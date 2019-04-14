Tiger Woods wins 1st Masters since 2005, notches 15th major overall

Nervous Masters spectators asked themselves Sunday: Could Tiger Woods beat the field for his 15th major championship?

He could, and did. Woods won his first major in 11 years.

At one point it appeared that Francesco Molinari would turn the final round into a snooze fest. But then he dumped his tee shot into Rae’s Creek on 12.

It was on.

Patrick Cantlay, known only to family members and serious golf fans, flashed at the top of the leaderboard. Xavier Schauffele reached the summit. Major-killer Brooks Koepka took his usual position. And then Dustin Johnson appeared out of nowhere following a late birdie binge.

Woods finally charged ahead with a two-putt birdie on the par-5 15th and a birdie on 16 after a brilliant tee shot to 4 feet. The galleries roared loud enough to stir the century-old oak trees.

He finished at 13 under par. Johnson, Koepka and Schauffele tied for second 1 stroke back.

Entering Sunday, Woods had not won a major since the 2008 U.S. Open. And he’d never captured one trailing after 54 holes.

Just two years ago, Woods’ career appeared over. He flew to Augusta for the Masters Champions Dinner and confided in one of his fellow diners: “I’m done. I won’t play golf again.”

His body was so wrecked by a combined eight back and knee surgeries, he was an afterthought in majors as recently as recently as two years ago. After a DUI arrest in 2017, friends merely hoped he could rebound as a functioning adult.

Now Woods has 108 professional victories. And his 108th might be the sweetest of all.

