships

The 2022 baseball season will have a couple of teams looking to avenge heartbreaking in their final games from last year’s campaign.

Archbishop Spalding fell to Gilman in the Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association A Conference final, while Severna Park lost an extra-inning game to Sherwood in the MPSSAA Class 4A title game.

Both have their share of returning players that should have them in contention for titles this season. The Cavaliers — who have one of the deepest rosters in the MIAA, especially on the mound — return starting shortstop Caleb Estes, a Maryland signee and first team All-County pick last spring, along with East Carolina commit and fellow first-teamer Parker Thomas. Senior Eddie Sargent, sure-handed catcher Ethan McNally and junior Cody Sharman make Spalding a formidable opponent on any given day.

Meanwhile, the Falcons, who lost 2021 Capital Gazette Player of the Year Jackson Merrill — drafted by the San Diego Padres in the first round of the Major League Baseball draft — bring back senior first team All-County southpaw Michael Bowles, along with hard-hitting first baseball Luke Herz, speedy outfielder James Henson and infielder Tucker McDonough.

Severna Park pitcher Michael Bowles throws during a game against South River last season. (Paul W. Gillespie/Capital Gazette)

Arundel could give Severna Park a run for its money this season for a county championship, boasting a deep pitching staff led by senior lefty Corbin Warner, another first team All-County selection, along with righties Chris Beatty, Jake Long, Garrett Kuhn and Kyle Wortz.

“The Class 4A East is loaded with contenders from Anne Arundel County,” Arundel coach Frank Hood said. “Severna Park, Old Mill, North County, along with Broadneck and South River will all be lurking.”

Old Mill’s junior left-hander Ty Jacoby was a first team All-County pick a year ago and will be supported by reliable catcher Daniel Villegas and strong-armed outfielder Myles Fulton, keeping the Patriots in the mix in the county.

“Pitching will be stronger across the board than it has been in a long time. All of Anne Arundel County will be highly competitive this season with a lot of close games, Old Mill coach Charlie Chaffin said. “Whoever survives the region should make a good showing in the state playoffs.”

Broadneck sends out All-County first baseman Nick Stergiou and Johns Hopkins commit Joe Robertson, along with Football Player of the Year Josh Ehrlich.

South River will have to replace extensive innings on the mound with the graduation of Cael Huyer, but Brandon Stewart, Aiden Cassilly and Sam Howard will be looked upon to step up. Shortstop Josh Long and catcher Braedan Ford will anchor the defense.

“The county should be pretty competitive as any team could beat anyone on any given day,” South River coach Brian Camper said.

North County's Landon Reyes, right, catches a fly ball during a playoff game last season against Howard. (Kenneth K. Lam)

Outfielder Landon Reyes, named first team All-County as a junior, anchors a North County squad that graduated Carson Lowman from the pitching staff. Donnie White and Thor Hildebrand will need to fill that void.

There will be four first-year head coaches in the public school ranks, with Charles Heward taking over at Annapolis, Jeff Young becoming the head coach at Chesapeake, Brooks Miller guiding Crofton in its inaugural varsity season and Sean Keatley stepping in at Meade. Greg Mervis will be at the helm for Annapolis Area Christian School after being in the program for 17 years.

With the arms of seniors Nick Karls, Brendan Phillips and junior Noah Bowerman, Chesapeake, now under the guidance of Young, could have the staff to compete for a county championship, with its sights on a regional title. Pasadena neighbor and rival Northeast will be the youngest in the past 20 years, led by junior Nate Wilburn, as well as seniors Jake Connelly, Paul Moger and Will Ward.

Heward begins a tenure for the Panthers with a pair of brothers leading the way in seniors Sebastian and Alejandro Casanova. Senior Rowan Standish will be one of the arms that Annapolis will count on.

Keatley inherits a Meade squad that will be short on experience, having graduated 10 seniors. The Mustangs return senior Aiden Barbour, juniors Gerald Belton and Tyler Fisher, as well as sophomore Ryan Maddrey.

Miller, one of a few disciples of Hood, begins a program that will need to play its home games away from Crofton, as the original field is being replaced due to maintenance issues. Juniors Alex Craig, Sam Ross, Nate Morseman, Carter Vaughn and Ian Lenkart will trot out as part of the first Cardinals team.

St. Mary’s has a good core of seniors in Rocco Abdinoor (a Gettysburg football commit), Eric Chaney (a York College signee), Damion Kenealy (signed by Polk State Community College), Jon Madden and Ryan Merkel. If the Saints pitching holds up and the newcomers contribute to the offense, they will be a tough opponent for any team in the A Conference.

Mervis feels that even though he has a small squad, seniors William Henderson, Caleb Gentry and Ryan Dickerson will lead a talented squad.

The St. Mary's baseball team watches on from the dugout during a game against Spalding last season. (Paul W. Gillespie/Capital Gazette)

Campbell Grimes and Tristan Collins, along with Jack and Tommy Castleberry, will provide the senior leadership for a Severn team that looking to make some noise in the MIAA B Conferewnce.

