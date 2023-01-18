Broadneck’s Maya Everett was relentless in pursuit of state title, named 2022 Capital Gazette field hockey Player of the Year

Maya Everett is one of those players, Broadneck coach Shannon Hanratty said. The kind who is like a blacked out silhouette in a photograph — when she’s missing from the field, you notice.

In a county flush with talent, on a Broadneck roster even more over-populated by skillful field hockey players, Everett possessed a singular bounty of her own. Unlike most, who excel in one third of the field, or two, Everett ruled every role she found herself in and every inch of the field she patrolled. And that’s what set her apart to become the 2022 Capital Gazette field hockey Player of the Year.

Broadneck's Maya Everett closed out her high school career as a champion. She led the Bruins to the Class 4A state title and has been named the 2022 Capital Gazette field hockey Player of the Year. (Paul W. Gillespie/Capital Gazette)

“If she’s not there, you would know. It’s equal parts background and foreground. She orchestrates so much for us, but she’s also someone we look to, to finish things,” Hanratty said.

Finish things she did. The University of Maryland commit and three-year starter amassed 19 goals and nine assists en route to securing a 20-0 season and her ultimate goal: Broadneck’s first Class 4A state championship since 2002.

The one thing Everett left technically unfinished was securing the program’s single-season scoring mark; she was one shy of tying the record. She became aware of the historical possibility about halfway through the postseason, but it had little effect on the way she approached the state tournament. Given how unselfish the Bruins played Everett’s total mirrored that of her teammates. The focus was one goal at a time, one more game at a time.

In the state semifinal against Walt Whitman, Everett nailed the third and final goal that shut down Whitman’s hopes for good. And in the championship, it was her sister, Faith, who queued Maya up for the ice-breaker goal, handing the Bruins their lead indefinitely.

“She can recognize that she can step up and [score], but also that, ‘I’m the backseat to this play, I’m the setup to this play,’” Hanratty said. “With the skills she has, it’s really incredible, because she’s smart enough to know these things and feel these things.”

Hanratty prepared Everett for her next four years the moment she donned a Bruins uniform. Movies conditioned Everett to face high school as this big, terrifying circumstance, and that included the varsity squad. The love and attention her coach showed her immediately in trying to improve her skills began to empower Everett against her fears.

Broadneck senior Maya Everett scored 19 goals this season, one short of the program record. (Lloyd Fox/Baltimore Sun)

“One person’s confidence connects to everybody’s. If I see one person do something really great, or bust it to get a ball, it makes me want to do so much more,” Everett said.

She first adopted a “humble, soft approach,” per Hanratty, learning how to become a leader. Everett felt free to experiment leading roles and take risks as a sophomore in the abbreviated “fall” season of spring 2021, without the pressures of a real record. As much as the faux season took from county teams that year, Hanratty believes that environment helped cultivate Everett’s confidence to fail — and to succeed.

But even as she approached the season poised to be one of the state’s most prolific players, there was still something more Hanratty wanted her to develop. Early challenges put the Bruins’ convictions to the test. In those moments, Hanratty needed Everett to evolve.

“I think there was definitely still growth in her confidence to be the vocal leader as well,” Hanratty said.

Faith Everett admired this about her sister. Maya didn’t only help her when she joined high school, but took as many freshmen as her wingspan would fit.

“She wants the team to do as much as we can, whether it’s getting along or scoring a goal,” Faith said. “She’s really positive, but she also holds everyone to a high standard.”

Everett entered even the final seconds of the state final with her nerves flying, despite Broadneck destined to win with a 2-0 lead.

“It was the best way we could have gone out and I’m really grateful,” Everett said, “and sad at the same time. Because I couldn’t play with my friends or sister anymore. It was probably the most monumental part of my life.”

Broadneck coach Shannon Hanratty, left, in the third quarter. The Broadneck Bruins defeated the Walt Whitman Vikings, 3-0, in Class 4A state field hockey semifinals at Paint Branch High School, Wednesday, November 9, 2022. (Paul W. Gillespie/Capital Gazette)

Coach of the Year

Shannon Hanratty, Broadneck

Hanratty felt the promise of a fruitful season when her talented squad came together in August. But Hanratty and her staff put that skill towards buying into a belief that they could win it all this fall, and so they did. The Bruins beat 20 teams on their way to an undefeated season and took down another unbeaten squad in Winston Churchill to capture the program’s first title since 2002.

Hanratty’s squad outscored opponents 108-11 in the process, with a revenge win over Archbishop Spalding, and two wins over eventual 3A state champion Crofton, and rival Severna Park, who knocked the Bruins out of the 2021 playoffs.

