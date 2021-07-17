South River’s Vanessa Mellynchuk, Severn’s Matthew McNair named Capital Gazette Tennis Players of the Year

There were no blemishes on two of Anne Arundel County’s top tennis players when play ended June 19.
South River senior Vanessa Mellynchuk left a lasting legacy on the county public school tennis landscape, finishing unbeaten over her four-year varsity career. Her final match, a doubles contest with fellow senior Alison Bach, culminated with a state championship.
Severn School junior Matthew McNair made his mark by finishing 17-0 in singles in guiding the Admirals to the championship match in the Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association A Conference team tournament.
Those unblemished results enabled Mellynchuk to be selected the Girls Tennis Player of the Year for the second time in her high school career and McNair to earn the Boys Tennis Player of the Year from the Capital Gazette.
Mellynchuk rolled through all the public school competition in singles for the majority of the year before switching to doubles for the crucial match against Severna Park. Mellynchuk and Bach helped the Seahawks defeat the Falcons, 6-3. That ended Severna Park’s 169-match winning streak over county public school opponents.
The pair lost just one game over four matches to capture the Class 4A girls doubles state championship.
“This feels great. I’m really excited to get this. This is a great honor to be recognized with this,” Mellynchuk said. “I didn’t do this alone. I’m just really excited to get the recognition of a great season.”
Mellynchuk reached the state semifinals in singles as a sophomore in 2019 before falling to eventual state champion Ayana Akli of Wheaton. She rebounded to beat Kennedy Smith of Annapolis, 6-3, 6-3, to finish in third place.
The Annapolis resident’s road with Bach was much simpler as the pair received a first-round bye then blew through the combos of Grace Warner and Lylah Mudd from Severna Park, Sarah and Savannah Gladwell of Leonardtown and Presley Carol and Marina Kim from Howard — all 6-0, 6-0 in straight sets.
Bach and Mellynchuk completed the run by defeating Abigail Chen and Isabella Kaplan from Walt Whitman, 6-0, 6-1.
“I always wanted to do doubles at some point for states. Me and Alison were going to do it last year, but because of COVID we never got the chance,” Mellynchuk said. “This was our final opportunity to get to play doubles. We’ve always known each other. We did junior tournaments growing up. We thought it would be a good idea to go ahead and try to get the title for doubles.”
It marked the first time any member of the South River tennis program captured a state championship.
“It was pretty cool. We were all pretty excited,” South River coach Leanne Barton said of the historical accomplishment.
Barton, who played professionally in Australia, said the decision to play doubles for the postseason was Mellynchuk’s and not dictated by the coach.
“Vanessa never cared who I put her on the court with. She’s just an all-around very nice player and girl,” Barton said. “Her and Alison said that if they went to counties or states, they wanted to play together.”
McNair and the Admirals marked their entrance into the A Conference by going unbeaten through the regular season. Severn then defeated Mount Saint Joseph in the quarterfinals and Loyola Blakefield in the semifinals before losing to Gilman, 4-1, with McNair earning the lone victory.
McNair’s final match came against Gilman’s top player, Rohan Milak, whom he dispatched the same way he did a different opponent during the regular season. He had defeated Andrew Hannan as the Admirals stunned the Greyhounds, 3-2, ending their 72-match winning streak.
The Annapolis Area Christian School transfer faced the top player from the majority of teams and handled each match in stride on his way to the breakthrough season.
“This is an honor, for sure. I’m very blessed to be chosen for this award. This is great for our school, too,” said McNair, whose brother Daniel is also a member of the team and went 14-3 on the year.
“Most of my success this year can be credited to my coaches, my teammates and just all the work in practice, all the help I got and all my teammates lifting me up on the court every single point. Just the energy helped me carry through and let me play my best tennis all the times.”
Severn School coach Cathy Officer, who just completed her 17th season, noted that McNair was a positive influence on the entire program in his first season.
“He was an amazing leader for the team. Extremely dedicated and hard-working in practice. Incredible sportsmanship,” Officer said. “Just a really good leader for our program all around. He represented himself very well as a competitor. Very fiery in his attitude on the court. Gets very excited when he hits a good shot. He’s fun to watch.”
Officer said McNair took every match seriously and never underestimated any opponents. The Severna Park resident’s season-long performance was particularly impressive considering he moved up from the B Conference level.
“He always came ready and prepared to play. As the season went on, the pressure mounted, but he handled it pretty well,” Officer said.
McNair’s highlight of the season was the final match against Milak. Severn was down 4-0 at that point and its No. 1 player wanted to avoid a shutout.
“It was a bit of a challenge for me keeping my mental focus after everyone on our team had lost,” McNair recalled of the match he won, 6-4, 6-2. “It was just big for me to close out that match and at least get us a point on the board. He pushed me the hardest this year. There was the most on the line in that match. We had a ton of great rallies. It was great competition and a great match overall.”
McNair comes from a family of tennis players dating to his uncle Fred, who was ranked No. 1 in the world in doubles in 1976. That year, he teamed up with Sherwood Stewart to capture the men’s doubles titles at the French Open, German Open and the Masters.
McNair also has three family members who played and graduated from the Naval Academy.
Mellynchuk will continue her career at the University of Alabama-Birmingham and is part of an incoming class ranked 18th nationally by TennisRecruiting.net. Mellynchuk carries a Tennis Recruiting Number of 102 and Universal Tennis Rating number of 9.45.
“It was fun being recruited [by UAB] and I really love that school,” Mellynchuk said. “We actually had our first team Zoom the other week and I got to meet all the players. It’s going to be an honor playing for that school. I’m really excited. I really like the city. I visited there in November. Plus, they have really good academics. The team is made up of about half American players and half foreign players, so I think it will be cool to get to know everyone and get to experience getting to know people from all over the world.”
Barton feels that Mellynchuk has a great shot at being successful both collegiately and possibly professionally.
“She’s got the right head space, which is really important. She’s very headstrong out there and she’s very dedicated,” said Barton, who played against such greats as Chris Evert and Tracy Austin. “You can tell she practices a lot. It really depends how she forms these next few years in school. She’s a great tennis player. She’s the best junior tennis player I’ve worked with.”
Meanwhile, McNair’s wildest dream would be to play for the University of North Carolina, but for now he is being recruited by other Division I schools. A pair of uncles (Bruce and John) along with an aunt (Lailee) played at North Carolina. Another uncle (James) played at Maryland, while another uncle (Eric van Dillen) played at the University of Southern California then professionally, winning the Davis Cup while partnered with renowned star Stan Smith.
“It’s my dream to play tennis at Navy, Georgetown or maybe an Ivy,” McNair admitted. “[Playing for the Tar Heels] would be incredible as well. It’s a little bit of a reach, but I’ll keep working hard and see where it takes me.”