Recapping Day 1 at the Masters: Tiger Woods' 'stupid' recovery shot, Brooks Koepka's body change and rain in Friday's forecast

The spectators to the left of Augusta National’s 14th fairway could not believe their good fortune. Blind to the tee, they suddenly noticed a ball bouncing toward them.

They looked and saw a Bridgestone logo. And then a black stamp: TIGER.

Big Cat was coming.

“We’re going to be on TV,” one woman said. “How’s my hair?”

Great. But nothing looked as wonderful as Woods’ 149-yard recovery shot. He and caddie Joe LaCava debated 8- or 9-iron and the shot shape.

“If I go 8, I can cut this thing, no problem,” Woods said.

Moments later he asked: “Best place to miss is long right?”

“Lot of hurt,” LaCava said of the wind in his face.

After Woods blasted it, a man hollered, “So stupid!” to capture the absurdity of the skill involved. The crowd surrounding the 14th green would be in awe shortly after. Woods drained the 25-footer for birdie and celebrated with two fist pumps — the second while looking at the fans, something he rarely does.

That was Woods’ peak Thursday as he moved to 3 under and a share of the first-round Masters lead. But he missed an 8-footer for par on No. 17 and finished at 2-under 70.

He’s four shots behind co-leaders Brooks Koepka — who’s seeking his fourth major in his last seven starts — and Bryson DeChambeau.

“A good, solid start,” Woods said, reminding ESPN interviewer Tom Rinaldi that he shot 70 in the first round of three of his four Masters victories (1997, 2001, 2002). He won in 2005 after firing 74-66-65-71 and beating Chris DiMarco in a playoff.

Woods struck it decently enough Thursday, hitting 9 of 14 fairways and 11 greens. But flubbed 7-footers on Nos. 5 and 6 hurt him.

“Missed a few, sure,” Woods said. “Hit a bad one there at 6. Other than that, it was a good, solid day.”

Here’s more to know about Thursday’s opening round:

Story of the day: The leaderboard is stuffed with studs who made afternoon charges. Koepka and DeChambeau sizzled on the back nine, both coming in in 31 to shoot 6-under 66s. Phil Mickelson, at 48 and 10 months vying to become the oldest player to win a major, birdied the 18th to shoot 67. Dustin Johnson and Ian Poulter walked off with 68s.

“The course,” Johnson said, “is in fantastic condition.”

A few prominent players stumbled, namely Justin Rose (75), Jordan Spieth (75) and Paul Casey (81). Defending champion Patrick Reed posted a quiet 73. So did Rory McIlroy, seeking to complete the career Grand Slam.

“I made five birdies; that wasn’t the problem,” McIlroy said. “I just made too many mistakes.”

Shot of the day: DeChambeau laid back off the 18th tee and then nearly holed out a 6-iron from 195 yards. His ball smacked off the meat of the flag stick but refused to go down.

“My terminal velocity was too high,” he said, playing to his mad scientist reputation.

Stat of the day: Twenty-eight players finished under par, eight more than last year. In 2017, only 11 players shot 71 or better on Thursday.

“Look, the greens are softer than they’ve ever been, and they’re not as fast as they normally are,” Mickelson said. “So today was a day to take advantage of it.”

Quote of the day: Koepka laughed off criticism that he lost 24 pounds since November so he could look more fit for ESPN the Magazine’s “The Body Issue.”

“I lift too many weights, and (they say) I’m too big to play golf,” he said. “And then when I lose weight, I’m too small. Listen, I’m going to make me happy. I don’t care what anybody else says. I’m doing it for me, and obviously it seems to work.”

Golf Channel analyst Brandel Chamblee had said of Koepka’s weight loss: “For him to change his body and his body chemistry, for vanity reasons, is the most reckless self-sabotage I’ve ever seen from an athlete in his prime.”

Friday preview: Rain is expected. Said Poulter: “The weather is going to be interesting over the next three days with the thunderstorms coming in.”

