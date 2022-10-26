Arundel’s Zaiden Lane and Severna Park’s Cami Glebocki win Anne Arundel County cross country championships

By the time she broke the treeline into the open mud at South River, Cami Glebocki was racing open field — and her own will.

Without anyone on her tail, the Severna Park senior began to lose a little steam during the cross country county championships.

Advertisement

Despite making it plainly obvious early on who’d be taking the comically-large champions trophy on Wednesday, running alone hindered Glebocki more than it helped her. She’d already been focusing on place more than time. With no one to push her, the senior slowed her step a touch in the woods.

Severna Park’s Cami Glebocki wins the girls varsity race at the 2022 Anne Arundel County cross country championships at South River High School on Wednesday. (Paul W. Gillespie/Capital Gazette)

That is, until she rounded a bend and spotted her coaches encouraging her from the sidelines.

Advertisement

“They were like, ‘You’re so close, just keep going,’” Glebocki said. “I think they knew I was struggling there. Definitely hearing them made me get back into this.”

Glebocki claimed the girls individual title with a time of 19 minutes, 9.5 seconds through a muddy course.

Runners take off at the start of the girls race at the Anne Arundel County cross country championships at South River on Wednesday. (Paul W. Gillespie/Capital Gazette)

With the graduation of 2021 Runner of the Year Mollie Fenn of Broadneck, the top podium spot opened up wide for Anne Arundel’s quickest girls. Glebocki, who placed fifth last year, tried to temper her excitement by remembering how many other talented runners were vying for the same title.

Still, confidence streamed through her long before the first siren. She’d taken her summer seriously on her coaches’ advice, running every day. Broadneck’s Stephanie Costello, who took silver in 20:01.8, kept close with Glebocki in the early stretch, pressuring the Falcons senior enough to push her forward.

Glebocki hadn’t even noticed the Bruin had fallen away long after it’d happened. When she finally did glance back, she didn’t see Costello. She saw her friends in Falcons blue hustling together.

“I just thought, ‘Oh my god, this is so exciting.’ Seeing all my teammates back there definitely helped me stay motivated,” Glebocki said. “It’s hard to run up there alone. But once you know your teammates are behind you, you’re like, ‘OK, I can do this.’”

After Glebocki and Costello crossed the finish, three-straight Falcons followed, including Sarah Kelly, who claimed the bronze (20:09.1). Severna Park runners populated eight of the top 12 spots: Rebecca Jimeno (20:30.5, fourth), Madison Davis (20:36.5, fifth), Kaylee Jenish (21:00.1, eighth), Natalie Bowman (21:10.2, 11th) and Audrey Denton (21:11.6, 12th).

Severna Park’s Sarah Kelly comes in third in the girls varsity race at the Anne Arundel County cross country championships at South River on Wednesday. (Paul W. Gillespie/Capital Gazette)

It was no surprise to anyone that Severna Park claimed the girls team crown by a landslide for the second year in a row.

Advertisement

“The girls are strong,” coach Josh Alcombright said. “We train to be strong and the girls just run together and for each other. When you can do that, you do special things.”

But the girls did not stand alone. Despite losing their top runner in senior Liam Hagerty before the county championship’s start, the Falcons boys utilized their depth to capture their 11th-straight title.

But with the amount of injuries and team shuffling that plagued Severna Park this fall, this one hits Alcombright in the heart.

Advertisement

“It makes it that much more special,” the coach said.

With that adversity against them all season, the Falcons boys embodied the next-man-up mentality the coach hoped they would. Led by Taylor Jarvis in second place (16:39.8), the Falcons also placed three more runners in the top 12.

“They were all ready to step in and do what they needed to do for each other,” Alcombright said. “Just take care of business.”

Severna Park’s Taylor Jarvis finishes second in the boys varsity race. The 2022 Anne Arundel County Cross Country Championships at South River High School, Wednesday, October 26, 2022. (Paul W. Gillespie/Capital Gazette)

As for first place, that belonged to a boy in green who entered the race with a plan.

Chesapeake’s Alex Paciello headed the pack when the crowd first sprinted from the forest, curled around the South River fields, and dipped back in. Arundel’s Zaiden Lane hung on his draft. He kept pace but didn’t unleash everything he had.

Not until the end. With 200 meters left in the last leg within the woods, Lane pulled away.

Advertisement

“It just felt right,” he said.

Despite the exhaustion running 3.1 miles of sodden terrain brings, the Arundel junior smiled when he crossed the finish line first, carrying a 16:34 time to the boys individual county championship title.

Lane didn’t crack the top 10 as a sophomore but, like Glebocki, listened to his coaches’ wisdom in training for this victory. “Lots of tedious work” brought Lane to his glorious moment, though his training consisted of some idiosyncrasies from others. He traded long distances for more speed work. He liked to keep it lower mileage, he said, and it worked.

Many races, Lane just runs. But when the top three started to shake out and he found himself in it, Lane deployed a little strategy. He planned his fake-out for the end, choosing to hang with Paciello and let him set the pace.

Arundel’s No. 2 runner was Daniel Murray in ninth. But within minutes of crossing home, Wildcats poured in to hug and congratulate their victor.

“It feels amazing,” Lane said. “I love the team. Just looking back on some of the Arundel runners that ran before me, it’s really inspiring.”

Advertisement

Arundel's Zaiden Lane wins the Anne Arundel County boys cross country championship. (Paul W. Gillespie/Capital Gazette)

Anne Arundel County cross country championships

Boys individual results (top 10)

Varsity Highlights Weekly Get the latest high school sports stories, photos and video from around the region. >

1. Zaiden Lane, Arundel, 16:34.0; 2. Taylor Jarvis, Severna Park, 16:39.8; 3. Alex Paciello, Chesapeake, 16:47.2; 4. Chris Nunn, Severna Park, 16:47.4; 5. Alex Lecouras, Severna Park, 16:48.1; 6. Cody Smith, Severna Park, 16:48.2; 7. Tyler Bickel, South River, 16:59.2; 8. Ryan Gibb, Broadneck, 17:03.7; 9. Daniel Murray, Arundel, 17:03.8; 10. Owen Infante, South River, 17:04.2.

Boys team scores

1. Severna Park, 38; 2. South River, 72; 3. Broadneck, 113; 4. Crofton, 114; 5. Arundel, 118; 6. Chesapeake, 132; 7. Annapolis, 191; 8. Southern, 193; 9. Northeast, 257; 10. North County, 287; 11. Old Mill, 289; 12. Meade, 382; 13. Glen Burnie, 403

Girls individual results (top 10)

1. Cami Glebocki, Severna Park, 19:09.5; 2. Stephanie Costello, Broadneck, 20.01.8; 3. Sarah Kelly, Severna Park, 20:09.1; 4. Rebecca Jimeno, Severna Park, 20:30.5; 5. Madison Davis, Severna Park, 20:36.5; 6. Sara Milio, Annapolis, 20:41.6; 7. Charlotte Bunting, South River, 20:56.4; 8. Kaylee Jenish, Severna Park, 21:00.1; 9. Avery Landez, Crofton, 21:03.8; 10. Caylie Brown, South River, 21:05.8.

Advertisement

Girls team scores

1. Severna Park, 21; 2. Broadneck, 87; 3. Annapolis, 89; 4. South River, 98; 5. Crofton, 133; 6. Old Mill, 147; 7. Chesapeake, 150; 8. Arundel, 251; 9. North County, 282; 10. Glen Burnie, 295; 11. Meade, 311; Southern and Northeast, DNP.