Indian Creek will be young with just two seniors, including center fielder Chris Kokoski, but juniors Logan Frazier and Nick Pratt, along with sophomore Riley Handwerger, could keep the Eagles in the hunt for a B Conference title.

Key School will be a contender in the MIAA C Conference, logging a 12-3 record a year ago after falling to Park School in the C Conference quarterfinals. Junior center fielder Armand Ortiz is one of the hidden gems at the county’s smallest private schools. Fellow juniors Colin MacNabb, Will Dowton, Lachlan Armstrong, Jack Gallant and Sean Boomer combine with senior Trey Brandon and Luke Nespole to give Key a solid lineup from top to bottom.

Caleb Estes, Karls, Martin, McNally, Phillips, Sargent, Thomas and Corbin Warner were all selected to the 2022 Maryland State Association of Baseball Coaches preseason All-State team.

Annapolis

Coach: Charles Heward, first season

Last year: 3-10

Top returning players: Seniors Alejandro Casanova (OF), Sebastian Casanova (SS), Anthony Costa (IF) and Rowan Standish (P); juniors Quin McNomee (P), Dom Montini (C), Trenton Player (OF); Dylan Katz (IF) and Tyson Toton (P).

Newcomer to watch: Freshman Colin Bashor (P).

Annapolis Area Christian School

Coach: Greg Mervis, first season

Last year: 2-12

Top returning players: Seniors Ryan Dickerson (P/OF), Caleb Gentry (C/P/IF), William Henderson (P/OF) and Ryan Jones (P/IF).

Newcomers to watch: Seniors Trevor Gray (OF) and Philip Venkatesan (IF); junior Christian Proulx (IF/OF); freshman Andrew Hammond (C/IF).

Archbishop Spalding

Coach: Joe Palumbo, 10th season

Last year: 23-5

Top returning players: Seniors Caleb Estes (SS) and Eddie Sargent (P/OF); juniors Ethan McNally (C), Cody Sharman (P/OF) and Parker Thomas (P/IF).

Newcomers to watch: Junior Kyle Emmons (P); sophomores Carson Merritt (Util.), Carver Salazar (IF), Jake Yeager (P/1B/OF).

Arundel's Jake Long leads off from second base during a game last season against Severna Park. (Paul W. Gillespie/Capital Gazette)

Arundel

Coach: Frank Hood, sixth season

Last year: 10-5

Top returning players: Seniors Chris Beatty (P), John Greenawalt (IF), Garrett Kuhn (P), Jake Long (P/OF), Thomas Loughry (Util.), Brendan Sweeney (C/1B), Corbin Warner (P/OF) and Kyle Wortz (P); juniors Gary Gubbings (P/IF), Caden Houck (P) and Chris Ricks (OF).

Newcomers to watch: Senior Kam Branche (IF); junior Nelson Grajales (C/1B).

Broadneck

Coach: Matt Skrenchuk, sixth season

Last year: 8-6

Top returning players: Seniors Anthony Cirrincione (OF), Josh Ehrlich (2B), Jack Holmes (P), Joe Robertson (C) and Nick Stergiou (1B/RHP); junior Sean Murphy (P).

Newcomers to watch: Sophomores Calvin Cook (SS) and Devin McGowan (IF).

Chesapeake

Coach: Jeff Young, first season

Last year: 10-3

Top returning players: Seniors Nick Karls (P/SS), Brendan Phillips (P/1B), Kyle Hickson (OF), Owen Schmidt (C); junior Noah Bowerman (P/1B/OF); sophomore Carter Drab (OF/P)

Newcomers to watch: Sophomore Cam Sisson So (P/OF); Freshman Sean Carroll (IF).

Indian Creek's Chris Kokoski hits a single in the second inning of a game against Annapolis Area Christian School last season. (Paul W. Gillespie/Capital Gazette)

Crofton

Coach: Brooks Miller, first season

Last year: N/A (junior varsity only)

Top returning players: No returning players since this is first varsity season

Newcomers to watch Juniors Alex Craig (OF/P), Ian Lenkart (1B/P), Nate Morseman (OF/P), Sam Ross (OF/P) and Carter Vaughn (3B/P); sophomores Zach Davidson (C) and Travis Fleshman (SS).

Glen Burnie

Coach: Brian Kellner, ninth season

Last year: 3-11

Top returning players: Seniors John Elkins (IF/P), Alan Fangman (2B/P), Caleb Hartwell (OF) and Colby James (C); junior George Johnson (1B/P).

Newcomers to watch: Juniors Zack Danielson (P) , Jaiden Hynson (OF), Josh Johnson (1B/P) and Russell Turner (SS); sophomores Dylan Kellner (OF/P) and Mason Williams (3B/P).

Indian Creek

Coach: Matt Selmer, sixth season

Last year: 10-6

Top returning players: Senior Chris Kokoski (CF); juniors Logan Frazier (1B/P) and Nick Pratt (C); sophomore Riley Handwerger (SS).

