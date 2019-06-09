Digest (June 9): Billy Peel IV wins Maryland amateur golf championship

Billy Peel IV, from Columbia Country Club, won the 98th Amateur championship of the Maryland State Golf Association when blistered feet and a sore back forced Pete DeTemple, from Breton Bay G&CC, to concede their match Sunday at the Chevy Chase Club in Montgomery County. DeTemple conceded in the middle of the sixth fairway — the 24th hole of a scheduled 36-hole match — with the 30-year-old Peel 5-up. At 56, DeTemple is the oldest finalist in tournament history.

Horse racing: Caonabo Stable’s Whirlin Curlin, a multiple stakes winner at 2, surged past favored Taco Supream inside the sixteenth pole and edged clear to a one-length upset of Sunday’s featured ninth race at Laurel Park. Ridden by Julian Pimentel for trainer Rodolfo Sanchez-Salomon, Whirlin Curlin ($20.80) completed seven furlongs in 1:22.49 over a fast main track for his sixth career victory. In Sunday’s co-feature, Colts Neck Stable’s Compound It fended off the challenge of favored Smart Time from gate to wire for a front-running one-length triumph in Race 7, a $42,000 entry-level allowance for 3-year-olds and up. The winning time was 1:35.79 over the main track.

» Jockey Trevor McCarthy and trainer Cal Lynch teamed up for a pair of maiden winners, Bash ($3) in Race 2 and Creative Artist ($6.20) in Race 6, and McCarthy added a third winner with Lunar Image ($7) in Race 10. Jevian Toledo rode back-to-back winners on Compound It ($8.60) in Race 7 and Running Tide ($12.20) in Race 8, while Sheldon Russell was first with Such Great Heights ($16.60) in Race 1 and Uplifting ($9.20) in Race 4. … Live racing returns to Laurel Park with a 10-race card Friday starting at 1:10 p.m. and featuring carryovers of $6,454.72 in the 20-cent Rainbow 6 (Races 5-10) and $472.82 in the $1 Super Hi-5 (Race 1).

Arena Football League: Quarterback Arvell Nelson completed 18 of 28 passes for 239 yards and six touchdowns to help the Washington Valor (4-3) secure a 48-41 victory over the host Philadelphia Soul (3-4) on Sunday. Doug McNeil III caught three touchdown passes for Washington, which is tied for second in the league with Baltimore. … The Baltimore Brigade (4-3) handed the Albany Empire (6-1) their first loss the season, 42-41, on Saturday night at Times Union Center. Brigade quarterback Shane Boyd was named the game’s Most Valuable Player, throwing for 261 yards and six touchdowns.

WNBA: Tianna Hawkins and Aerial Powers combined for 39 points off the bench and the Washington Mystics cruised to an 86-62 win over the winless Dallas Wings. Hawkins hit seven of nine shots with three 3-pointers for a career-high 21 points and Powers was 6-for-10 with two 3s for 18. Elena Delle Donne and Kristi Toliver added 14 points apiece for the Mystics (4-1) and Natasha Cloud had 13. Delle Donne had nine rebounds, four assists, two blocks and a steal. Glory Johnson led Dallas (0-4) with 15 points but only had 11 in the second half. Imani McGee-Stafford added 11 points.

NBA: The Washigton Wizards will host guards Brandon Better (Southern Utah), Joe Cremo (Villanova) and Jon Davis (Charlotte) and forwards Malik Dunbar (Auburn), Paul Eboua (Africa) and Kaleb Johnson (Georgetown) in a predraft workout Monday.