Six Anne Arundel County players chosen for Team Maryland in 2022 Big 33 Football Classic

Broadneck quarterback Josh Ehrlich passes in the first quarter. The Broadneck Bruins played the visiting Old Mill Patriots in high school football, Friday, October 22, 2021. (Paul W. Gillespie/Capital Gazette)

In recent years, the group of graduating seniors representing Maryland in the annual Big 33 Football All-Star Classic has been relatively thin on Anne Arundel players.

Not this year.

Of the 39 selected players hailing from countless successful programs all across Maryland, six come from three Anne Arundel schools: Archbishop Spalding, Broadneck and Old Mill. It’s the most Anne Arundel representation in the annual battle against Team Pennsylvania since 2017, when there were also six picks.

The annual game will take place on Memorial Day at Bishop McDevitt in Harrisburg. Pennsylvania has claimed the last two matchups; Maryland last won in 2018, 9-6.

From Broadneck, four-year quarterback, Rhodes Trophy winner and Capital Gazette Player of the Year Josh Ehrlich, as well as All-County selections running Davion White, a Bowie State commit, and offensive lineman Jayden Joyce, a Davidson commit. From Spalding, offensive lineman Brian Baucia, a Lafayette commit, and offensive lineman Jim Fitzgerald, Penn State commit will represent the Cavaliers. Defensive back Donte Craggett-Drake will represent Old Mill.

Broadneck coach Rob Harris, who will serve as Maryland’s offensive coordinator, can’t remember a time Broadneck had one player, let alone three, on the Big 33 roster

Harris said he would’ve liked more Anne Arundel players, especially a few linebackers from Spalding. That said, even having six representatives from the county is outstanding in his book.

“Everything’s peak and valleys. Right now, our county has a little peak of talent and it’s pretty cool,” Harris said.

Harris has arguably the biggest hurdle ahead of him. Team Maryland has been shut out the last two games and only managed three field goals in the 2018 win.

“If we score a touchdown, then I look like a genius,” Harris joked. “It’s a challenge. It’s neat to be able to go out there and see what we can do against some of the best players in the country. It’s a long time in the making.”

DeMatha’s Bill McGregor will serve as Team Maryland’s head coach this year. Along with Harris, the assistant coach staff includes: defensive line coach Will Weathers (DeMatha), defensive coordinator Deno Campbell (DeMatha), defensive backs coach Joe Battaglia (Concordia Prep), running backs coach Craig Jeffries (Oxon Hill), wide receivers coach Keith Robinson (Fallston), offensive line coach Brendan Riley (Parkside), defensive analyst Tom Abel (Dundalk) and Anthony Rinaudo (Boys’ Latin).

Old Mill's Donte Craggette-Drake has been selected for the Big 33 Football Classic. (Brian Krista/Capital Gazette)

Team Maryland

Baltimore-area athletes are bolded.

QB Jayden Sauray, Dr. Henry A. Wise (Maryland)

QB Josh Ehrlich, Broadneck (Marist)

RB Dadrian Carter-Williams, Dr. Henry A. Wise (Chowan)

RB Davion White, Broadneck (Bowie State)

WR Terrez Worthy, Parkside (Allan Hancock Junior College)

WR Kylish Hicks, Mervo (Connecticut)

WR Tyler Baskett, Northern (Brown)

WR Okeyo Ayungo, Rockville (Bucknell)

WR Jayce Freeman, Wicomico (Stony Brook)

WR Dominic Kibby, Mount Saint Joseph (Presbyterian)

TE Joshua Jennings Good Counsel, (Maryland)

OL Brian Baucia, Archbishop Spalding (Lafayette University)

OL Michael Nwosu, Calvert Hall (undecided)

OL Aaron Garnett, Sidwell Friends School (Millersville)

OL Spencer Adams, Northwest (Lafayette)

OL Jim Fitzgerald, Archbishop Spalding (Penn State)

OL Malcolm Jefferies, New Town (undecided)

OL Jacob Cannon, Linganore (undecided)

OL Jayden Joyce, Broadneck (Davidson)

OL Wyatt Davis, Catoctin (undecided)

DL Sone Metuge, Concordia Prep (Shippensburg)

DL 9 Derrick Brown, Friendly (Howard)

DL Kogge Metuge, Concordia Prep (Shippensburg)

DL Oluwasesan Tifase, Concordia Prep (Myrtle Beach Prep)

DL Byron McCoy, Milford Mill (Independence Junior College)

DL Amir Frye, Walter Johnson (undecided)

LB Justin Palmer, St. Charles (Frostburg)

LB Andrew Rheubottom, Milford Mill (undecided)

LB Jamari Young, Bullis (undecided)

LB Davon Telp Jr., Mervo (undecided)

LB Izu Nweke, Montgomery Blair (undecided)

LB/DB My’zel Hill-Brunson, Mervo (undecided)

DB/LS Darius Lorfils, Northwest (Bowling Green)

DB Donte Craggett-Drake, Old Mill (undecided)

DB Omari Terry, St. Frances (Shepherd)

DB Jeremiah Lewis, Archbishop Curley (Cornell)

DB Tahseen Howard, Milford Mill (Robert Morris)

DB Everette Dingle, Concordia Prep (East Stroudsburg)

K Andrew Petrino, Calvert Hall (Salisbury)