Newcomer to watch: Juniors Patrick Smith (3B/P); sophomore Anders Liimatainen (P/1B); freshmen Jacob Cresanto (3B/P), Andrew Harris (SS) and Jacob Williams (OF).

Key first baseman Lachlan Armstrong watches the ball into his glove as he fields a grounder during a game against Concordia Prep last season. (Brian Krista/Capital Gazette)

Key

Coach: Gary Gallant, fourth season

Last year: 12-2

Top returning players: Seniors Trey Brandon (3B/DH) and Luke Nespole (OF/C); juniors Lachlan Armstrong (1B), Sean Boomer (3B/P), Will Dowton (P/OF), Jack Gallant (SS), Colin MacNabb (C) and Armand Ortiz (P/OF); sophomores Josh Kamins (2B) and Chris Williams (OF/P)

Newcomers to watch: Freshmen Erhan Ortiz (2B) and Angus Lunt Woodward (P/SS).

Meade

Coach: Sean Keatley, first season

Last year: 1-13

Top returning players: Senior Aiden Barbour (P/Util.); juniors Gerald Belton (P/3B) and Tyler Fisher (C); sophomore Ryan Maddrey (P/SS).

Newcomer to watch: Senior Kayden Moore (P/1B).

North County

Coach: Wayne Feuerherd, 18th season

Last year: 8-5

Top returning players: Seniors Justin Haber (Util.), Landon Reyes (OF) and Donnie White (P); juniors Austin Carter (3B/SS), Thor Hildebrand (P/1B), Kyle Lowman (C) and Andrew Myers (OF).

Newcomers to watch: Juniors Matt Hebb (P), Braxton Hurley (P/1B), Auggie Murillo (2B), Cole Petraska (OF) and Kevin Santos (SS).

Old Mill's Ty Jacoby throws to first baseball during a game against South River last season. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Capital Gazette)

Northeast

Coach: Adam Bolling, 15th season

Last year: 2-12

Top returning players: Seniors Jake Connelly (OF), Paul Moger (IF) and Will Ward (P/IF); junior Nate Wilburn (P/OF).

Newcomers to watch: Juniors Ty Johnson (OF) and David Sweeney (P/IF); sophomores Brady Blackmer (P/IF), Andrew Blick (P/IF), Evan Dickey (P/IF), LJ Drummond (P/OF) and Jack Schrieber (C/OF); freshman Dakota Patton (P/IF).

Old Mill

Coach: Charlie Chaffin, sixth season

Last year: 9-6

Top returning players: Seniors Myles Fulton (OF) and Daniel Villegas (C); junior Ty Jacoby (P).

Newcomer to watch: Junior Aiden Day (OF).

Severn

Coach: Bob Laffey, sixth season

Last year: 7-10

Top returning players: Seniors Jack Castleberry (SS/C), Thomas Castleberry (OF/P), Tristan Collins (P/IF) and Campbell Grimes (P/OF/1B); sophomores Ben Campion (OF/P) and Sean Ward (IF).

Newcomers to watch: Freshmen Caden Blanck (P/OF) and Matthew Fisher (P/1B).

Severna Park's Luke Herz rounds second base after a solo home run in the first inning against Leonardtown in last season's Class 4A East Region II championship game. (Paul W. Gillespie/Capital Gazette)

Severna Park

Coach: Eric Milton, 10th season

Last year: 17-1, Class 4A runner-up

Top returning players: Seniors Michael Bowles (P), James Henson (OF), Luke Herz (1B) and Tucker McDonough (IF).

Newcomers to watch: Senior Colton Adams (P); sophomore Angel Santiago-Cruz (SS).

South River

Coach: Brian camper, fourth season

Last year: 9-5

Top returning players: Seniors Aiden Cassilly (P/IF), Josh Long (SS) and Brandon Stewart (P/OF); juniors Braedan Ford (C) and Sam Howard (P/1B).

Newcomers to watch: Juniors LJ Courson (IF) and Evan Kelly (2B/P); sophomores Derek Hooker (OF/P) and Quinn Yellin (IF/P).

South River's Aiden Cassilly swings at a pitch during a game last season against Severna Park. (Paul W. Gillespie/Capital Gazette)

Southern

Coach: Kyle Lynch, seventh season

Last year: 4-10

Top returning players: Seniors James Hruz (P/IF), Michael Martin (OF), Chris Thomas (OF), Colby Waters (SS) and Quinn Waters (C/1B); junior Churchill Bridgman (P/OF).

Newcomers to watch: Senior Justin Knapp (C/OF); sophomore Thomas Martin (IF).

St. Mary’s

Coach: Mike Bronakoski, fifth season

Last year: 6-14

Top returning players: Seniors Rocco Abdinoor (2B), Eric Chaney (P/Util.), Damion Kenealy (SS/P), Jon Madden (3B) and Ryan Merkel (P); sophomore Henry Carbone (OF).

Newcomers to watch: Sophomores Brennan Moran (C) and Nick Hulme (P); freshman Dominic Hicks (OF).