PGA Tour BMW Championship: Jon Rahm and Keith Mitchell still sizing up unfamiliar Caves Valley after quick turnaround

“The way I was playing yesterday was not my best golf and to be able to finish with three birdies [while] not having my best stuff was something that’s really hard to describe,” said the 29-year-old from St. Simons Island, Georgia. “I was relying on my short game a lot yesterday — probably my weakness compared to my driver — and the fact that I did great around the green and on the greens really propelled me to where I was to make three birdies. That’s just overcoming adversity I would say in my own game, my own mind. That’s a lot different than when you make seven birdies in a row and everything’s clicking. Yesterday, things weren’t. So to finish with three birdies was huge.”