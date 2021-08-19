Q&A: Golf Channel’s Steve Sands on PGA Tour’s return to Baltimore, golfers to watch and more ahead of BMW Championship at Caves Valley

I think the guys who are the best ball strikers, and the guys who hit the ball as crispy as anybody on the PGA Tour. I think distance always matters, especially on a golf course that doesn’t have a ton of length to it. So if you hit the ball straight and long, that’s great. The rough is nasty there. However, if you find the fairways there, like a Collin Morikawa, for instance; he’s the best iron player on the planet. I think if he finds the fairway off the tee, then he will have an advantage over the other players. Most players aren’t going to arrive there until Monday. So they’re going to play two or three practice rounds, and then they’re going to tee it up on Thursday morning, or Thursday afternoon for the first round. So the guys who are the most confident going into the week, and the ones who find the fairway off the tee, are going to have the best advantage.