“She prepared me for these four years. She cares about all of us so much,” Maya Everett said.

All-County first team

Faith Everett, Broadneck, sophomore, forward

A versatile player from front to midfield, Everett tallied 18 goals and six assists in her second year on varsity, including a goal against rival Severna Park in the state quarterfinal.

Skylar Gilman, Archbishop Spalding, sophomore, forward

A United States under-16 member, Gilman made her mark in helping boost the Cavaliers (17-4) back to the IAAM A final with 12 goals and 10 assists.

Arden Hunteman, Broadneck, senior, forward

Hunteman tied Maya Everett with a team-high 19 goals to go with 10 assists. Hunteman was essential in Broadneck’s high-pressure offense in creating turnovers off defenders.

Katelyn Kearns, Broadneck, sophomore, forward

A “balanced attacker” in her second varsity season, Kearns backed her 15 goals with 12 assists thanks her skill in stickwork and on fast-break chances.

Emily Najarian, Crofton, senior, forward

She was no longer a secret in her second varsity season. And yet, the senior registered nine goals and nine assists, including a goal in the Cardinals’ state semifinal win.

Kylie Corcoran, Crofton, junior, midfielder

Out of her team-high 21 goals and 16 assists, the midfielder shot nine game-winners (another team high). Corcoran also led her squad in defensive saves.

Ava Drexler-Amey, Severna Park, senior, midfielder

In her final season, the James Madison commit played in every game but one due to injury and led the Falcons with 12 goals and seven assists.

Maddie Evans, Severna Park, senior, midfielder

No challenge was too tall for the Lafayette-bound midfielder who accounted for five goals and three assists this year. She scored a game-winner against Bryn Mawr.

Natalie Forman, Chesapeake, senior, midfielder

The two-year captain and four-year varsity starter led her Cougars with five assists and three goals, and was declared the team’s defensive MVP.

Ally Keith, Archbishop Spalding, senior, midfielder

Keith stepped into the big shoes left behind by graduating seniors off last year’s championship team with 15 goals and eight assists, Spalding’s leading scorer this fall.

Jody Donelan, South River, senior, defender

Donelan proved to be an irreplaceable component of her Seahawks squad, which allowed only 26 goals. She added a goal and two assists from the back third.

Jilly Lawn, Archbishop Spalding, sophomore, defender

Already a well-respected captain at her young age, Lawn led the Cavaliers with six defensive saves.

Bree Riggs, Crofton, sophomore, defender

The young defender exemplified patience, per coach Amy Skrickus, always coming up with takeaways against the best attackers on the opposing team.

Meredith Schepens, Severna Park, senior, defender

Even from her defensive position, Holy Cross-bound Schepens proved completely dangerous to her opponents, recording three goals and 10 assists.

Ryleigh Osborne, Crofton, sophomore, goalkeeper

The sophomore was a heavily praised by coaches both public and private. Osborne made 91 saves and an 87.5 save percentage. She had 13 saves in the Cardinals’ state final victory.

Ruby de Frees, Archbishop Spalding, senior, goalkeeper

A four-year starter, the Penn commit finished the season with an 88% save rate. She had 10 shutouts on the season.

After Crofton’s goalkeeper Ryleigh Osborne (88) tried to trap the ball, Broadneck’s Jess Kopernick (27), second from left, wrests control of the ball to score her team’s third goal with 17 seconds left in the half. Surrounding Kopernick are Crofton defenders Willow Siebold (28), left and Lyla Poknis (13), right. Broadneck beat Crofton, 5-1. (Amy Davis/Baltimore Sun)

All-County second team

Olivia Feeley, Crofton, sophomore, forward

Kate Seymour, Southern, senior, forward

Darby von Berg, North County, junior, forward

Katherine Wanner, South River, senior, forward

Ava Wooster, Southern, junior, forward

Lexi Dupcak, Broadneck, senior, midfielder

Gabrielle LaCroix, St. Mary’s, senior, midfielder

Tori Martz, Old Mill, sophomore, midfielder

Chloe Page, Broadneck, sophomore, midfielder

Mady Quigley, Broadneck, junior, midfielder

Gigi Stephan, South River, senior, midfielder

Kaydence Augustin, North County, junior, defender

Stella Bumgarner Archbishop Spalding, sophomore, defender

Kelcie Gannon, Chesapeake, junior, defender

Reagan Beall, South River, senior, goalkeeper

Charlotte Kramer, Severna Park, senior, goalkeeper

