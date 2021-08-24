PGA Tour BMW Championship: Jon Rahm and Keith Mitchell still sizing up unfamiliar Caves Valley after quick turnaround

Heading into the BMW Championship at Caves Valley Golf Club in Owings Mills, Jon Rahm and Keith Mitchell had differing perspectives on their finishes at the Northern Trust at Liberty City Golf Club in New Jersey.
Rahm, the top-ranked golfer in the world and the reigning BMW champion, either led or owned a share of the lead in each of the tournament’s first three rounds. But bogeys on holes 15 and 18 contributed to him shooting 69 in the final round and finishing in third place at 18-under par in a tournament conclusion pushed to Monday by Hurricane Henri, which deluged the course with nine inches of rain over 36 hours.
“To be fair, I’m still thinking about what I could have done better yesterday,” the 26-year-old Spaniard said Tuesday shortly after arriving in Owings Mills. “That’s still very fresh, but I’m looking forward to this week. I’ve heard great things about the golf course, and I haven’t been out there yet because I just got here. So I’m looking at the pictures, and I can see around me, and it looks like it’s going to be a really challenging one. So I’m excited to get out there and hopefully make this my PGA Tour defense.”
On the flipside, Mitchell, the world’s No. 146th golfer, drained birdies on 16, 17 and 18 to shoot 69 and finish tied for eighth at 13-under. That propelled him from 101st to 63rd in the FedEx Cup standings and earned him a spot among the top 70 at the BMW.
“The way I was playing yesterday was not my best golf and to be able to finish with three birdies [while] not having my best stuff was something that’s really hard to describe,” said the 29-year-old from St. Simons Island, Georgia. “I was relying on my short game a lot yesterday — probably my weakness compared to my driver — and the fact that I did great around the green and on the greens really propelled me to where I was to make three birdies. That’s just overcoming adversity I would say in my own game, my own mind. That’s a lot different than when you make seven birdies in a row and everything’s clicking. Yesterday, things weren’t. So to finish with three birdies was huge.”
Both Rahm and Mitchell will shift their attention to the BMW and tackling a par-71, 7,226-yard, Tom Fazio-designed course that is unfamiliar to many current professionals. The PGA Tour is returning to Baltimore for the first time since 1962 when Doug Ford won the last Eastern Open Invitational at Mt. Pleasant Municipal Golf Club in Baltimore.
And because of the late conclusion to the Northern Trust, those players won’t have much time to get acquainted with a terrain renowned for its fast greens and lurking water hazards and poses a significant roadblock to the top 70 golfers in the FedExCup standings seeking a spot in next weekend’s 30-player Tour Championship at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta.
“It’s definitely difficult,” said Mitchell, who planned to practice immediately after talking to the media Tuesday. “Usually we get two or three looks at a course before we play it. And then now this being my fourth year on tour, at times I’ve had four tournaments on a specific course. So definitely a challenge, but I think a lot of guys are going to fight the same thing this week. I don’t know how many have actually played here before. So it will be pretty familiar for the rest of the field to cram before the first round.”
Caves Valley will also be new to Rahm, but his swing coach, Dave Phillips, was an instructor at the club until 2002.
“I really know nothing,” Rahm said. “Everybody that I’ve asked that has played here says it’s a great golf course. It’s a big property [with] elevation changes, and that’s about it. Between that and the pictures I’m looking at right now, that’s all I know about Caves Valley. I can’t wait to get out there based on what I hear.”
Despite his finish at The Northern Trust, Rahm remains one of the favorites to capture the FedEx Cup title and the $15 million payout that goes to the champion. He currently ranks second in the standings, trailing The Northern Trust winner Tony Finau’s 3,348 points by 585.
His outing at The Northern Trust was Rahm’s first since testing positive for the coronavirus for the second time in as many months and sitting out the Summer Olympics in Tokyo last month. A first run-in with COVID-19 in June forced him to withdraw from the Memorial Tournament at Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin, Ohio, despite owning a six-stroke lead heading into the final round.
But those setbacks have been offset by Rahm becoming the first Spanish golfer to win the U.S. Open when he proved victorious at Torrey Pines Golf Course in San Diego in June, compiling a PGA Tour-leading 13 top-10 finishes that is four more than the nearest competitor (Jordan Speith), and joining his wife Kelley in welcoming the birth of their son Kepa.
“I’m not going to lie: I’m looking for just a normal tournament week,” he said with a smile. “Just one week where it’s just uneventful. Golf aside, uneventful. There’s nothing, no hurricanes, no COVID, nothing like that. It’s hard to characterize the year because of how much has been going on, especially the last two months. It’s been a lot. But so far, luckily I can say there’s a lot more positives than negatives. There’s been some moments that could have taken me down that, if anything, lifted me up and pushed me towards greater things.”
Success has been more fleeting for Mitchell, who has only one PGA Tour win at The Honda Classic in 2019. He finished third at the Wells Fargo Championship at the Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, North Carolina, in May and has four total top-10 finishes, but has nearly as many missed cuts (12) as made ones (15).
But Mitchell pointed out that qualifying for the BMW paved the way for entrances into future tournaments.
“There’s a lot of focus on this week and the BMW and having a chance to get into the Tour Championship, but at the same time, it opens up a lot of doors for me next year in terms of the Arnold Palmer and The Memorial Tournament and some of the invitationals in the fall series,” he said. “That’s just another added bonus to a great week.”
Because of the late arrival to Caves Valley, Rahm said it was unlikely he would be able to sight-see in and around Baltimore. He said he would rely on advice from Baltimore swimmer and all-time Olympic gold-medal winner Michael Phelps — if Kepa is cooperative.
“For now, the priority is the golf tournament,” Rahm said. “So rest, recovery, stretching, workouts and then practice takes a lot of time. So if we do have the time to do something else, I will probably do it.”
Mitchell said he has had only one previous experience in Baltimore, attending an Orioles game at Camden Yards. He said that visit persuaded him to follow the Orioles.
“So I don’t have much experience with the Baltimore fans, but the one I had was incredible,” he said. “So hopefully, we can get some sort of atmosphere close to that this week. I know it’s going to be hot, but it’s a beautiful track and fun golf course, and hopefully, we have some great fans show up.”
BMW Championship
What: Second leg of PGA Tour’s FedEx Cup playoffs
Where: Caves Valley Golf Club, Owings Mills
When: Thursday through Sunday
Format: 72-hole stroke-play tournament
TV: NBC (Chs. 11, 7), Golf Channel
Purse: $9,500,000
Field: Top 70 players in FedEx Cup standings. Top 30 advance to Tour Championship at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta (Sept. 2-5)
FedEx Cup standings:
- Tony Finau (3,348 points)
- Jon Rahm (2,763)
- Cameron Smith (2,739)
- Patrick Cantlay (2,302)
- Justin Thomas (2,218)